Darkwing Duck #1 Review: The Dark Duck Returns

Darkwing Duck first got his start as a part of The Disney Afternoon, a block of television shows that included the likes of Gargoyles, Goof Troop, Tale Spin, and countless others over the years. The final episode of the original animated series premiered in 1992, meaning it has been over thirty years since "Terror That Flaps In The Night" has been on the small screen, with comic books being the de facto place to revisit St. Canard and its residents. Luckily, the new series from Dynamite feels like an episode straight from the original, which can be seen as both a pro and a con.

The first issue drops readers into Darkwing being honored for saving his city and many citizens more than a few times in the past, with the nefarious Megavolt making a comeback with his sights set squarely on the caped crusader. Drake Mallard, Darkwing Duck's mild-mannered alter ego, isn't the only character to return here, as the Disney superhero is joined by partner Launchpad, adopted daughter Gosalyn, and neighbors Honker and Herb Muddlefoot to name a few.

The new series from Dynamite doesn't hold readers' hands in terms of laying out the world, expecting bystanders to get with the program in rapid succession. While the series does give us some flashbacks to previous adventures, the first issue definitely runs with the idea that you would have a basic knowledge of who Darkwing, his supporting characters, and his enemies are. As mentioned previously, this feels like an episode of the original series, which many will see as a strength, and honestly, that's certainly a strong start, but this is also an example of "what you see is what you get" in that you shouldn't expect anything more from the debut issue.

Writer Amanda Deibert clearly has an extensive understanding of the original series, and one of the tasks that she is able to pull off seamlessly is not just harkening this new series back to the spirit of the original but also modernizing it in a number of respects. Cell phones, "Duck Tok," and Gosalyn sporting a look that is quite familiar to Billie Eilish are all great examples of how the series is able to bring a modern flair to the new outing while maintaining the spirit of the original. In the art department, Carlo Lauro excels here, once again making readers feel like they might be glancing at animation cels from the original series. The line work and colors pop off the page and stand up to all the previous comic art that had helped bring Darkwing to life via periodicals.

Of course, this isn't Darkwing Duck's first outing in the world of comics, with Boom Studios previously giving readers an eighteen-issue run that accomplished not only what Deibert and Lauro have achieved but also injected dynamic storytelling that introduced some long-running plotlines over the comic book series. The latest iteration feels like it was ripped straight from the animated series, but in doing so, it doesn't take any risky swings or attempt to add to the lore of the characters, making it seem just a little too safe for its own good.

Dynamite's Darkwing Duck will be a welcome return to the character for readers looking to return to the Disney Afternoon favorite, with the creative team clearly possessing a great understanding of what made the Disney animated series a classic, but for those who are looking for an expansion in terms of the universe and character building, the new series might not be sufficient for you. Still, mimicking the feel and aesthetic of the television series is no easy task and both Deibert and Lauro are able to do so in spades. If you want what is effectively a brand-new episode of Darkwing Duck, warts and all, this is the comic for you.

Published by Dynamite Entertainment

On January 25, 2023

Written by Amanda Deibert

Art by Carlo Lauro

Colors by Carlo Lauro

Letters By Jeff Eckleberry

Cover By David Nakayama