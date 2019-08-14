Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/14/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Conan the Barbarian: Exodus #1, Titans: Burning Rage #1, The White Trees #1, and Once & Future #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #4

Batman and The Outsiders continues to hammer home the “broken team” theme this issue, but while last issue saw things shift towards healing, this time it feels like we’re still just sitting around and waiting for something interesting to happen. The low-key conflict—between Batman/Bruce Wayne calling shots on a team he’s not really participating in with Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce having to lead a team he’s honestly not really in charge of—weighs the issue down a great deal. There isn’t as much insight here as in previous issues and it’s unfortunate because the end result is a book the feels a great deal like repetitive filler with the added revelation that the damsel in need of rescuing may have actually fallen to Ra’s Al Ghul’s darkness. It’s not a bad issue. It’s just not particularly great as it lurches forward towards what is (hopefully) an action-packed future. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: UNIVERSE #2

The pacing of smaller individual units in the Wal-Mart collection has resulted in some delightfully dense issues in these double-sized, repackaged issues. Both halves of Batman’s story, a team-up with Green Arrow and visit to Gorilla City, deliver as much action, humor, and intrigue as DC readers could hope for from most monthly series. Here there’s little chance to catch your breath, as even when the plot slows down for a moment there is still plenty to laugh about. Nick Derington reveals an impeccable sense of comedic timing, parsing small panels to convey pauses and reactions. The big moments are every bit as impressive as the small details found in this issue, featuring a spread of Gorilla City that captures its majesty and unique culture. Batman: Universe serves as a love letter to both the DC universe and Batman’s ability to adapt to any genre or setting. Superhero comics are rarely any more fun than this. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #14

Selina’s battle with the Creels might be over (for now), but trouble is continuing to find her in Villa Hermosa. The issue creates a narrative that feels like a good push forward for the series, in an issue that’s funny, bizarre, emotional and action-packed all at once. This week is also proving to be great for Mirka Andolfo fans, as her art gives the issue so much personality. I can’t wait to see what’s next for Selina. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

COLLAPSER #2

After a stellar first issue, Collapser quickly manages to outdo itself in all of the best ways. Now that Liam is starting to become aware of his supernatural abilities, his world is quickly flipped upside down in so many ways. The way this issue handles mental illness and intrusive thoughts, particularly through these otherworldly elements, is truly inspired and nuanced. And Ilias Kyriazis’ art is continuing to be on a whole other level, with some visuals that are genuinely breathtaking. If you aren’t reading Collapser already, this issue is a sign you need to. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1009

It doesn’t happen very often but every now and then we get to see Bruce Wayne in action rather than the Batman, and as seen in the latest issue of Detective Comics, that can be quite compelling when handled the right way. Despite the issue not having anything to do with the book’s cover, writer Peter Tomasi presents a tense scenario that demands Bruce not solve it simply with his gadgets and fists, but rather his ability to think on the fly. Seeing Bruce have to keep up the charade and still try and save people is interesting to be sure, though it is a bit of a double-edged sword, as the first few pages show just what artist Christian Duce and colorist Luis Guerrero can do with Batman, but those first few pages are all we see of him. Hopefully, that will be solved next issue, and it would also help break all the talking heads up too. That said, we can’t wait to see what this duo can do with a proper Batman vs. Deadshot rivalry. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

EVENT LEVIATHAN #3

The third installment of Event Leviathan arrives this week and while the storytelling takes a bit of a different approach this week as it delivers on the questions the previous issue left readers with in regard to Leviathan. One of the biggest wild cards and question marks thus far has been Amanda Waller and while the turn the issue takes is one that anyone familiar with the character should have seen coming, it comes together in a way that still manages to surprise. At the halfway point in the series, there are still as many questions as there are answers, but the story gives readers just enough to make it a worthwhile puzzle. Event Leviathan #3 may not be the strongest issue so far, but it certainly gives readers a lot to consider ensuring they’ll want more. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

THE FLASH #76

Following “Year One,” The Flash takes a moment to reset its status quo and frame the future of the series as it begins building toward both “Year of the Villain” and #100. This also marks an improvement in quality, albeit not a large one. Exposition and restatement run rampant as characters bluntly reassert their relationships, history, and concerns without any awareness that terms like subtlety and nuance exist. The result is that characters don’t appear as human beings so much as projections to be tracked in wikis and plot recaps. However, the plotting here provides some interesting sequences, including one that reminds readers why minor Rogues can still be so much fun. There’s enough happening to distract from dirge-like dialogue, and the utilization of many antagonists in different styles offers some relief from the less than absorbing nature of the Still Force. The Flash isn’t on the right track, but this issue still reads like a welcome relief from the past few months. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAWKMAN #15

After larger than life cosmic tales with world-ending consequences, Hawkman switches into a crime procedural of sorts. Despite not being packed to the gills with action, the slower pace is certainly refreshing. This title continues to genre-bend, week in and week out, and it will always keep you on your toes. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #12

House of Whispers has made some interesting plot turns in recent issues, but the execution leaves something to be desired. It always feels like there’s too much going on, with the narrative is spread thin between Erzulie and her party in the realm of dreams and the humans she’s connected to on Earth. There’s an exciting development at the end of this issue, but the journey there is too often muddled and confused. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #12

Justice League Odyssey #12 is a masterclass on the follies of trying to outsmart Darkseid at his own game. For several issues Cyborg’s band of heroes have tried to manipulate Darkseid into saving the Ghost Sector as he works to recapture his own lost power. However, it seems that the Justice League were actually the ones being manipulated, leaving only one hero to make a defiant last stand. Dan Abnett and Will Conrad give this issue an appropriately epic feel, but I really hope that the last page is somehow a misdirect. Otherwise, this issue is going to leave a bunch of fans really upset. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS: BURNING RAGE #1

While the story in Titans: Burning Rage #1 may not be new—they were originally published in Titans Giant #1 and #2—veteran comics fans and those new to comics won’t want to miss this one. With leap-off-the-page color and art supported by witty, memorable dialog that enhances the action, the issue is both a lot of fun and easily accessible. The Titans team takes on the challenging villain, the Disruptor, and find themselves at a bit of a disadvantage pretty quickly but it doesn’t feel like a loss. Instead, the heroes and the issue rise up to face things head-on, making it a genuinely fun and interesting adventure for readers young and old, fresh and familiar. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #76

Wonder Woman #76 reads like a stage play with characters discussing their motivations, relationships, and histories ad nauseam. The ideas they reflect are interesting enough, especially in how they touch upon themes of parenthood and its transformative nature. However, their depiction here quickly transitions from interesting to tedious. All of these elements have been thoroughly addressed across the past year and very little of what can be found here feels fresh. Instead, it’s a reset point that primarily functions as endless panels of dialogue. A few unexplained monsters are stuffed into a few panels, which only serves to remind readers how visually disinteresting the entire piece is; some pages even border upon being described as enhanced thumbnails. The two splash pages fail to provide any additional emotional weight, taking for granted that readers should value them without delivering much impact on the page. There is supposed to be excitement for whatever follows this cliffhanger, but it’s hard to imagine being excited for Wonder Woman in its current state. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

I’m normally not a fan of event tie-in books, but Absolute Carnage: Scream brings quite a lot to the table. Sure, it’s not a revolutionary story in any way, but it brings life to a symbiote like Scream who has been largely overlooked and misused over the years. There are genuinely compelling characters and fun artistic flourishes throughout this first issue, enough to have me give the second installment a chance. Between Scream and Separation Anxiety, the “Absolute Carnage” tie-ins are off to a shockingly strong start. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SEPARATION ANXIETY #1

I’ve never been one for Marvel’s conga line of symbiotes. Venom has been interesting at times and Carnage can be downright fun when the right writer uses him, but you lose me once you start talking about Scream, Toxin and all the rest. But as “Absolute Carnage” picks up steam as the new big Marvel event, readers should definitely give the Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety one-shot a look. It doesn’t advance the plot very far beyond “Here’s what the Life Foundation symbiotes are up to,” but it does tell a wonderfully chilling small horror story about a small family getting attacked by four evil symbiotes. The story starts off with a bang and never lets up. Artist Brian Level’s depictions of body horror with the villains feels straight out of John Carpenter’s The Thing. Don’t miss this one. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGE OF CONAN: VALERIA #1

The Conan universe is such an easy one to fall into, and it’s made even easier with a guide like Valeria. One issue into the series and it’s already brimming with revenge, determination, and mystery, all of that punctuated by explosive scenes mixed with more subdued flashbacks. The star of the series carries the same battle-hardened traits that other Conan protagonists boast, and though she seems to be in control of most situations, there’s an exciting instability there like she’s ready to boil over at any moment. Valeria’s quest in Age of Conan: Valeria looks to be one worth accompanying the warrior on. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

The spark of Superior Foes of Spider-Man is alive in Amazing #27. Not only is this incarnation of Boomerang recognizable, the non-stop banter and tonal fluctuations of his past series are on full display. While this issue isn’t exactly a sequel, it’s playing to past strengths and provides one of the most cohesive scripts from this run to date. Unfortunately, many of the jokes aren’t delivered with the same panache. Many panels are delivered as talking heads, with some even facing all a line of characters towards the reader resulting in some solid jokes landing with a thud. The overall results are uneven, but still deliver enough charm to carry this issue past some bumpy moments. If nothing else, it’s clear where Spencer’s strengths lie and refreshing to see him write towards those strengths for what feels like the first time in years. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #9

Carol’s supporting cast shines once again, allowing fans to get to know the person behind all those magnificent powers. Spider-Woman, Tony Stark, and James Rhodes all play an important part in this issue, but writer Kelly Thompson knows when to pull them back to move Carol front and center. Thompson also pulls in threads from the origin shifting Life of Captain Marvel series, ensuring that carries some weight. The central mystery revolving around her powers, Minn-Erva, and Star has been a bit of a slow burn, but there’s enough forward movement by issue’s end to capture one’s attention. That said, this book wouldn’t be nearly as effective without the phenomenal talents of artist Carmen Carnero and colorist Tamra Bonvillain, who turn in another stellar performance that shines in both the small and larger than life moments. Hopefully, the next issue will bring with it a few more answers, but this series is already delivering on its initial promise. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: EXODUS #1

From the first page onward, it’s clear Ribić deconstructs everything you know about sequential storytelling. He disrupts the norm and does it his own way—and it sticks the landing on every single page. There’s no denying Marvel pushes the boundaries on modern comics with this one and Ribić executes it to perfection. Conan the Barbarian: Exodus is as harrowing as it is beautiful. It’s peak storytelling without uttering a single word and, I’ll be damned, it’s hard to put down. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #17

This is certainly one of the prettiest looking issues of Doctor Strange in quite a while. Several splashes throughout make you take a second look, even when the dialogue gets caught up in its own mess. Things wrap up in a slightly surprising, entirely somber way that may or may not have you wanting more. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #13

Y’all, I don’t know if you knew this already, but Ben Grimm is a damn wonderful character. Heartfelt, admirable, and inspiring, this take on The Thing is enough to carry several standalone issues of an already stellar Fantastic Four book. You’ll smile ear to ear on multiple occasions, which makes this book well worth your time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #10

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #10 provides a perhaps too neat ending to the mini-arc involving the Prowler and a crowdfunding company that feeds on despair. The recent arc is a bit of a weird one, as it combines some “ripped from the headlines” topical subjects with the ongoing plotlines followed in this secondary Spider-Man series. The conclusion to the story has an inadvertently hilarious Spider-Man moment that tries to show readers how much Spider-Man has overcome, but instead reads as a reminder that Peter is perpetually a sad sack, so he can’t be turned into a depressed mess. And while Tony Stark’s purpose here is equally goofy (especially as it doesn’t make any real sense from a corporate perspective), at least it does provide an explanation as to why Peter Parker is so terrible with money, which is probably the most important thing to come out of this issue. The tone of this comic still feels like a “classic” Spider-Man series, but this last arc should probably be quickly forgotten. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK #1

Gwenpool Strikes Back welcomes a fan-favorite heroine to a universe she was never meant to enter. The quirky character is recognizable in all her fourth-wall chaos, and Gwen has no care for social constructs. From dabbing to memes, the heroine rightly calls herself a queen of cringe culture, but it somehow works with this debut’s issue as Gwen acts against a clean-cut Peter Parker. And with a new power in tow, this series promises to be one of Marvel’s most outlandish on shelves these days. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADERS #8

Bucky accepts an invitation to meet with Namor, only to learn the situation is possibly more dangerous than they initially thought, resulting in the Winter Soldier recruiting a figure from their past to talk some sense into the King of Atlantis. Meanwhile, Black Panther and Shuri uncover a key component in reversing the effects of Namor’s weapon, but solving the puzzle will require some sacrifices. Explanations for Namor’s actions finally begin to emerge, though readers might not find themselves totally engaged in those justifications. While some fans might be happy to see there are bigger forces at play and relieved by these reveals, other readers will likely feel shortchanged in being denied an unlikely approach to Namor’s perspectives. The book might be entertaining, but it utilizes a few too many familiar tropes for its narrative. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRONHEART #9

Ironheart #9 sends Riri to Wakanda, and in the process, we’re gifted with one of the best crossovers the series has offered. Ironheart and the Wakandan princess Shuri both have determined and explosive personalities that don’t mesh nearly as well as Riri’s and Miles Morales’ did, but the result is an even better interaction between these two heroes. It concludes with a predictable ending that’s hopefully keep the Ironheart/Shuri team in the spotlight for a while longer in a Wakanda that looks as impressive as ever. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: LUX #4

Demacia comes unhinged in League of Legends: Lux #4 when a pitiless rebellion threatens the kingdom, but through the way we’ve been introduced to the champions, it’s still almost hard to decide which side to take. Right and wrong come smashing together in #4, a blurriness that’s exemplified by how charismatically Sylas is drawn and written. Nearly every champion has gotten their moment to showcase their powers so far as the series winds down in what’ll hopefully be a clash worthy of Demacia’s archives when the next issue concludes the run. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOKI #2

There is only one way to say this and it’s directly: Loki #2 is less light and fun than its introductory issue, but that doesn’t make it any less brilliant. The issue picks up in an unexpected way with a somewhat disappointing—for Loki—reveal of his life’s story as currently written but that ends up being a gateway to not only the consequences of Loki #1’s actions regarding Nightmare but a whole new adventure as well. Loki may be trying to be a good guy, but he’s also still Loki. The need for attention and adventure is great for the trickster god which makes this book a true gift to readers. Oh, and play close attention to Loki’s clothing in the issue. The visual jokes are hilarious, but Loki’s shirt is pretty darn perfect. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #9

This issue may not provide the most satisfying conclusion to the mysteries and suspense introduced over the past couple of months, but it delivers an excellent story about family when read on its own merits. The focus shifts from Miles to his parents and uncle, displaying the skills and values of the people who raised Spider-Man. Together they make it clear that Miles, while naturally a good kid, has been provided with some incredible guidance. None of these adults are superheroes, but their heroic depiction in this issue is invigorating, even as it teeters on the edge of schmaltz at the end. There’s more to be done with the stories found here, but the delivery manages to walk a careful line between self-contained issue and mythos-expansion, one that is very satisfying as a monthly reader. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

POWERS OF X #2

Powers of X (and its sister series House of X) are delivering peerless levels of confidence. Each era described in the Powers continuum delivers a new set of ideas, all of which are slowly beginning to weave together, informing one another and whatever might come next. The density and reach alone guarantee that any reader will find something worth discussing in this issue, whether it’s an essentially perfect characterization of Cyclops or models for universal intelligence. That temporal framing of four narratives also results in each delivering at least one small morsel of interest in a single issue. There is plenty to chew on here, in addition to Silva’s gorgeous renderings and a continuing spark of top-notch black humor from Nimrod the Lesser. As a single issue Powers of X #2 is inviting and expansionary, but when considered as part of a much greater whole, it reads as titanic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

PUNISHER KILL KREW #1

This issue shouldn’t work as fascinatingly well as it does. The story spins out of Frank’s time in “War of the Realms,” which quickly gets complicated and cosmic in a slew of ways. Gerry Duggan does a fantastic job of juggling all of those disparate elements, while also tapping into the humanity of Frank in a great way. Juan Ferreyra’s art is perfectly-suited for this setting as well, letting the visuals be violent, bizarre, and delightfully human all at once. If this first issue is any indication, this five-part miniseries shows quite a lot of promise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: BLACK #3

As you might expect—Cates and Moore do it again. You think it can’t this mini-series can’t get any better and here the team comes, upsetting the status quo. While Moore’s art was admittedly jarring at first, it gets incredibly deep and complex by each passing issue leaving you scraping your jaw off the floor with each passing issue. As far as modern comic art goes, Moore takes you back to the days of Ditko and Kirby in the best of ways, perhaps even rivaling the legends in out-of-this-world cosmic scenery and that’s evident in this issue more than ever. By now, you all know what Cates is capable of—it wouldn’t be a story of his without a massive cliffhanger, something appearing yet again. If Silver Surfer: Black is any indication, cosmic Marvel is the best it’s been in one hell of a while. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: THE PRODIGAL SUN #1

Silver Surfer: The Prodigal Sun is a stunning issue filled with mind-bending art and a wrenching story. Beginning with an end, readers meet the Silver Surfer as he comes in contact with Ego the Living Planet. The hero is still mourning the loss of his past life, but Ego makes things all the more difficult when the planet’s stowaway turns out to be the most dangerous double-edged blade for the Silver Surfer. Each page reads smoothly even with the comic’s distorted artwork and blends together into one of Marvel’s most intriguing debuts out as of late. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #2

As the group of bounty hunters seeking Vader are forced to get used to one another, Valance makes a desperate maneuver that puts their whole operation at risk. While he claims this is all part of his plan, it doesn’t come without potentially dangerous consequences. The story of famous bounty hunters coming together to hunt Vader does move forward with this issue, but the ways in which the book is offering readers aliens who look familiar to every era of the film universe feels more like fan fiction than any sort of organic story deserving of its own series. Add to that the rudimentary art style and Target Vader isn’t entirely fulfilling, though it is far from a total wash, as bounty hunter fans will surely enjoy the experience. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

SWORD MASTER #2

Sword Master #2 contains two stories, neither of which (sadly) are very good. The Sword Master/Shang Chi team-up written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Ario Anindito fails to provide either Sword Master or Shang-Chi with any real character development besides some basic “headstrong teen and his more weary mentor” that we’ve seen thousands of times before. The reprinted Sword Master origin story is a bit more dynamic, but it mostly demonstrates what a doofus this Sword Master is, ignoring the obvious demon at his doorstep to focus on a puzzle and then wondering why the monster is trying to kill him when he solves it a minute later. Perhaps some of the Agents of Atlas’s other new members will be a bit more dynamic and unique, but Sword Master isn’t really convincing me that he’s going to be a breakout series of the upcoming Marvel series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #5

Symbiote Spider-Man wrapped up, at least for now, with #5 this week. And the miniseries delivered exactly what it promised—a dive back into mid-1980s continuity as Peter gears up for the “Alien Costume Saga.” The callbacks are all fun and fit right in with what was happening at the time, but it wound up not bringing much else to the table. The final issue gave us a battle between black-suited Spider-Man (who is mostly unconscious during the fight and is being steered by You-Know-Who) and a symbiote-powered Mysterio. And if you think that pairing sounds like it could make for a fun challenge, don’t get too excited. There’s not much to it beyond a standard fist fight where Quentin Beck can actually punch back. Overall the series is fun for the die-hard fans, but that’s about it. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #47

As The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl nears the end of its run, writer Ryan North and artist Derek Charm are trying to make sure the series goes out on a high note, and they’re off to quite a start. Right off the bat Charm and colorist Rico Renzi deliver an opening fight that embodies everything you love about this book, and you could say that of the issue overall as well. The humor has always been done with a wink and a nod to the reader, and this issue is full of that delightful charm, with hilarious segues, thoughtful Tippy-Toe ponderings, and the pure awesomesauce that is Mary (or should we say, Spy Mary). This is also the first time in a while that Squirrel-Girl‘s status quo feels like it could really shift, and the stakes are significantly raised by the issue’s end, with one impressive last page that will hook just about anyone. The Unbeatable Squirrel-Girl just might have saved its biggest story for last. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANALOG #7

As much fun as the trio of Jack, Sam, and Oona are together, they are actually even more entertaining apart. Writer Gerry Duggan moves the larger plot line along but has some fun on the way in the form of a bar brawl that is hilarious at times, and shows that more often than not Jack sort of lucks into being good at his job. Artist David O’Sullivan and colorist Michael Spicer are also a huge part of why that fight is so entertaining, though the artwork doesn’t quite stand out as much out of Miami. It appears we’re headed to Texas next, so the future is looking bright, especially if we get more Jack fights like that. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER/JUSTICE LEAGUE: HAMMER OF JUSTICE #2

The crossover event of the summer continues and the Justice League is having one hell of a time on The Farm. Though it remains a mystery on how they switched, this issue does a tremendous job laying the groundwork and bridging the two worlds. Though a bit toned down from the last issue, this title is still interesting as all get out—there’s no denying that. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE – VOX MACHINA: ORIGINS II #2

The adventuring group that will eventually be known as Vox Machina gains another member as they search for their missing friend Grog. This issue serves as a spotlight of sorts on Pike Trickfoot, the beloved cleric played by Ashley Johnson in the Critical Role webseries. After learning that her friend has gone missing, Pike instantly integrates herself into the proto-Vox Machina team and shows her value on multiple occasions. There’s also a ton of action in this episode, and I think that Jody Houser does a fantastic job of knowing when to step aside and let Olivia Samson illustrate the action. Samson does such a fantastic job of bringing the Critical Role characters to life and giving them so much personality even when they’re not talking. This is another wonderful issue—a must read for Critters everywhere. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

GHOSTED IN L.A. #2

There is something cloying to the structure of Ghosted in L.A. as events precede from one another based on the needs of plotting, rather than being driven by characters. Ex-boyfriends and ghosts alike appear to be driven by convenience and happenstance. While the central conflict of this second issue might be recognizable, it is simplified to a degree that the individuals involved become caricatures. Daphne spends so much time explaining a poor decision that there’s no room left for readers to recognize nuance or complexity, leaving her as one of multiple points for projection in this narrative. While this plot is articulated well enough within panels, there’s little space for anything beyond basic delivery. Los Angeles is not clearly characterized and there are few individual moments that enhance what is already being told to readers. It’s a disappointing and flat second installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #16

Just when you think things are figured out, the status quo is shaken and the world of Gideon Falls turns on its head. At long last, they start to tie together the strings between the Sinclairs and Nortons and though a resolution is far away, it’s still the furthest the plot as advanced in one single issue yet. In typical Gideon Falls fashion, not all is what it seems and the issue ends with a sequence that comes out of left field—you know, because of the whole upset status quo. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #22

There’s a lot of ground covered in Go Go Power Rangers #22, and while some of the pieces individually don’t hold much weight, they do coalesce into a meaningful whole. The book starts out strong, with the team asking some understandable questions regarding Tommy, and it’s here that you really see the team dynamic shine. There are also several smaller moments involving Billy, Kimberly, Trini, and Zack that feel integral to their characters but don’t necessarily move the plot forward all that much. However, these moments are also what ground the larger scale events and allow you to invest in the people at the center of them, so they’re still needed. Fans do get a huge revelation regarding the post-“Shattered Grid” state of the world and the beginning of the Omega Rangers though, so you won’t be unfulfilled there, and artist Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo truly hit their marks in those sequences as well. You might not fall in love with every piece of this issue, but you’ll find yourself loving where it’s going by issue’s end. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GOGOR #4

Some terrific art boosts a pretty slow and verbose issue. The big, cool ideas that have been teased throughout the first three issues really start to come into play this month, though, making for maybe the best issue of the series yet. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOE GOLEM: OCCULT DETECTIVE – THE CONJURORS #4

After three issues examining Joe’s past and building up the potential threats of the present, the penultimate issue of “The Conjurors” delivers plenty of Lovecraftian spectacle as an already mad city is drawn deeper into other worlds. It’s brightly lit, but in a horrifying fashion that renders many pages capable of inducing excitement and terror in equal measure. There’s little space left for the advancing character work, but that’s not much of a problem given the clear stakes and quickly escalating events. There’s an element of adventure pulp story climaxes found here, making the collision of characters and disaster read as a cousin to Raiders of the Lost Ark or Hellboy, offering plenty of fun without forgetting about an intellectual CV beneath the fireworks. This miniseries is already a lot of fun, and is set to deliver a lot more in its finale following a delightfully dense issue here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #6

The final issue of The Life and Death and Toyo Harada feels more like an epilogue than an ending, but there are interesting beats within. The impact and fallout of Harada’s apparent death were all felt in the previous issue. Here, we’re given a much more focused issue that is in essence one long conversation between two characters, in which all that “really” happened is revealed. This kind of final act reveal always feels a little cheap, but the interactions between Mech Major and Harada—the smallest considerations of their conversation—convey more about how far this series of events has taken them (or not?) than the more explosive action of the prevous issues. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ONCE & FUTURE #1

Once & Future‘s biggest achievement, though, is the novel approach to the mythos on which it’s based. Arthurian legends have been used many times in comics, movies, and tv alike, so it can be challenging to find a take on them that feels fresh. Gillen navigates that familiar lore to find several notable foundations on which to build a unique story, and it’s already showing massive potential. Once & Future storms out of the gate with gorgeous visuals, a delightful cast, and an intriguing central premise, so do yourself a favor and jump on in because you won’t regret it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE ORVILLE #2

As with the first issue, David A. Goodman infuses Dark Horse’s The Orville series with the pitch-perfect tone of the television show. There are fewer character moments in this issue, going heavier on plot and ethical dilemma as Ed and Gordon unravel the mystery of the crashed, 100-year-old Union ship that shot their shuttle out of orbit. The issue doesn’t do much to take advantage of the comic book format, as David Cabeza’s artwork strives to be on-model with no flourishes. This isn’t a failing so much as a choice to be accessible over interesting. The Orville fans will feel at home and like they’re reading an unproduced episode of the TV show, while more comics-literate fans will be let down by that same feeling. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #9

As one of the most brutal issues in the Outer Darkness series in recent memory, Outer Darkness #9 finally blows the lid off a conflict that’s been simmering for months. It seems shorter than it really is considering the brisk pace it moves at but there’s never a dull moment within its pages. This issue looks to be setting the stage not just for the next story in Outer Darkness but for the course of the rest of the series. If you’ve fallen behind, it’s time to catch up so you can ready Outer Darkness #9. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

REAVER #2

Reaver #2 steps back into the spotlight with an action-packed release. With the gang of prisoners on the move, readers learn more about the group’s so-called Savage, and a battle sequence shows why the firestorm is known as a Skin Eater. By the chapter’s end, fans will understand a bit more of how this suicide squad works, and their interactions will make fans plenty interested for more. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

ROAD OF BONES #4

The last few pages of this issue possess confidence that they deliver a shocking twist worthy of months of building tension, but they simply provide what most readers would have anticipated based upon the initial solicits and covers. The twist itself, one supposedly about friendship, is entirely unearned in a comic where characters are hard to distinguish based upon their appearance, dialogue, or personalities. Stretching a nasty idea across four issues have left it so deflated that there’s little joy to be found even in the most horrifying moments. Road of Bones turned a short and sweet concept appropriate for classic EC Comics into something that slowly starved across four months of unnecessary extension, bound to be forgotten as quickly as Roman’s name in the minutes after completing this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RUMBLE #15

The Scourge Knight Void remains a potent visual presence, even as he is forced to struggle with a differently dominating figure in a war against the end of everything. There’s a meta-textual element to this battle as characters seek to not be forgotten in a comics scene where most creator-owned series hardly manage to eke out six issues, much less several years. Yet in the midst of this anxiety, there’s also a triumphant narrative of oddball characters coming together, whether or not they can help save the day. Observing the core members of the Rumble cast face oblivion is both dread-inducing and heartening as they cling to and protect one another against an existential threat. That heart combined with some of the most stunning pages in the series’ already impressive history makes for a finale worthy of one of Image Comics’ best series this decade. Whatever comes next, this ending manages to capture the bittersweet nature of finite stories without forgetting that imagination is always unbounded. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SECOND COMING #2

The final sentiment of Second Coming #2 is the sort of Sunday School lesson that sounds nice when leaving, but doesn’t hold up to much scrutiny. That may not be without purpose considering how clearly it collides with the events of this issue, but there’s little offered in the way of explanation or clarity in this series so far. The second issue only makes the world darker and transforms its Superman-analog, Sunstar, into a mass murderer and societal abuser. There are implications of having Christ continue to discourage him from horrifying acts, but do little after these acts are committed, that go largely unexamined. Second Coming is a series tackling a complex array of ideas, but with each additional page it becomes increasingly apparent that not all of these ideas have been thoroughly considered. Beyond a few pages displaying a Heaven that is both wondrous and mundanely amusing, Second Coming remains a series that’s far more interesting to dissect than read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY: THE LOST PILOT #5

As mysteriously as she arrived, Luna leaves the second volume of She Could Fly. This book continues to deal with a tough subject, which oftentimes results in a completely convoluted story that always manages to get lost on itself and that much is apparent yet again. That said, while the rest of this run slogged on, it’s finale manages to stick the landing—as well as it could with what it’s given. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE #4

Star Trek: Year Five is giving fans everything they could ask for from a Star Trek comic book. The plot is classic Star Trek, touching on modern themes in broad strokes through a sci-fi lens. It takes advantage of the pacing of the format to give the entire bridge crew some of the spotlight that is often hogged by Kirk, Bones, and Spock. It even has a sly reference to an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation that naturally enhances the issue’s themes. Brandon Easton has provided an expert script, and Stephen Thompson enhanced it with tense, dynamic layouts. This is a can’t-miss Star Trek series. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

STAR WARS ADVENTURES ANNUAL 2019 #1

Our first story offers audiences an adventure featuring Lando Calrissian and his unlikely rendezvous with Jaxxon, leading to a team-up only these two smugglers could offer. Whether you’re only familiar with the original trilogy or also know of the extended corners of the Star Wars cast of characters, this tale was full of all the humor, excitement, and trickery you’d expect from a smuggler story, all while hinting at a possible future for Jaxxon within the Rebel Alliance, which will surely excite the character’s devoted fans. The second story manages to be both heartwarming and bittersweet, as it depicts Leia Organa’s mother regaling the young princess with stories of Padme Amidala and her many accomplishments. Many audiences have filled in the gaps in how Leia connected to Padme, with this story and its romantic art style driving that connection home in both an enlightening and emotional way. Fans of the action-packed or emotional elements of the franchise will have a lot to like in this Star Wars Adventures Annual. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNEARTH #2

Unearth, Cullen Bunn and Kyle Strahm’s sci-fi horror series for Image, dropped its second issue this week as an unfortunate team of scientists and solders get slowly ripped apart by mysterious creatures deep underground. I kept finding myself comparing this story to Prometheus, complete with human characters encountering alien-looking creatures and winding up with dying gruesomely thanks largely to their own ignorance. But to the story’s credit there’s psychological twist in the margins that’s gradually making itself more obvious as the story goes along, and that could help this series truly stand out depending on the pay off. Once again the real winner is artist Baldemar Rivas, who’s cartoonish style and fascinating usage of colors really helps the book cut loose in the visual department. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNNATURAL #12

There was nothing quite like Unnatural in the mainstream comics space, so it will be sad to see it go, but fans can rest assured that the series’ finale is pretty satisfying. Leslie’s conflict against the darkness that has overcome her life comes to a head in a dynamic way, while confronting themes of female trauma and agency. It’s been fascinating to see Mirka Andolfo craft Unnatural‘s unique world, and you should check it out if you haven’t already. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #3

After two issues of building suspense and terror around a touring band of demonic Japanese puppets, Sakai indulges himself and readers with a finale that’s almost entirely composed of action. It’s earned both by the established stakes and relationships, as well as Sakai’s ability to continually shift momentum and clearly convey that in his storytelling. Usagi Yojimbo #3 is a rollicking thrill ride that still offers up a few new twists, even as the conflict boils down to lots of blood and fire. It’s difficult to imagine a better reintroduction to the character, as this story has conveyed the extremity of Usagi’s world, tapping into the supernatural and lessons on feudal Japan to deliver a compact 3-issue story. The finale does not disappoint and it appears that there are still many years of great Usagi Yojimbo stories to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WHITE TREES #1

The first issue spends ample time with its characters, their relationships, and how their story builds to essential themes surrounding grief, the cost of violence, and generational passage. All of that is best discovered in the pages of The White Trees #1 though, because the story is greatly enhanced by its telling. Every collaborator is functioning at their best within these pages and enhancing the work of their colleagues. There are not out of place panels or clunky word balloons, only brilliant moments of juxtaposition and maturely conceived interactions. It’s rare to find a series that brings so much power with its debut. The White Trees has reminded at least one reader how reading comics can feel like pure magic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5