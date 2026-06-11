7 Best Upgraded Versions of Marvel Heroes, Ranked

Marvel Comics has some very powerful heroes, but when you usually think of superlatively powerful superheroes, you think of their distinguished competition (unless you’re an MCU fan; then you think Marvel has the most powerful heroes, which isn’t correct). Sure, there are exceptions to this rule and most who have read Marvel can name numerous heroes who do have phenomenally high power levels, but for the most part, the House of Ideas’ main heroes are on the weaker end when you compare them to heroes at the same level at DC. However, that doesn’t mean their power levels are set in stone; over the years, many heroes have gotten major power upgrades, sometimes temporarily and other times as a permanent buff.

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We’ve seen loads of power upgrades over the years; some of them don’t really change much but others bump up the power to insane levels. The best of these upgrades have gone down in legend, becoming integral parts of their characters’ history. These are the seven best upgraded versions of Marvel heroes, making them more formidable than before.

7) Immortal Hulk

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The Hulk and power-scaling go hand in hand, to the extent that any time you talk about the Jade Giant online, you get inundated with power scalers talking about “feats” and never stories. In a lot of ways, the most beloved Hulk run of recent years made it worse. The Immortal Hulk is outstanding and it changed everything about the character. First off, obviously, it made him an immortal, and then it changed the nature of powers, revealing that he is an avatar of the One Below All and the living embodiment of entropy. It took an already powerful character and made him more so. Sure, it’s partly ruined online Hulk discourse but it’s given us great stories at least.

6) Phoenix

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Jean Grey is the most powerful X-Man, all because of the Phoenix Force. Jean’s mutant powers made her an Omega-level telepath and her telekinesis has always been extremely potent, but becoming the Phoenix brought her to the next level. It amps her mental powers to god level and gives her phenomenal cosmic power, allowing her to do anything she wants. While an argument can be made that her latest stint as the avatar of death and rebirth has been lackluster, at best, fans love Jean as the Phoenix and it’s almost certainly going to be a part of the character for a long time.

5) Binary

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Rogue drained Carol Danvers’ power in Avengers Annual #10, and she ended up hanging out with the X-Men for a while. Eventually, she’d end up developing powerful energy manipulating abilities and become Binary, joining the Starjammers. She was able to channel massive amounts of energy – she created a white hole to save the Sun in Quasar #34 during “Operation Galactic Storm” – and was at her most powerful during this period. She’d lose her Binary powers and get her old ones back, but they’ve showed up again numerous times, making her more powerful than ever.

4) Omega-Level Iceman

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Omega-level mutants are the most powerful in X-Men history. Some Omegas are pretty surprising but the one that shocked readers the most was Iceman. Bobby Drake’s powers had been getting better for years – he had to wear an inhibitor belt for a time after a battle with Loki and Emma Frost was trapped in his mind showing him how to use his powers better in the early ’90s – but his Omega buff took it to another level. He can create an army of ice constructs that can move on their own and has been able to freeze the flames of Hell. He’s reached a rather ridiculous level of power and has become one of the most potent X-Men.

3) Godkiller Iron Man

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Iron Man is known for creating more powerful suits of armor, constantly upgrading his power level. He’s been known for creating specialty armor for years, with suits like the Hulkbuster becoming legendary (partly thanks to the MCU; the comic version of the armor is basically just fancy scrap waiting to happen). He’s created armor to fight the Phoenix Force and cosmic-powered armor, as well as numerous others. However, his most powerful armor is the Godkiller, a suit that makes him into a kaiju-sized hero to fight Celestials. Tony Stark only dusts this one off for the greatest threats and it’s one of the most unique-looking Iron Man armors ever.

2) Cosmic King Thor

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There have been numerous power upgrades for Thor, with Warrior Madness Thor (his power was tripled and he got the Power Gem) and Rune King Thor previously being the most powerful. However, all of that would change in 2020 when readers were introduced to Cosmic King Thor. He was King of Asgard at this point, tapped into the power of the Odinforce fully, and fooled Galactus into making him a Herald, adding the Power Cosmic to the mix. Then he killed the World-Devourer. It’s rare for anyone under a legitimate capital G God to be able to even defeat him, let alone kill him, proving that the Cosmic King Thor is easily the most powerful version.

1) Cosmic Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero and his power level has always been rather low. Sure, in the real world, someone who could bench press ten tons at any time is strong but in comics, that’s an honestly a low strength level. Spidey wins because of his spider-sense, agility, and sheer pig-headedness, but there was a time when he was powerful on another level. He bonded with the Enigma Force, becoming Captain Universe. Most fans just call this version Cosmic Spider-Man. His strength was amped, he gained amazing energy powers, and he could manipulate matter, allowing him to defeat the most powerful foes.

What’s you favorite upgraded Marvel hero? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!