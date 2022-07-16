Marvel Announces Namor Series From Iron Man Writer

One of Marvel's oldest and most iconic characters is getting a new solo series. Acclaimed Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell took to social media on Thursday to announce his upcoming series, Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores. In his post, Cantwell called the project a "very, very special thing" and will take readers into a future where the world is mostly flooded and Namor rules — though the Atlantean finds himself on what might be, for some, an unexpected mission.

"This is a very, very special thing: I'm getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic," Cantwell wrote. "This is the first idea I've ever blind pitched to Marvel, and I'm thrilled that they said yes. The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world, but in his twilight years he reflects on a mercurial life, how his friends were often also foes, and how so much of the world he knew — and railed against — has vanished. A seasoned, wiser Namor now sets out on a mission of aid and mercy — to save remaining humans on the surface."

Cantwell also wrote about his enduring love for the character and teased that the book's supporting cast would surprise readers while also teasing a possible appearance by the Human Torch.

"So, in a way, Namor: Conquered Shores builds upon the first war of Marvel heroes in the Golden age… and answers it with a rematch perched at the end of humankind itself," Cantwell wrote. "This book is basically my love letter to Marvel Comics itself."

Namor is one of Marvel's oldest characters, first appearing in 1939's Motion Picture Funnies Weekly #1 before making his first public appearance in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939. The character was created by Bill Everett. The first comic book antihero, Namor has at various points in his character history been both an antagonist as well as a hero, serving with the Avengers, X-Men, Defenders, Invaders, Fantastic Four and even the Illuminati. The character is rumored to appear live action in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Cantwell will be joined on Namor: Conquered Shores by Amazing Spider-Man artist Pasqual Ferry.

Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1 written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Pasqual Ferry, colors by Matt Hollingsworth, and letters by VC's Joe Caramanga is set to go on sale October 19th from Marvel Comics.