Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/15/2023

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATGIRLS #15 If the first half of this Batgirls arc showed the begrudging respect between Cassie and her mother, the latter half of the arc shows how irrevocably broken Steph's relationship with her father is. Cluemaster is back from the dead and suffering from a bad Lazarus Pit resurrection. He pushes Steph through a brutal torture/examination of their relationship, before a drastic misstep has potentially deadly consequences. While Cluemaster's behavior is erratic, so is the switch back to Neil Googe's artwork. Googe has worked on several other issues of Batgirls, but this issue feels more frantic and almost rushed and somewhat undercuts the seriousness of the issue's contents. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8 I should admit my hopes were absurdly high for the conclusion of Batman: Beyond The White Knight finale, and yet I'm delighted to say issue #8 impressively met those hopes and perhaps even soared past. Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart, and Andworld Design delivered an epic finale that had all the high octane thrills you expect from a Bat Family adventure as well as the heartwarming and unexpectedly poignant moments that have become White Knight's calling card, and by the way, it all looked stunning. Moments of true growth are expertly woven into the book's action packed and fan service loaded conclusion, though all with the lighthearted touch that only Jack Napier can bring. I say Jack and not Joker because at this point Murphy has truly moved the character beyond simply what he was, and the way the book acknowledges that will absolutely make you smile. While not everyone gets as much time to shine, it still feels like they all mostly get their moments, and the various payoffs carry weight and feel more than earned. The fact that this universe is continuing delights me to no end, and Batman: Beyond the White Knight showcases just why this universe is so special. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN INCORPORATED #5 At its core, Batman Incorporated certainly is not a bad book, with this finale of its first arc culminating in an emotional, well-executed, and action-packed context. Granted, it feels incredibly disengenious to even call this issue Batman Incorporated #5 when it should really be Ghost-Maker #5 , as the vast majority of the narrative is still dedicated to Ghost-Maker and the machinations of his past, with the rest of the team being shafted (literally) to the background, outside of a few half-hearted scenes. Based on the arc that Ed Brisson crafts, that could very well change in future issues – and if and when it does, his and John Timms' approach could be an inspired adjustment for the rest of Batman Inc. itself. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DANGER STREET #3 Danger Street is a series taking the longview on its narrative with so many threads being slowly woven together and each just inching forward in every subsequent issue. It's framed in a fashion that promises a pay off, but three issues into a twelve-issue miniseries and it wouldn't be unreasonable for readers to grow impatient. That's where Danger Street #3 excels as it recognizes opportunities to provide new hooks and make readers marvel as these many strands explore different corners of DC Comics. Artist Jorge Fornés depictions of The Fourth World in this installment are nothing short of stunning – capturing both iconic Kirby designs and embracing the wild settings and powerful imagery that made those stories so memorable. It's an impressive pairing with a similarly impressive cover that alone makes the monthly reading experience worthwhile. Combine that with an outstanding showdown between two "knights" who resemble assassins and just enough new information to make the central mystery irresistible, and it becomes much more difficult to trade-wait for such a wonderfully paced series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 I AM BATMAN #18 I Am Batman's latest arc ends with a transition of sorts, with Jace moving away from the Foxes but embracing his birth mother and the (vigilante) help his friends and family have given him. This has been an uneven arc, but I thought it ended strong and I did appreciate how Jace's personal complications make him much different (and in some ways much more compelling) than Bruce Wayne. We'll see how the anti-Lucius Fox elements continue in the coming issues, but I'll admit that I'm more intrigued by where this series than I have been since the comic shifted to New York City. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ICON VS. HARDWARE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Icon vs. Hardware #1 might not reinvent the wheel of spirited superhero team-ups or the domino effects of time travel, but honestly, it doesn't need to. Instead, it uses those conventions to tell a promising story of grief, regret, and societal expectations, all while illuminating three of Milestone's best characters. Between that narrative approach and its dramatic showcase of art, Icon vs. Hardware #1 is a compelling, albeit understated, start for Milestone's next great epic. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 LAZARUS PLANET: DARK FATE #1 Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 may be the best one-shot of this event thus far with four very different and unique stories that each set up upcoming series, but have a depth and complexity that don't exactly feel quite like your standard tie-in fare. The real standout of the issue may be the first story, "Whisper of the Moth" by Tim Seely with art by Baldemar Rivas. Following Helena Bertinelli's Huntress, it's a sort of grim and complex Gotham tale that both feels Batman-esque and also like something utterly different. Following closely behind is "I Seconds of Still Force" by A.L. Kaplan, featuring Circuit Breaker and while that story is a little trippy, it's the trippy art that makes it such a fun ride. Genuinely, there really aren't any misses. The Doom Patrol story is also great. As individual stories, this is a great one-shot that makes the whole event a lot more interesting. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #2 Constantine's plea to get Alec Holland to stop the uprising of the Green, the Red, and the Rot sees him begrudgingly agree, knowing it will help his family. First tackling the Green, his rebellious nature means Alec will no longer be a conduit of the healing powers of the Green, meaning this might be his last stand as Swamp Thing. The Green, the Red, and the Rot learn from this battle with Swamp Thing and mount an even deadlier conflict with the hero, possibly putting his terrestrial exploits to a permanent end. The first issue of Swamp Thing: Green Hell came out more than a year ago, and while we can't say we enjoyed the various delays, this second book in the series has proven to be worth the wait. Alec is ever the stoic hero whose powers seem limitless yet worn thin, reluctantly being the bastion of hope that no other DC hero is capable of embodying. The threats are epic and nightmarish, not only horrifying in their own right but leaving us terrified of what we can expect in the story's conclusion, while the worries of including Constantine were for naught, as he's barely a supporting character in this chapter and could bring even more excitement to the series' conclusion. Book 2 is equal parts triumphant and disturbing, leading us to hope we won't have to wait another year for the ending while also not looking forward to this saga to come to an end. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 5 out of 5 WILDC.A.T.S #4 The new take on Wildstorm's premiere superhero team continues to be at its strongest when it focuses on its rogue, the hard-swearing, gun-slinging Grifter. Trapped in a foreign country, we see plenty of high-octane action with a reliably creative narrator, while also being thrown some interesting curveballs when it comes to the creation of this new super-team. An exceptionally strong fourth issue for the series that is definitely worth your time, WildC.A.T.s fan or not. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 AVENGERS FOREVER #14 It speaks to the strangely stake-less nature of this multiversal battle filled with infinite Avengers, Dooms, and Mephistos that Avengers Forever #14 hinges on a letter from a character readers are barely aware of and attached to nothing – not even the response it is set to inspire. Regardless of the many callbacks and layers revisited in each new installment of this epic story, it connects to so little that it becomes a vehicle for bloated superhero battles. However, the bloated superhero battles do provide their own charm like updates on the excess of much of Marvel's 90s offerings with a thoroughly 10s style. Smooth lines and recognizable iterations of core designs makes for splashes and spreads that are notable on their own. While the emotional beats don't land and there's no substance to speak of, there remains a visceral degree of fun in seeing the toy chest dumped across the living room floor before it's swept away in a few months. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #46 Captain Marvel's team-up with the X-Men has been stellar, but issue #46 is easily the best issue of the team-up thus far. "Revenge of the Brood" part four is Kelly Thompson at her finest, delivering poignant character moments with the entire team that all draw from Carol's past, present, and future. Whether that be Carol and Kwannon's touching peek into the future, Carol and Jess being the brilliant besties we love, or the heartbreak of Binary that Carol knows all too well, all of those moments enrich the characters involved while also raising the stakes. Those moments are conveyed with force when needed and a subtle touch when called upon thanks to the talented team of artist Javier Pina, colorist Yen Nitro, and letterer Clayton Cowles. One particular Wolverine scene just about steals the show mind you, but the artwork throughout the entire issue is worthy of praise. "Revenge of The Brood" is shaping up to be a standout of this already great run, and it's all building to a truly epic conclusion. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #4 The slow build to reuniting the Fantastic Four ends this month as the team investigates the mysterious, rocky dome that has captured The Thing and Alicia Masters. That mysterious new antagonist provides a deep cut from Marvel lore that also serves to inform readers on what came before and reconnect the team. It's a clever piece of plotting that ensures this issue serves as an excellent launchpad for the series to follow. The disaster that led to the team's split is designed with the keen sci-fi instincts North is renowned for, and it neatly establishes both a useful new status quo for the team and stakes for at a long time to come, while still being grounded entirely in character. The strange alien elements and appearance of a horde of Negative Zone uglies show both an appreciation for innovation and ability to deliver on iconic Fantastic Four tropes. After much prologue it feels like the Fantastic Four have finally returned in fine fighting form and the future of this new volume holds tremendous promise. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HULK #12 Hulk #12 is careening toward the ending of the current creative team's reign, but they seem intent to go out with a bang. Bruce's "Starship Hulk" project has all but crumbled, allowing the Titan version of the Hulk (portrayed by his abusive father) to finally take control. Most of the issue takes place inside Banner's mind palace, setting the stage for some pretty insane visuals. If you haven't jumped back into Hulk since Immortal Hulk ended, now feels like a good time. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3 The latest story of Tony Stark jumps forward leaps and bounds as Duggan quickly works to resolve whatever lingering questions remain. As this plot powers forward, the writer also allows time for the script to breathe through character moments, of which this issue has plenty. So far, however, the story has been pretty safe and Stark is living up to expectations. That said, little has been done to set this particular run apart from the others since the title's first issue last year began to change the status quo. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #11 For those who have been eagerly following the Marauders' latest adventure, this installment is sure to be downright thrilling – and even for those who haven't, it is still an interesting execution of its central premise. As Kate assembles a team of new and familiar faces to deal with machinations on Genosha, the personal pathos that Steve Orlando injects into the narrative makes even the most convoluted info-dump of backstory compelling. The art from Eleonora Carlini gives the whole ordeal a scrappy, energetic vibe – and sends the Marauders onto an adventure that readers will largely be excited to follow. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MARVEL'S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Overall, Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever #1 hits all the right notes, and spreads around the Black Panther spotlight to not only its characters, but creators behind the scenes as well. Everyone shines in the best ways possible, and the Marvel's Voices tradition continues to reach new heights with each iteration. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #3 Mary Jane & Black Cat #3 continues to strike notes that made the miniseries' first two issues so charming, but it adds few new ingredients in a continuation that ultimately asks, "Why wasn't this a 4-issue miniseries?" The titular duo's team-up with S'ym provides a source of humor with ongoing jokes about "Earth girls" and the nefarious setting all three occupy, but these are new iterations of previously told jokes. Meanwhile, the montage of the trio clambering through a dark and dangerous tower provides little excitement unto itself – providing glimpses of ideas that only appear for a single panel and build no additional tension or stakes. At the center of all this is a secret that has been teased across three issues now, and hardly seems so pivotal as to hinge an entire miniseries upon it. There's simply too little substance spread too thin in this middle issue. That isn't to say that the ongoing humor and hellish antagonists don't provide some value, but by the issue's end the staging for this drama has overstayed its welcome and the cliffhanger arrives with a sigh of relief. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 Eve Ewing's new Photon series continues to be a pleasant read, one that new and old fans of the character can find something fun to hang onto. Though the issue finally offers some clarify on the larger hook of the series' story, the self-contained nature of the issues is one of its strong points. Artists Ivan Fiorelli and Luca Maresca meld theirs styles seamlessly, aided by colorist Carlos Lopez whose consistent character and setting work makes it all flow. This issue is also a firm reminder that Monica Rambeau's power set is among the most unique in the entire Marvel universe, and she's being utilized in very interesting ways here. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT #1 The penultimate issue of Murderworld maintains a sense of danger, even with only four contestants remaining, as each escape from the frying pan leads into fire. While the first half of the issue re-situates the story as the remaining quartet begin to collaborate against Arcade, the titular "hero" Moon Knight arrives in the second half in the series' most effective guest appearance thus far. Not only does a single Moon Knight LMD deliver the terrifying level of violence fans have come to anticipate from any Moon Knight title, but there's an added layer of humor that manages to quickly shift the tone from outright hilarious to bone-chilling. It's the best gag since a horde of "Bub"-shouting Wolverines arrived, and it marks another entertaining installment of a concept that, while ultimately reading like a trifle, never outstays its welcome. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 "Sins of Sinister" continues in Nightcrawlers #1, one of the event's most important books yet. Si Spurrier's lore introduced here is nothing short of heavy, with signatures of Hickman-ian world-building found throughout. Still, Spurrier's script is able to pace itself enough that readers connect with its characters as they traverse the universe in an attempt to stop the villainous Essex. That's not to forget the completely badass Infinity Warps-esque designs of some of Marvel's most popular mutants. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #5 Spider-Man #5 is rather conflicting. On the one hand I found myself quite immersed in the life and times of this alternate Peter Parker and how it related back to the main story. On the other hand, that tether literally happens on the first and last pages. While Dan Slott's story of how different this Parker's life is compared to the original is interesting, this felt more like a Spider-Verse tie-in than the next chapter of the main story. Unless a significant portion of these events factor into the greater narrative, it's difficult not to feel as if the story has screeched to a halt momentum-wise. I won't call it filler because I did enjoy aspects of the issue, especially Peter and Silk's relationship, and the artwork by Mark Bagley, Edgar Delgado, John Dell, and Joe Caramagna is perfect for the spin on this vintage adventure. As part five of an ongoing story though, the fact that there's so little movement is disappointing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #4 Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4 is a little long, but it's a fantastic read. The issue goes through Aja Orisha's story and, in doing so, gives readers the full origin of Kraven the Hunter all while juxtaposed against Peter and MJ's story as MJ works to bring Peter back to himself. Structurally, it's brilliantly done and both narratives are engaging – though Aja's story is easily the standout here and is beautifully constructed as well as drawn. It reads as both poetry and a long epic and while it is a bit on the long side and not a lot really happens this issue, it's not filler either. Getting an understanding of the character and what the reader is about to face as we go into five is important and this is just very well executed exposition. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS #31 As Luke, Leia, and the rest of their crew find themselves in No-Space, they don't have many options other than to assimilate into the Kezarat Colony, who seem harmless enough. It's possible that their arrival isn't entirely by mistake, however, as a prophecy might confirm that they were destined not only to arrive there, but also provide the community with their opportunity to escape the mystery locale. As far as expository installments in the Star Wars series goes, this installment manages to keep us invested both in its pacing and in its storytelling potential. Whatever the future holds for our heroes, we're fascinated by the fact that this doesn't seem like a run-of-the-mill adventure and, while it might not impact the overall trajectory of the original trilogy, it will touch upon various corners of the galaxy far, far away and uncover all new secrets that fans were entirely unaware of. The book succeeds at keeping our attention, even if we aren't treated to anything particularly compelling, though by merely keeping the momentum of the mysterious arc moving forward, it can be considered a relative success. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #31 Darth Vader has pushed Valance to his physical and mental limits, leading the bounty hunter to turn his rage towards the Sith Lord who has manipulated his every move to ignite a showdown of brutality. Readers who have been following along with Star Wars: Bounty Hunters likely haven't been doing so for the complex character dynamics so much as their interest in the intense and violent exchanges between some of the galaxy far, far away's most ruthless characters, and in that regard, this issue fully delivers. The emotion of Valance is just as explosive as his aggression, matched only by the uncaring reaction of Vader, making for an entirely fulfilling showdown. The book strips away any exposition to deliver a showdown that's been building for months in this series, if not for years behind the scenes, as Valance has a long history in the franchise the predates his inclusion in this series specifically. Not only does the book satisfy those in seek of compelling and villainous showdowns, but also teases that the future will enlist other fan-favorite characters for even more exciting exploits. Bounty Hunters hasn't been this good in months and has set the bar high for its future. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 WASP #2 The mystery deepens in Wasp #2 as connections are made to various enemies across both Wasps' histories in a web that manages to deliver its exposition in tightly crafted montages, allowing the focus to remain on Jan and Nadia's relationship. Action sequences escalate with an impressive foe that showcases both the Wasp's long history and provides plenty of opportunities to showcase both heroines. It's impressive how integrating continuity is made to provide a more rewarding celebration rather than bog down readers with ephemera. Everything that is needed is already on the page, and there's no sense that one might be missing out, even if this is their very first Wasp comic. What's most rewarding is how some of the story's strangest elements are confronted directly, rather than ignored, which makes the cliffhanger for issue #3 very promising. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #30 With Wolverine back to his old self, Wolverine #30 centers around his pursuit of Beast and the theory that his CIA connection Jeff Bannister had betrayed him. I didn't buy that potential plot twist given what the series had already established between Logan and Bannister and was glad to be proven right. It doesn't appear, at least right now, if the ongoing "Sins of Sinister" event will wind up playing any sort of role in this, but Beast is so threatening as a villain that I'm actually hoping it doesn't happen. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #19 X-Men #19 plays fast and loose with the rules of time travel to set up a fascinating mystery that will presumably pay off later, but most of the issue focuses on the Brood. Gerry Duggan seems to be leaning into the uncharacteristic brutality that the X-Men are willing to unleash upon the Brood/ Cyclops plots genocide, and Talon (the elder X-23, formerly known as Wolverine) executes a newborn Brood. Meanwhile, Iceman describes his feelings towards the Brood with the same "hated and feared" verbiage often used to describe how humans feel about mutants. We don't see what conclusions Duggan draws from that position here, but it is clear that something is wrong with Broo and his leadership of the Brood hive. The issue includes some new insights into Synch and Talon's states of being now that they've both escaped the Vault with centuries of experience under their belts. Stefano Casseli, usually a sure-fire win on art duties, feels a little cramped, perhaps flattened by Federico Blee's colors. Moments that should feel grand, like Iceman and Firestar descending from on high like elemental gods, are mundane due to lack of space and depth. There's enough cool stuff in this issue of X-Men to keep anyone into its brand of super heroics hooked, even if the execution doesn't hit all of the marks. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-TREME X-MEN #3 X-Treme X-Men #3 is chock full of patented Chris Claremont dialogue, from the hammy "body and soul" style dialogue to the mutants losing their power beat. The issue feels scattered as Claremont, over the course of only two previous installments, established at least four subplots playing out simultaneously, making it hard to connect with any of them. Salvador Larocca and Guru-Fx at least present a nice-looking book that's sleek and well-paced. As with this entire endeavor, what you get out of this issue will likely depend on how much of Claremont's distinctive tics you can stomach. One interesting note is that Claremont's idea that Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers have romantic feelings for each other, alluded to subtextually during his original run on Excalibur, is, while not textually recognized here, strongly present within this issue, and that's interesting to see and recontextualize with both characters now canonical bisexual. Whether Claremont uses this trip into X-Men history to more firmly establish the nature of their relationship (or is allowed to) remains to be seen. It remains the most exciting thing about this issue either way. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 3KEYS #5 3Keys was able to really make amazing use of David Messina's dynamic artwork, so it's with a heavy heart that this final issue feels like the weakest of the mini-series so far. Everything wraps up just a bit too cleanly, which is ironic considering the amount of blood and guts that are spread throughout the comic's pages. Messina's art feels as though it isn't able to convey the speed necessary for the dynamic action taking place here, which is a shame as I've really appreciated his character work so far. Overall, the mini-series is still a energetic and interesting read, I just wish it had been able to stick the landing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 ART BRUT #3 Art Brut is getting closer to showing why the worlds of art and reality are blending together with devastating effect, with Art entering into another painting to find some answers while his handler tracks down a loose end in our world. This comic remains entertaining enough, although it at times still feels like it's more concerned with showing how avant garde it is rather than try to tell an entertaining story. Perhaps that's the point, but it sometimes makes the comic feel like it only has one trick instead of showing any real creativity. Martin Morazzo's art continues to be fantastic, and I really think that this is establishing him as one of the premiere "creepy" artists today. Dude has a talent for drawing unsettling faces. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BILLIONAIRE ISLAND: CULT OF DOGS #4 Business Dog is a hot commodity, and even though its handler is dead, the good doggie has found someone new to follow. There's a good portion of the opening story that makes some valid points regarding the status that money holds over everyone's head, and how a lot of the real money ties back to the military. We can only hope Business Dog survives a harrowing attack to live to see the next issue.. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... BETTY: THE FINAL GIRL #1

Other Publishers #2 A FOULNESS IN THE WALLS #1 Packing the punch of a great Stephen King short-story, scribe Cullen Bunn has delivered a one shot that will get under your skin. It's not like A Foulness in the Walls is reinventing the horror wheel but it has the right structure of a classic EC Comics story. Artist Rodrigo Zayas and colorist Lorenzo Scaramella have delivered a style that is crisp and feels lived in. The pair have managed to take a story that is centralized on smells and make it feel that way visually, which isn't an easy feat. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 GRIM #8 Our poor Jessica learns some startling facts about her true purpose in Grim. I've really been enjoying these prologues in the most recent issues. They've provided much needed backstory on events and key characters from the past, while also moving the story along in a satisfying way.

Other Publishers #2 A FOULNESS IN THE WALLS #1 Packing the punch of a great Stephen King short-story, scribe Cullen Bunn has delivered a one shot that will get under your skin. It's not like A Foulness in the Walls is reinventing the horror wheel but it has the right structure of a classic EC Comics story. Artist Rodrigo Zayas and colorist Lorenzo Scaramella have delivered a style that is crisp and feels lived in. The pair have managed to take a story that is centralized on smells and make it feel that way visually, which isn't an easy feat. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 GRIM #8 Our poor Jessica learns some startling facts about her true purpose in Grim. I've really been enjoying these prologues in the most recent issues. They've provided much needed backstory on events and key characters from the past, while also moving the story along in a satisfying way. Jessica tries her best to deny her fate, but still goes along the path pre-chosen for her. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 HEXWARE #3 Hexware #3 pushes forward with a colorful issue this week that puts our heroine into action at last. Fighting against a slew of tough foes, we learned more about the past that created Hexware's apocalyptic tech. And in the end, well – we learn family is far more connected to this tale than we thought. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #12 The return of Jace Boucher really did wonders for House of Slaughter, and that momentum continues to build in issue #12. Writer Tate Brombal has brought so much out of Jace's history in these past two issues while simultaneously building up Jace's main antagonist without creating a one-note villain. Jolie is ruthless yet compassionate, displaying the sort of kindness and empathy that you'd often find in a protagonist. The curtain hasn't been completely pulled back on Jolie mind you, but even now, the sense of mystery around Jolie and Jace's relationship has me completely hooked. The impressive work of artist Antonio Fuso, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer Andworld Design is once again at the center of everything, consistently capturing the danger of this world and the intimate conversations that happen as people just look to survive and protect the family they have left. After a small detour with some promising ideas, House of Slaughter seems to have recaptured its early magic, and it seems even better things are in store. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #4 I Hate Fairyland goes off the deep end this week with issue #4, and its artwork is just as colorful as it is chaotic. As our heroine finds herself wandering the bowels of a fantastical hell, everything from guts to genitals get in her way. And even if you don't usually shy from sex or spice, this issue will definitely test your limits. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 IMAGE! #10 The Image 30th anniversary anthology has reached the home stretch with its 10th of 12 issues. Ad while there are plenty of new additions and one-shots this time around, the best remains the story that started it all in Geoff Johns & Andrea Mutti's "The Blizzard." "Hack/Slash vs. Image Comics" also gets a solid ending and an "In Hell We Fight" one-shot offers some fun visuals amidst a hellish landscape. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 KAYA #5 The first arc of Kaya concludes with an array of ceremonies, including a wedding hinted at near the series' start. It's a moment of transformation that makes clear readers should be investing in much more than the siblings at the story's center. Each step forward suggests that there are no simple characters and depth is revealed even in the most irksome presences. That depth is supported by sequences filled with interesting perspectives and wondrous backdrops, ensuring an exciting issue in spite of there being minimal action. Wes Craig is showcasing his writing bona fides and setting the stage for a saga still to come with this closing issue and what he promises for the future appears to be outstanding. Any reader with lingering doubts will likely lose them upon seeing a cliffhanger spread filled with terror and tension. Kaya has quickly established itself as a must-read fantasy series and one of Image Comics' best new concepts in years. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE LAST BARBARIANS #1 I think one of the things that can be so difficult with a first issue of a comic series is conveying all the information that a writer has in his head over the course of the limited amount of panels in play. It's why it's unfortunate to see when a series like The Last Barbarians simply isn't able to find the right way to enrapture readers into its world. The first major problem is the introductory comic simply doesn't allow anything to breathe, with Haberlin feeling as though he isn't confident in letting his world speak for itself and rather has endless exposition dumps from the protagonist. There are also some grammatical/spelling errors to be found in the writing, which becomes more apparent when you see the sheer amount of words on a page. On top of these foibles, Haberlin works well with character expressions but the backgrounds are dull and unappealing, looking muddy and brown throughout. I hope The Last Barbarians can turn things around as the series continues but this introduction doesn't make for a world I want to return to any time soon. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 THE LEAST WE CAN DO #6

The Least We Can Do ends with a messy, almost unreadable fight. This comic has struggled from the onset with telling a coherent story, which is a shame because it's clear that the creators are passionate about the world and the characters. The comic is let down constantly by the panel layouts, how the creators choose to explain the world, and the actual pace of the story. It comes off as amateurish at best and lazy at worst, especially with the lettering, which is uneven and off-center frequently. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: MASTERVERSE #1 This new anthology series posits a multiverse of versions of He-Man, revealing two tales of drastically different versions of Prince Adam and his heroic alter-ego, but they're not really that different after all. Writer Tim Seeley does fine work penning these tales, despite not really reinventing the character all that much with each. Where the true variations on He-Man come into play in the stories are with the artists. Kelley Jones brings us a horror-version of the character and the world; while Sergio Aragonés delights in one like his signature character Groo. In short, this is for uber-fans only. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #105 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has done a lovely job of balancing the book's two Ranger teams, but there's just something special that happens when they interact. Issue #105 takes this to heart and is all the better for it. Trini continues to be the book's MVP under writer Melissa Flores, and her interactions with Kimberly, Zack, and Kevor are some of the issue's best. While the jury is out on how or if Trini and Zack's relationship will change over time, their opening exchange is a brilliant representation of what this series does best, and it's wonderful to see the ripple effects from their time with Journey. It's also lovely to see Alpha 1 treated like an actual threat, and artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are able to make those action sequences pop, especially when the Zords are involved. That said, overall the artwork didn't feel quite as detailed and fluid as it typically does. Some scenes feel a bit stilted, and portions of the action sequences are fine but don't feel as cinematic as they could have. Those are small quibbles of course, and overall issue #105 succeeds in fleshing out the world and its characters in fresh and exciting directions. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 MOSLEY #2 There are definitely some interesting things to find in Guillory and Lofti's take on a technological future gone awry through the eyes of an older gentleman who is beyond fed up with the march of progress. I mentioned it when reviewing the first issue, but Mosley truly shines in its calmer, more quiet moments, which are a tad few and far between. The story is moving just a little too quickly for its own good, but there is plenty to like here. I think that once Mosley finds its footing, it could make for a great series on the same level as Chew, though it might be some more issues before we see it. --Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 RED SONJA/HELL SONJA #3 The penultimate issue of this team-up ends up being the most profound yet, getting more introspective in order to tackle Hell Sonja's moral compass. The end result is visually and narratively moving in some genuinely cool ways, with Jordan Clark's script, Miriana Puglia's art, Ellie Wright's colors doing wonders to set this Sonja apart from her doppelgängers. While the central conflict of this series might be small, it is vastly outweighed by the valuable character beats within. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RESIDENT ALIEN: THE BOOK OF LOVE #4 One element of Resident Alien I've come to appreciate is the series' willingness to avoid the most extreme outcomes in favor of one's that feel more lifelike in their approach – leaving Harry's presence as an extraterrestrial to remain like something in the tradition of magical realism. Despite addressing two violent conspiracies and a gunshot cliffhanger, the town of Patience persists in an understated fashion and its residents are left to parse a world where heroes and villains, however they're defined, most often continue on their way. It's a bittersweet set of endings, but one that ultimately leans more deeply into the sweet as good-natured goodwill is often rewarded, at least in the ways that matter most. With such great focus paid to the town's other residents in The Book of Love, the final few pages center themselves on Harry and Asta in a fashion that's bound to leave readers anticipating what comes next in The Book of Life. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY VS. CTHULHU #3 Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu certainly has taken a weird meta-turn since last issue. Without doing anything, the comic has turned from a fun examination of a beloved mythos and the terrible person who wrote it into an examination of a beloved mythos and the terrible person who wrote it via an IP co-created by someone accused of horrendous behavior. It casts a strange pall on an already strange issue (though this isn't any fault of the comic's creators), which focuses on how Rick survived his death at the end of a previous issue. The comic itself is very good, it just feels very weird given Justin Roiland's issues. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER! 2 #7 It's the final countdown/showdown between Shirtless and Ursa Major. It almost seems fitting that the last confrontation comes down to oversized titans battling it out bear-to-bear. But it is sweet that Shirtless gets his happy ending, Silva not only gets to shine but also plays a major role in defeating Ursa Major, and future installments will feature a family dynamic we've never seen before. Things are coming up sunshine for Team Shirtless. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5