Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/25/2023

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman #1, Sins of Sinister #1, and Darkwing Duck #1.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1051 Action Comics #1051 lives up to the hype with a trio of stories that are just honestly really good. The first story, "Speeding Bullets", sets up the big story that we led into last issue with Metallo showing up to do Lex's bidding but on the way there we get some quality House of El downtime and some good developments for the family overall definitely setting a strong tone — and, along with the story, the art and letters work very well here. The second story, "Home Again", is a really great acknowledgement of Jon Kent as a kid—something that fans have been wanting to get back for awhile—and it's really well-written so that it doesn't feel like fan service in any way. But the real winner in this issue is "Head Like a Whole", the follow up to the Power Girl story in Lazarus Planet: Assault On Krypton and all I can say is it's so good that they just need to give Williams a full Power Girl ongoing – especially with Sauvage and Carey as part of the creative team. It's a fun, complex story and it's the highlight of this whole issue that is already extremely strong. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #4 The creative team behind Gilded City, Evan Narcisse and Abel, took their assignment of creating a video game tie-in series and expanded upon it to create a living, breathing story that does well at exploring a time in Gotham's history that has otherwise remained a mystery. With this recent issue continuing to tie-in DC lore to this tale set in the past, the conversation between "The Runaway" and Vandal Savage is the best moment of the latest story, though there is plenty to like here. Much like the issues before it, the past storyline far exceeded that of the present, but the series justifies its existence enough times to make it a worthy addition to DC's comics library. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – CATWOMAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman easily proves the initiative's concept can work – but not by telling another grimdark, Killing Joke-esque tale. Instead, this one-shot applies a heartfelt and sentimental take to Selina Kyle's adventures, crafting a tale that doesn't revolutionize her character, but improves upon what's already there. The craft on display, from G. Willow Wilson's breezy script to Jamie McKelvie's perfect visuals to Clayton Cowles' seamless lettering, all culminates to showcase what mainstream superhero comics are capable of today. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #3 Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #3 is kicking off 2023 in the best way possible, and no DC fan should be missing it. Josh Trujillo kicks in the door right from the start with an amazing Blue Beetle and Batman exchange that gave Ted Kord a small but oh so perfect moment. Also having Starfire act as a mentor to Jaime was rather genius, and she brings a fresh spark and perspective to Jaime's world and gives the team of Adriam Gutierrez and Will Quintana a marvelous canvas to work with throughout the entire issue. Starfire and Blue Beetle are quite the team, but the villains deliver as well, and it's all brought together with the heart of Jaime and his relationship to his family. Blue Beetle: Graduation Day is shaping up to be something special, and issue #3 is a brilliant example of why. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #51 This new chapter for Catwoman—with Selina behind bars and Eiko patrolling around Gotham in the mantle—gets off to a good, but overcomplicated, start. Tini Howard's script offers some small moments that add a compelling layer to Selina's story, but don't make them engrossing enough in the long-term, all while Eiko's journey is basically a footnote. Sami Basri's art adds a necessary liveliness, but gets overcome by awkward and unflattering facial expressions. I'm still excited to see what the future holds for this Catwoman run, but I'm not being captivated in the immediate. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #5 After five issues, the Nazi Zombies horde in Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead finally feels like formidable foes. All it took was the direct involvement of Hitler himself. But instead of a fun twist like a Wolfenstein final boss, it's just Adolf frothing at the mouth while vaguely zombified. It's a bit of a letdown, but at least the ending has something close to a cliffhanger. -- Connor Case Rating: 3 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1068 Harvey Dent enters the fray in the latest issue of Detective Comics, although it comes at a great cost. As Batman attempts to fight the Orgham family's power grab on Gotham, he finds help in an unexpected source – Two-Face. It's odd to see Batman so vulnerable and reliant on outside help, but it makes sense given that a theme of this arc has been Batman slowing and being one step behind. Ivan Reis joins Rafael Albuquereue on art for the primary story and while they surprisingly mesh well, there's still a... scratchiness to the art that doesn't feel right. DC #2 (Photo: DC) HARLEY QUINN #26 Very little about this current Harley Quinn arc—and if I'm being honest, run—has made much sense, but when it comes to this issue in particular the level of "it's okay" we achieve here is probably about as good as it is going to get. The issue sees Harley hatch a plan to try to stop the Harley Who Laughs with sort of a nebulous idea of just talking it out. It feels like a kind of weak attempt to toss some nod to Harley's therapist background in there—which feels sort of out of place weirdly enough considering that so much of the issue is spent with Kevin pointing out how childish Harley is—but it really just amounts to a bunch of sort of lame cartoonishness. Everything at this point feels like a string of things that has been put together simply for the purpose of trying to force a story but it's nothing that feels very satisfying – especially the weird twist at the end. The only thing that's really done well here is the pacing in that it's clear that Phillips is setting up for a tidy end, both to the story and her run on the title, but this issue feels like a reminder that both can't come soon enough. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 THE HUMAN TARGET #11 The penultimate issue of The Human Target reveals Christopher Chance's true murderer, along with showing his last day with Ice. It's fair to say that this issue is the Ice spotlight, with Ice's post-resurrection motivations being dug into in more detail than what we saw in the second issue. To be honest, the duo-chrome coloring in the flashbacks were a bit of a detriment, I felt like they actually muddled the flashback sequences a bit. Outside of this coloring nitpick, I thought it was interesting how the meandering mystery turned from identifying the murderer's identity to determining why... Chance got so wrapped up in messy personal connections while solving the case. That is basically the last question to be answered – how much of this is Chance being manipulative and deceptive (as is par for him in his Human Target business) and how much of this is Chance being genuinely messy. The finale will be interesting to read, especially given the ambiguous last page. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #2 Justice Society of America #2 finds surer footing in a time travel story told in three notable eras, each defined by well-selected artists, and all following Helena's search for Degaton and the answers to this chronological mystery. The definition of said mystery is lacking with many potential plot hooks thrown at readers, but little context; it presumes a near obsessive knowledge with DC Comics that will likely leave many readers ready to check out. However, the presentation of that chaotic deluge remains impressive, especially when presenting echoes of the same character or costume across generations. Janín distills the familiar Golden Age JSA into depictions that feel appropriately iconic and blend modern sensibilities with classic designs. Ordway's presentation of the Justice Society Dark is the weak spot of the three with stiff figures and action that fail to merit the provided splash panels. While there's plenty to pick at in Justice Society of America #2, the series appears to have found its footing and with some additional space may even find a substantial story hook.. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 LAZARUS PLANET: WE ONCE WERE GODS #1 Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods serves as a prequel of sorts for multiple "Lazurus Planet" tie-ins, along with a look at how different heroes are being impacted by the flood of magic overtaking the world. While Aquaman attempts to deal with transformed humanoid Trench, Wonder Woman deals with the dead rising against Themyscira and Mary Marvel attempts to free her brother from the Rock of Eternity. Perhaps the most poignant tale is Martian Manhunter attempting to aid an empath's attempt to stop Doomsday from reincorporating from a mere thought, which sounds a lot weirder than it is. While probably not necessary to enjoy "Lazarus Planet," this comic is probably a good launching point for many of the upcoming tie-in series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #4 As Punchline's solo series is beginning to reach its climax, the end result is proving to be yet another chaotic battle. Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang's efforts begin to grow even more complicated, bringing in a larger roster of characters – antagonists and supporting characters whose appearances in a modern DC comic are nice to see, but aren't given anything meaty to do other than react to the immediate. While the aesthetic and narrative choices on display here work well enough, it feels like they barely scratch the surface for the kind of wacky, resonant story that could be told here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #2 Dead Boy Detectives #2 takes a breath following a dense introduction so that its company of teen-ghosts can develop their own dynamics, but it doesn't allow readers any break from the suspenseful atmosphere established earlier. Even as the various ghosts lay out the clues and goals before them, the appearance of far nastier things is always right behind the corner. Pichetshote utilizes multiple narrators in order to create layers of understanding and develop a particularly horrifying set of imagery from artists Jeff Stokely and Craig Taillefer. Even when wandering through unfamiliar rooms, establishing panels provide each space its own aesthetic and an abundance of background notes to be considered. As the mystery deepens, so do the adolescent-style relationships filled with unsaid feelings and intense, but sudden bonds. The addition of many formless horrors encroaching on what would already be a tense drama singles out Dead Boy Detectives as something genuinely unique within comics for horror aficionados and young adult readers alike. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #5 Story wise, there are some things here that Fitsmartin gets right. The callbacks to earlier in the story as we see Tim start to unravel the mystery are very well done in particular, but the strong reliance to the frame of detective stories that Tim loves so much is still a bit difficult. Unfortunately, as has been the case with this entire run, Rossmo's art makes the book nearly unreadable. It's very distracting throughout. Marvel #1 ALL-OUT AVENGERS #5 All-Out Avengers arrives at an end, although it's primarily framing the next installment of the story with a new #1 on the cover. After a number of mysterious missions orchestrated by a nigh-omnipotent mastermind, the Avengers find themselves dueling their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man before discovering who's behind the scenes. That battle with Spidey takes up most of the pages involved and reaches for the highlights of a single page of Civil War, but never manages to recapture that amazing (spectacular, even) feat. Instead, Spider-Man manages to elude and outwit each Avenger in generally underwhelming fashion. Some moments are hand-waved with a deus ex machina, while others barely land as Land's artwork provides a static appearance failing to capture any of Spider-Man's motion, grace, or skill. There are some concepts that function in dialogue but flop within panels. Beyond some excellent quipping and a final reveal that plays on Captain America's natural earnestness and directness, it's clear that All-Out Avengers was a vehicle for an artist incapable of supporting the action it provided. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 As "Dark Web" prepares to wrap up next month, The Amazing Spider-Man #18 ties together the threads of Peter's time in Limbo with Dark Web: X-Men. Perhaps the single most impressive feat in this issue is how seamlessly it weaves the tones of over-the-top comedy and continuity-laden pathos into a single narrative that lands both its laughs and sighs. Rek-Rap and Parker's interactions prove to be a highlight with Ed McGuinness's depictions of the demonic Spider-Man and Sinister Six doppelgangers making for a delightful spectacle. Yet the tragedy of Ben Parker runs through the background of Spidey's own shenanigans, and develops in a familiar but still saddening fashion. None of these oddities or plot contrivances overstay their welcome, favoring a fast-paced approach that throws out new gags, action, and twists on nearly every page. When the final cliffhanger to this event arrives, it has readers prepared for an epic showdown that captures the full range of what has made Wells' run on The Amazing Spider-Man so successful thus far. Readers ought to be terribly excited for more web-whanging in Dark Web: Finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #3 It's a shame for quite literally anything else Marvel decides to release in 2023 that Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise continues to be released this year as writer/artist Tradd Moore has set the bar so unbelievably high that nothing can compete. Visually dazzling on every level with a scope that rivals even the biggest crossovers, yet all condensed into a 30-page comic, this is not only the must read title of the year but probably one of the best things Marvel has published this century. The character of Doctor Strange has not had his potential explored to this degree, and his boundaries pushed, since Steve Ditko created the guy. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 MIDNIGHT SUNS #5 Midnight Suns became a bit too convoluted as time went on. I expect that to some degree when it comes to Marvel's mystical tales, but issue #5 even had the comic's own characters asking aloud for explanations as to what was happening. I think with a more straightforward story arc that put this version of the Midnight Suns front and center, this series could have been much better. Instead, the resulting story is largely forgettable. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE #1 Marvel Comics' Arcade-style homage to Squid Game continues as the survivors are narrowed to a much smaller selection by Wolverine cyborgs with a single dialogue-based gag so good, it alone is worth the price of admission. While the rest of the issue plays along familiar lines with a variety of death traps, it's the definition of the core group of survivors that draws the most attention. The original Leap Frog, in particular, receives the spotlight in a fashion evoking a surprising degree of sympathy amidst the juvenile humor and bloodshed. Murderworld emphasizes style over substance, but it provides enough of a rooting interest to keep readers hooked through the overly familiar approach of Arcade. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SINS OF SINISTER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's clear that Gillen and Werneck, along with their other collaborators on the events, are planning to go big with Sins of Sinister. Alternate timelines and dark futures are familiar tropes throughout X-Men history, dating back to "Days of Future Past." Yet, the setup here feels fresh and exciting in ways a jaded comics reader might not expect. For decades, "Age of Apocalypse" has reigned as the premiere villain-ruled alternate future in the X-Men canon. If Sins of Sinister #1 is anything to go by, we may have a new challenger for that title. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #28 Sana Starros and Magna Tolvan find themselves on a collision course with Lady Domina, ulterior motives and unexpected reveals put all parties involved in a situation where all futile conflicts could seemingly be resolved. One of the biggest struggles with the Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series is that it hasn't focused as much on the titular hero and instead complicated matters by incorporating other, less interesting figures, with this issue breaking that trend by omitting Aphra almost entirely. Despite those supporting figures not being as compelling, it does help tie up various loose threads with the narrative and bring som arcs to a close while also setting up new storytelling avenues that could prove compelling. Even without much Aphra herself, we were given a relatively engaging adventure with this chapter and the future could bring with it some exciting revelations to take the book to a new level. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #2 While Jedi Porter Engle and Barash's mission on a distant planet starts to make sense, as they are seemingly attempting to disrupt and imminently violent clash between communities. Things are rarely ever as they seem for Jedi, though, and their presence might only complicate things even further. As far as the story being told in the present, we're given an intriguing look at the more mundane—by Jedi standards—duties, even if the story isn't entirely exceptional. What makes the book far more fascinating is the tease between our two heroes and a flashback in which they are slightly defying the decree of the Jedi Order to maintain their connection. Much like how Anakin bent the rules as a Padawan, seeing how easily it is for other figures to go against expectations and explore the grey areas of the Force could lead the book down even more interesting avenues. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: YODA #3 Wrapping up this arc, the Scalvi and Crulkon villagers believe themselves to be at odds, with both groups feeling as though drastic measures must be taken to overcome the other. Yoda's presence, on the other hand, helps illuminate them to the idea that not all conflicts must be resolved in battle. What initially appealed to readers about this book is that we would see Yoda in a new light, exploring his earlier years and missions as part of the Jedi Council, with this storyline conclusion reminding us why Yoda is the wisest of all Jedi. Without even knowing it, readers—much like the book's characters—have absorbed the lessons Yoda has imparted without even realizing it, which highlight the biggest strengths of the Jedi. The book delivered a fulfilling conclusion to an adventure with relatively low stakes and did so in a more subdued way than Star Wars typically offers, showing just how much storytelling potential this series brings with it. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THOR #30 "The Legacy of Thanos" storyline continues full-steam ahead, spinning out into a story equal parts profound and dread-inducing. Thor and Runa's fight against Corvus Glaive zigzags into some unexpected territory, offering what ultimately feels like a more campy-cosmic spiritual successor to the Jason Aaron-penned touchstone for the title. Every component, from Torunn Gronbekk's script to Nic Klein's art, is immaculate but unpretentious, and I'm excited to see what they have in store going forward. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 X-TERMINATORS #5 Boy, X-Terminators has been a blast. This final issue is a and fast read, little more than pure catharsis for everything the team has had to endure, but Leah Williams, Carlos Gomez, and Bryan Valenza know how to make that fun. Gomez brings pure joy to the characters' faces and body language. Williams brings a believable and lively banter between members, particularly Boom Boom and Jubilee, the latter of whom gets a surprising spotlight moment to shine in the issue. The most exciting page my be the final one, which teases that the X-Terminators will return. Yes, please. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 007 #6 What a pulse-pounding, action-packed issue of 007 we're greeted with this week. Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Marco Finnegan, Dearbhla Kelly, and Jeff Eckleberry craft a riveting tale as James Bond attempts to rescue Nassar while fighting one of Myrmidon's enhanced agents. Their fight on a busy street included some excellent choreography, and Bond is still seen as a traitor in the eyes of his handlers. There's also a surprise at the end of the issue I should have seen coming issues ago. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 ARCHIE VS. THE WORLD #1 Archie vs. The World goes live this week, and the brutal spin-off asks what would happen if the comic melded with Mad Max. As Archie finds himself fighting against a wild apocalyptic world, things get out of hand as you might expect. But hey, at least the guy has a sweet motorcycle to keep him a step ahead of his enemies! -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH #3 The premise of Behold, Behemoth is revealed in what reads like the final part of an oversized introductory issue. Although I suspect readers who return to earlier installments and take in issues #1-3 collectively will be rewarded, the serialization of this sprawling saga, including multiple timeline, a dystopian future, and rich supernatural lore, leaves each individual installment to struggle. There's no doubting the powerful images delivered in Behold, Behemoth #3 from an opening title spread cast in rich amber light through a variety of splash panels summoning the ancient mythology behind the Behemoths. Yet that exposition reads as a much-needed, but rushed addition in the captions while the battle playing across the present time frame becomes detached from other elements of the story. Behold, Behemoth remains a tremendous comic in its aesthetics and composition, and it seems that the narrative may finally find stable grounding after taking three months to lay out a story that's far greater than a typical monthly comic book package can contain. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 After a months-long delay, Book of Shadows #3 is back, picking up right where it left off. Featuring an ensemble cast, the story in this issue is spread awfully thin, almost to the point it breaks into nothingness. Bunn's script comes dangerously close to stalling as the stories told jog in place without really pushing forward. That is, of course, until the final page with a sizable cliffhanger thrown into the mix completely out of the blue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 BULLS OF BEACON HILL #1 Bulls of Beacon Hill dives into political drama and family intrigue with its first issue this week. Filled with shadowed art, readers will find themselves engrossed in organized crime and a wayward son's life on his own. And by the end, this debut issue's cliffhanger will have fans wondering what kind of life our lead led under his family's thumb. -- Megan Peters

Other Publishers #2 DEAD SEAS #2

After a rocky first issue, which handled the necessary world building, Dead Seas #2 hits the ground running in a big, satisfying way. Now free of the shackles of major exposition, scribe Cavan Scott is clearly having a blast finally getting to tell the story that they had planned from the start. As with the first issue however, Nick Brokenshire's artwork remains the highlight as his panel work and mood setting throughout are top-tier. Dead Seas possesses a cinematic narrative with a breakneck pace and some of the most unique visuals on the stands. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 DRAGON AGE: THE MISSING #1 Admittedly, Dragon Age is a franchise I am completely in the dark about. But the opening issue of The Missing plays out simply enough even if you're not entrenched in all the lore and can easily recognize various characters and proper nouns. The issue plays out like the opening sessions of a D&D campaign – a group of four come together for a quest, they explore a dungeon, take out some smaller enemies before knocking down a big one and grab an artifact that indicates where they'll go next. This won't be the thing that gets me to finally play one of the games, but I didn't hate it. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DUDLEY DATSON AND THE FOREVER MACHINE #4 Much of the focus of Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine has been on Dudley's confidence and belief in himself, and writer Scott Snyder pays that off nicely in issue #4. Dudley truly steps into the person he hopes to become and you can't help but root for him, and even Daedalus starts to cheer him on. In fact, seeing Daedalus eat some crow is also welcome, and in those moments the artwork of Jamal Igle, Chris Sotomayor, and Juan Castro shines as well. The pace does slow though when things move into history lessons, and when the action does pick up, there are times where it just doesn't have the weight you feel the moment should carry. Things do leave off in an interesting place though, and if issue #5 can hit the ground running, we could be in for something great. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 GARGOYLES #2 This Gargoyles tale powers forward as Greg Weisman weaves a web of several stories happening all at once. Because of the various different plots, the script does get quite jarring at times, yanking readers back and forth as the writer tries to jam as much as possible into one issue. Kambadais is best when he's allowed to craft major action sequences which is a shame here, given Gargoyles #2 focuses primarily on dialogue and advancing its many plots. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GREEN HORNET: ONE NIGHT IN BANGKOK #1 One Night in Bangkok introduces a new villain for Green Hornet who's every bit as memorable as this comic book, which is to say: Not at all. The son of a man who died in prison due to the former Green Hornet's actions returns for revenge and ticks off a wide array of superhero cliches along the way. Their bloody path through Century City is only a problem for the many gangsters violently killed on the page as the Green Hornet's only struggle seems to be in deciding how and when to take them down. The lack of any genuine tension or drama builds to a climax that suggests there's no point remembering any name not seen on the cover. Additionally, the action sequences provide little coherence between individual beats of punches landing or bullets exploding craniums with only the foreground offering much detail. When readers arrive at the one-shots end, it's unclear what purpose this story served or why any one, Green Hornet fan or otherwise, ought to consider spending more than a few minutes flipping through it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 HELL TO PAY #3 The twisting supernatural adventure that is Hell to Pay continues to surprise in issue #3, and while it is disappointing we don't get a ton of follow up on that cliffhanger, there's so much other intrigue at play. Charles Soule is slowly linking together the pieces of the grander picture, and the new characters add a bit of fun and supernatural flair to the action set pieces. Artist Will Sliney and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg deliver in those battles and setting the scope of it all, and the twists keeps the momentum moving in the right direction. I've truly come to enjoy this series, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HITOMI #4 Hitomi's pace speeds up drastically in its penultimate issue. While I've enjoyed the somewhat plodding nature of this series so far, Hitomi #4 makes it clear that this story is looking to wrap up soon. Despite this somewhat sudden change of pace, issue #4 still finds a way to feature some of the best writing and characterization that the series has seen so far. I'm not sure how Hitomi is going to wrap up with its next installment, but the groundwork that has been laid here makes me quite eager. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 INFERNO GIRL RED #1 The Massive-verse has grown exponentially since over the past year or two, and with every new addition the world becomes that much richer, and Inferno Girl Red couldn't be a better example of that process in action. Other Publishers #3 JUNKYARD JOE #4

Junkyard Joe #4 marks a big shift in the story so far. The issue shifts from being something of a quiet, emotional character study of a handful of characters each experience trauma and loss to creating relationships between them when Emily happens upon Muddy and Joe and is then entrusted not only with the secret but becomes part of trying to find answers. That in turn leads into the growing conflict of the story as the forces looking for Joe begin to come into play. While generally such a big shift in story could be a challenge, writing-wise it's well-paced and, as has been the case with the previous issues, the art here is what genuinely does most of the storytelling. This issue in particular conveys a lot on the faces of the characters that isn't said in the text – including Junkyard Joe. While I would like for things to be a little meatier story-wise here, it's obvious that we're about to head into some interesting territory and this is a strong left turn. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #27

Killadelphia #27 is another very dense issue with narrative split across several characters – but the real gem of this issue is George Washington. As is the case with nearly ever issue of this comic is how the story examines American history, the lies we tell about it and the ways we twist a narrative to fit into a specific ideology. This issue takes our perspective on Washington on directly and, particularly as juxtaposed with Anansi's discussion about the nature of man and their atrocities, makes for a brilliant examination of our culture and everything about who we are as the story builds to war. There's not much else to say about this issue than to say that this is a master work of writing and storytelling and the art here is top notch as well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 LAST LINE #2

Last Line #2 speeds down the tunnel of its premise to find the conflict at hand. Although the issue still appears more rushed than fast-paced, the number of intriguing elements and settings introduced balance the quick-take exposition and minimal characterization to some degree. While American readers might miss a few references, the appreciation of modern English history (and some related acronyms) provide the fantastical concept of space-traveling trains with the same sort of grounding that often makes Doctor Who such a delight. The maps, reawakened old hands, and confident references to a broader world provide readers with a promise of a sci-fi saga to come. Some splash panels deliver on that promise, as well, especially the first appearance of a train, while others struggle to maintain a consistent style or clear connections amidst action. There are certainly still kinks to be worked out in Last Line, but as the series picks up speed it appears to be finding its track. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #2 One can't help but smile all the way through Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #2, an issue that delivers several welcome twists amongst the stunning visuals and bevy of fan service. It's quite the combo really, and writer Ryan Parrott's own enthusiasm and love for the characters comes through in every page. Whether it's Zordon and Splinter sharing memories of parenting to the hilarious self-awareness of Donatello and Michelangelo, fans will find so much to love, and while I expected the artwork of Dan Mora and Raul Angulo to shine once again, I don't think I was prepared for this of beauty. Seriously, this comic book is just gorgeous, but like always it has the heart and thrills to back it all up. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONSTRESS #42 Monstress is always a top notch comic but Monstress #42 somehow manages to take readers into uncharted territory with an unexpected turn – for a change, we're going into Zinn's story now even as we're still dealing with Maika's predicament. Woven into this is wisdom about loyalty, chosen family, and self-examination all while furthering these deep mysteries about, well, everything. This is a beautifully written story that offers up some great vulnerability for its most complicated characters and the art here is phenomenal. This is easily a best comic this week and just fantastic all around. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #3 Each page turn in Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #3 improves upon what preceded it, especially after an opening splash that narrates many interesting visuals while barely providing a single one. Yet the subsequent spreads are ever-impressive as they detail new visions of the American wasteland, and cast Mezzy and Maceo's growing bond against them. For the first time in the series Maceo is given the opportunity to showcase his own unique skills and provide something substantial to the traveling companions. This makes the maudlin moments much more inviting, especially as the story grows darker as they begin to encounter others in the Wasteland. The return of artist Nick Dragotta offers an astounding action sequence and plays upon reader expectations in a fashion that will leave many eager to discover more about the series' long game. After delivering rom-com tropes against a horrific backdrop in what often seemed to be a straightforward tale, issue #3 plays against those expectations and presents a new perspective on a story that appears to only now be revealing its depths. Based upon the terrifying visions and surprising warmth here, it will be worth the continuing downward dive. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 PLUSH #3 Plush continues to baffle me in a lot of ways, but that's actually one of its charms. Doug Wagner, Daniel Hillyard, Rico Renzi, and Ed Dukeshire have created a truly one of a kind world that is disturbing in all sorts of ways and yet I can't take my eyes off it. The relationships at play are mysterious and fascinating, and the artwork is all sorts of gory and brutal and yet it doesn't quite go so far over that line as to put me off of it completely. And that battle is going to be absurd in all the best ways, so while I don't exactly know what to make of Plush just yet, I do know I'm all in on finding out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY #1

