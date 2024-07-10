Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/10/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

DC #1

ABSOLUTE POWER: TASK FORCE VII #1



The first outing of Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 borders on the edge of coherence as it fills readers in on what happened to the Shazam family in the wake of Amanda Waller’s attack in Wonder Woman #11. All of the key points of exposition relating to other publications are stated clearly, which is perhaps the best thing that can be said of this issue. Otherwise, it lacks any clear dramatic structure with no clear protagonist, characters appearing from the ether, and unresolved action sequences. The issue itself seems like a partial collection of semi-related plots, but the artwork fails to give any of those individual pieces an aesthetic shine. Much of the issue is situated in the Rock of Eternity in a storage room that varies in size, contents, and arrangement seemingly between every panel. The result is a dismal acknowledgement of what’s occurring on the fringes of Absolute Power and raises the question: Couldn’t all of this have been included in a few narrative captions instead?. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

ACTION COMICS #1067



Action Comics #1067 marks a major tonal shift for the title with Gail Simone taking on the title as well as Rainbow Rowell taking on a backup story centered around Lois Lane. For Simone’s “Challenge From the Stars Part One,” we go back to a “lost tale early in Superman’s incredible career” that sees him unexpectedly the champion of an alien race with the fate of Earth in the balance. And, perhaps even more unexpectedly, Lois and Jimmy are his backup. It’s charming and, again a nice change of tone from recent arcs and stories, but at the same time there’s something a little saccharine about it, a little bit every so slightly campy. There’s also a quite a bit of tell-not-show which lends to a a somewhat cluttered page when you factor in the art. As for Rowell’s “Lois & Clark: In Love. At Work,” the story sees Lois as editor in chief of the Planet and sets up a different sort of conflict: Lois as Clark’s boss. It’s an interesting dynamic and feels very much like the start of a good story that will let Lois shine. The art feels a little rough in places, but that doesn’t take away from much. Overall, a decent issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN ’89: ECHOES #3



Much of Batman ’89: Echoes #3 is spent on a flashback explaining how Bruce Wayne found himself in Arkham Asylum impersonating Firefly. However, this story is moving at such a crawl, with such little forward momentum, that it’s hard to appreciate it now moving backward. While the plot seems to pick up toward the end, outside of the flashback, this installment provides backstory for Batman ’89‘s version of the Riddler (a far cry from Jim Carrey’s puckish take on the character in Batman Forever) and nudges Harley Quinn and Barbara Gordon’s arcs along slightly. Joe Quinones and Leonardo Ito’s artwork makes the book feel lush and decadent but, with Sam Hamm’s script set firmly in the bowels of Arkham, the languid pacing makes the telling a bit claustrophobic. With all the backstory one could hope to have finally filled in, and matters starting to turn for Harley and Barbara, we can at least hope that the action will pick up in the next issue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN AND ROBIN #11



Batman and Robin #11 is, in a sense, a get up to speed sort of issue that reminds readers of Damian’s trauma with Bane—he killed Alfred, just in case you forgot—and a quick rehash of the nuts and bolts of what Damian’s been up to since Lazarus Planet: going to high school. After that, it leaps into things with Bane on Dinosaur Island, Batman and Robin set to bring him in and things quickly going awry thanks to Damian’s unresolved trauma and leaves things with a tidy cliffhanger and the introduction of an unexpected character. The issue’s got action, flashbacks, a Damian that acts on emotion rather than logic, father and son dynamic, and dinosaurs. It’s a pretty good one. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #2



The Kryptonian Age continues to expand, as several familiar faces make their first appearances in the “Gotham by Gaslight” era. A mystery is unfurling and attracting numerous forces, ranging from the League of Assassins to Bruce Wayne to the Queen of England herself. I’ll admit that this is a fascinating issue, one that touches on some of the eldritch and pulp leanings of the “Gotham by Gaslight” world, but also suggests that things are more complex than meets the eye. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

FROM THE DC VAULT: DEATH IN THE FAMILY – ROBIN LIVES! #1



Looking back can be tricky, but From The DC Vault: Death in the Family – Robin Lives #1 does a fantastic job of taking an infamous story and providing it new life. By asking new questions and without leaning too much into nostalgia, the issue presents a compelling story that both scratches the “what if” itch and gives readers something entirely new they’ll want to continue reading for issues to come. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN #13



Absolute Power has taken over the DC universe, and that’s where we find ourselves in Green Lantern #13. In some cases an event taking the spotlight can be a signigant detriment, but in this case, it actually works quite well. Writer Jeremy Adams moves Hal Jordan into the thick of “Absolute Power” immediately, and then kicks things off from there, weaving a number of pivotal Lantern characters into the narrative while also moving Jordan’s individual story and the larger Lantern resistance story forward. A King Shark appearance wasn’t on my bingo card, but it’s perfection in Artist Fernando Pasarin and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr’s hands, as are several other big moments that leave an impression, including a key moment with Kyle Rayner and a new addition to the Lantern mythology. The back up story by Marc Guggenheim, Matthew Clark, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe shifts a bit to Lord Thaaros and provides some unexpected but welcome context regarding the current overseer of space. Green Lantern #13 is the best sort of tie-in that embraces the event but doesn’t lose the plot of its own story, and is an easy book to recommend. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

OUTSIDERS #9



As Outsiders flows towards its finale, this installment illustrates that a heady and intriguing culmination is in store. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing’s script packs an unpredictable battle of words and fists into a short span of time, and Robert Carey’s art only continues to get more majestic and ambitious in its intentions. Given the series’ track record thus far, there’s little doubt in my mind that this will deliver in its final chapters. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SINISTER SONS #6



Sinister Sons is able to give DC fans one of its best issues and acts as a good springboard to hoping that we see more from the sons of Sinestro and Zodd in the future. Sinson gets the lion’s share of the attention here, attempting, in his own unique way, to have a heart-to-heart with his father. Shockingly enough, we receive one of the best characterizations of Sinestro here as the current Red Lantern attempts to tell his possible progeny that them being related isn’t the end all, be all. Ultimately, one of the biggest drawbacks of the mini-series was the zig zagging of artistic responsibilities, but the Sons are able to justify their existences and then some. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53



The Amazing Spider-Man #53 spends its space drawing the story’s multiple plot threads together while continually alluding to the Green Goblin’s unrevealed plan to build tension. When the final few pages arrive it seems the trap is set but rather than delivering a cliffhanger, it’s unclear exactly who’s controlling events and to what end. That’s not to say the issue is confusing, rather it’s a straightforward continuation of the prior issue that doesn’t pay off the rising tension. The issue’s highlights instead come from its sense of humor as Ms. Marvel’s ragtag gang squares off with the Goblin and Spidey struggles to maintain himself, there’s plenty of great gags (especially from Rek-Rap) to play against the high stakes. But inconsistent artistic styles and a sense of rising action without any clear destination make for an underwhelming installment of Amazing Spider-Man. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANNIHILATION 2099 #2



Annihilation 2099 #2 brings us Star Lord 2099, a fun character with the attitude of Peter Quill, the powerset of Captain Marvel, a Wakandan upbringing, a futuristic Warhammer reminiscent of Thor and a talking ship for good measure. She’s not really a perfect one-to-one of any established character and is more a mishmash of different ideas. But watching her match whits with a living sun is quite a trip. It also looks like Dracula is the recurring villain throughout this miniseries, though his presence here is little more than a recap of what we got at the end of issue #1. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AVENGERS #16



The tie-in to Blood Hunt concludes with Captain America’s ad hoc team defeating Baron Blood. It was fun seeing the old guard like Hercules and Quicksilver mix it up with Hazmat and Kate Bishop. Just goes to show how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has one of the deepest rosters in superhero comics. C.F. Villa will be missed on art duties, but he went out killing it as usual. This wasn’t a crucial “Blood Hunt” series, but for monthly readers of Avengers, it served its purpose. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #11



I take back what I said in my review for Daredevil #10 – demonic Fisk is so much fun. Listening to the already well-spoken behemoth start quoting Old Testament scripture as he batters Matt and Elektra makes for a wild issue. Ahmed also has a great voice for Bullseye, who has fun toying with one of the children from Matt’s shelter that he has kidnapped. I don’t know how this “Seven Deadly Sins” arc will be viewed in the grand scheme of things, but these past couple of issues will easily go down as some of the best Kingpin work in a while. And that’s a high bar to clear. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

GET FURY #3



Get Fury #3 introduces readers to the Hanoi Hilton in the midst of an increasingly complex espionage plot. The action is centered in North Vietnam as Frank Castle walks the streets of Hanoi and Fury prepares for interrogation. Their sequences are brief and brutal, sometimes due to implied violence and sometimes due to the overtly horrific portrayals that Jacen Burrows crafts so well. Amidst these often spine-chilling moments, details are developed to curate the many sides and layers of the wars being conducted – embedding moral complexity in place of banal thrills. The antagonists to the south reveal the clearest enemies faced by both Castle and Fury with three distinct perspectives that are chilling for how understandable they all are. These men are not supervillains but reflections of very real historical actors, which fills their dialogue with subtext that ought to pull readers back for multiple rereads when Get Fury is complete. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5



The chickens are coming home to roost for Parker Robbins, as they usually do when he decides to don his supernatural moniked “The Hood.” Now empowered by the Spirit of Vengeance, Parker has managed to take over the New York City Underworld but must deal with the ramifications of that to those close to him. Ultimately, this latest issue feels like it is sling shotting through some big events that could have used a little time to breath, especially when it came to Robbins’ comeuppance. On the flip side, we continue to see Blaze’s days as he struggles with the loss of Zarathos while trying to stop the Hood’s current path of destruction. There are several moving pieces to this vehicle that could have used a tune-up at the end of the day but there’s enough to keep the engine revving as its clear that Percy and Kin race to a finish line. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

GIANT-SIZE SILVER SURFER #1



You just gotta feel sorry for ol’ Terrax the Tamer. All he wants is some respect put on his name, and not to be thought of as the “other” herald of Galactus. Silver Surfer does his best to talk some sense and reason into Terrax, but none of his wisdom seems to rub off. However, as standalone one-shots go, this was a well crafted tale that highlights the best out of Terrax and Silver Surfer. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

HULK: BLOOD HUNT #1



It’s easy to get lost in a larger event when a series has to suddenly shift gears for a tie-in, but the team behind The Incredible Hulk have delivered the best of both worlds. Series scribe Phillip Kennedy Johnson and regular artist Danny Earls working together on the issue certainly helps. The team are able to deliver a story that is not only self-contained, a satisfying addition to the larger “Blood Hunt” event, and which does not take away from what’s going on in the solo series, hitting all three benchmarks. It also doesn’t hurt that seeing the Hulk destroy vampires will never get old. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

KID VENOM #1



When you think of “Kid Venom” you might immediately think of Dylan Brock, the son of Venom veteran Eddie, or you might think of a new teenager donning the symbiote. What you might not expect is a Feudal Japan style story that features a new character wearing the suit in a world plagues by Symbiotes, a.k.a. Oni. For those who might not know, Kid Venom’s origin story initially took place in both Death of The Venomverse and Kid Venom: Origins. What you might not also know is that those issues seem like required reading as this premiere issue has quite a few elements you might find confusing if you didn’t brush up on that back story. One of the biggest strengths Kid Venom has is that it feels so different from many other Marvel comics on the market. Of all the stories in Marvel’s repertoire, this one feels the most “manga like” as writer and artist Taigami clearly is paying tribute to the medium here. As an anime fan myself, you can definitely feel some Demon Slayer influence with this tale. Kid Venom is far from perfect but its an interesting enough story with some admirable art to make it worth checking out. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SPIDER-BOY #9



Spider-Boy #9 hits on everything I’ve loved about the series to date, mixing epic adventure and lighthearted moments with a major twist right from the beginning. Dan Slott hits you with an intriguing setup and then shifts back to the humor-filled interactions that have become such a highlight of the series. That’s not to say the book loses those bigger stakes, as they loom over everything as the issue moves towards its finale. That doesn’t rob the book of its fun though, and that’s partly due to the multiversal nature of the issue, which Nathan Stockman, Paco Medina, Erick Arciniega, and Joe Caramagna have a field day with by the way, especially with the worlds Bailey ends up crossing over with. If this issue is anything to go by, this arc has the potential to be insanely fun, and I can’t wait to see what happens next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1



The Galactic Empire might have fallen, but that hasn’t stopped nefarious figures from seeking power, as Ahsoka Tano and the Rebel Alliance are alerted to new threats that might side with Grand Admiral Thrawn. The emergence of these threats coincides with potential clues about the whereabouts of Ezra Bridger, resulting in Ahsoka enlisting Sabine Wren to aid her investigation. Given that this is an adaptation of a TV show, the pacing of that TV show doesn’t entirely translate to a comic book as effectively, as we get exciting opening pages and exciting final pages and lots of exposition in between. Something that’s also a bit different from watching the TV show is that the delivery of lines between Ahsoka and Sabine doesn’t convey the tension between them in quite the same way, resulting in slight tweaks to the dialogue and body language from what audiences remember. Apart from the pages and pages of jargon about droids and the Rebellion and travel between docking bays, the overall premise of the story is condensed into something a bit less cryptic than the TV show, we just hope future issues don’t suffer the same pacing hurdles as this premiere. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5



Miguel O’Hara uses his brains to outwit Venom 2099. After fighting off the symbiote influence, Spider-Man 2099 finally stops and outsmarts his evil brother. Seeing Spider-Man and Venom clash brings back fond memories of the ’90s as a Spider-Man fan, and it’s heartwarming to see Miguel mourn his brother Gabriel while also being heroic. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

THE ULTIMATES #2



The Ultimates #2 provides Captain America the spotlight as he awakens to learn how the country he represents crumbled in his absence – his holographic education intercut with a raid on the White House. The issue itself is in conversation with both the past and present as it reflects American history through the dystopian lens of Ultimate Invasion, showcases a White House dominated by capital, and draws contrasts with the original Ultimates. Writer Deniz Camp’s superhero work has garnered a rewarding as dense, rewarding reads and it’s the careful juxtaposition of perspectives that makes this issue so effective. Readers are allowed to linger on brief flashes of the past, but their focus is drawn to a thrilling Oval Office raid that carves out a few key moments of dialogue to expose the characters involved. It’s impressive that such a layered set of ideas can be read as purely action-driven superhero comics, but readers will be missing much of what makes that action so exciting if they ignore the ideas beneath. The alternate history—barely addressed in other Ultimate titles—is well illustrated by drawing upon key themes and images without ever relying upon the obvious. As a result, Camp is able to address ideology and power structures, as opposed to specific individuals or moments. It’s only near the end when Cap is asked what he thinks of America in the 21st century that readers become aware of how much this issue has to say about both that country and the superhero comics it produces. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #3



The final issue of Union Jack the Ripper: Blood Hunt provides a frightful antagonist for its climax, but struggles to imbue that climax with much meaning. Hunger emerges near the issue’s start and appears like a nightmare designed for Resident Evil or Elden Ring in Kev Walker’s pencils with an striking, regal frame that reveals eldritch horrors as the story continues. The battle with Hunger serves as a suitably bloody finale for this underdog battle against vampires across all of London. However, Hunger’s sudden appearance lacks context in the story and their connection with the infected in London and the global crisis is hardly addressed. As a result the consequences of defeating or being defeated by the monster are unclear until after the battle, and even then the narrative captions are vague. While there are surprises and sacrifices made, they struggle to resonate in a plot that seems largely detached from the events it’s portraying. The action and gore may be great, but don’t expect to think much about these characters or their struggles after the final page is turned. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #3



Wolverine: Blood Hunt #3 has Logan point out the obvious – fun as it is to see Wolverine mow down hordes of vampires, it does get old after a while. The added twist that Logan allows himself to be turned in order to take down Maverick and the vampires he has aligned with is fun and makes for some killer visuals, the fact that the main event comic looks to be getting tied up in a nice little bow in the coming weeks tells me none of this will stick past the final spin-off issue. Still, if you’re hankering for more of Juan Jose Ryp’s ultra-violent artwork this comic delivers. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #1



X-Men #1 isn’t poorly crafted but is indebted to a version of the X-team we’ve seen in the past. X-Men #1 lacks a strong hook, seemingly hoping that simply sending out these characters under familiar circumstances will be enough to make its case. It’s not. Perhaps that’s overly critical—the issue is functional and capably sets the stage for future adventure, and it isn’t a bad-looking comic—but it doesn’t make much of a statement. –– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #3



The steady winnowing of contestants continues in X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3 as the stage is set for the miniseries’ climax later this month. While that ongoing conflict creates moments for humorous or dramatic character spotlights, specifically on Mister Sinister and Emma Frost, there’s little drama to be found in a story with such a familiar structure. That problem is doubled by the abundant lack of stakes surrounding a title with no clear purpose or power. Even as Apocalypse battles Angel on Arrako in a battle without momentum, he admits that he has no further plans for Earth. The only tension left in the miniseries surrounds the question of who will become Apocalypse’s heir and whether that means anything. Perhaps the answers will provide a much more engaging finale in issue #4. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Image #1

AIN’T NO GRAVE #3



The stages of grief structure of Ain’t No Grave really works for it and this week’s issue, “Bargaining,” is exceptional. Ryder goes to earn that chip she needs for the next stage in her journey and to do it, she has to play an extremely high stakes game of cards. What’s interesting about this is that while Ryder does this by doing what she’s done best in her life—scheming and cheating—it allows for readers to see how she’s used these skills in the past to take up for her family and, simultaneously, how those efforts may be diminishing her humanity as we go along this journey. It’s an interesting story and it’s really well done, serving as both entertainment and cautionary tale. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

THE DOMAIN #1



The Domain #1 adopts the imagined comic from Chip Zdarsky’s Public Domain into a 5-issue Image Comics miniseries in collaboration with artist Rachael Stott. It is the modernization of a familiar superhero dating back decades in the hands of relatively young creators seeking to diversify the themes and characters of what came before. That concept is a perfect fit for Public Domain, a send up of the superhero comics industry, and that’s because it’s an exceedingly familiar pitch for readers of superhero comics. For better or for worse, The Domain #1 succeeds in being exactly what it’s pitched as and joins an oversaturated market. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #2



After a wild opening issue, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #2 lays out the stakes for readers. Our two heroes have washed up on the shores of Purgatory and their only means of survival are to team up with warriors from across the ages to fight the endless horde that makes its way up from Hell each night. Every action panel is a grimy, flesh-covered mess, making it abundantly clear that while it’s not Hell, it’s not much better. The “love” aspect of the title also appears to be either purely metaphorical or the ultimate long game, as Asami isn’t one for talking and doesn’t think much of Macraith, even though he’s gradually walking right up to the line of just being Red Dead Redemption‘s Arthur Morgan. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

GEIGER #4



Geiger #4 presents readers with a holding pattern as Geiger and Nate track Barney’s kidnapper through a series of repetitive events. There’s another clash with mutants that provides a handful of exciting action panels, but also highlights how often the series utilizes physical appearance to denote moral standing; it’s also a gratuitous obstacle that seemingly exists for the sake of inserting a fight into this issue. There’s also more talk of specific books and memories with little of substance being added to what readers already know. The result is a long haul to an obvious confrontation and the promise of more animal violence ahead. Presentation isn’t enough to make this slow burn less miserable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MOON MAN #3



It’s still not entirely clear what exactly the titular Moon Man is capable of doing, but that doesn’t mean it’s not cool as hell to look at. Series artist Marco Locati (aided by color artist Igor Monti) delivers spellbinding panels when his powers are in use, even his fellow super-powered friends in the series have amazing moments to bask in. This is the main pillar holding up Moon Man, but slower sequences that try to fill in the gaps of the narrative are less effective, and almost feel like writers Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) and Kyle Higgins are trying too hard to build tension in stilted ways. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

PRECIOUS METAL #2



Those hoping for an easy-breezy tale may find themselves lost by the swath of unique vocabulary and environments in Precious Metal but it’s a rewarding series for readers eager to get lost in its dense narrative. Series creators Darcy Van Polegeest (writer) and Ian Bertram (artist) are pushing the boundaries of what we expect from comics storytelling, delivering a hard sci-fi story that is less interested in giving you plot points to follow and more about fully immersing you in a world and its key players. Luckily Bertram’s art, with colors by Matt Hollingsworth, is spellbinding, and this is a series that has something on almost every page that will take your breath away. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #10



Beachcomber proves to be another distinctive addition to the cast of Transformers as the series continues rapidly expanding its scope. Although there’s plenty of gloriously depicted action and titanic set pieces in this issue, Beachcomber’s origin and subsequent dialogue provide a new perspective on Cybertron’s never-ending war and the beating heart of a busy issue. Surrounding this non-violent disposition is a sense of acceleration on both sides as they prepare for battle. Although Shockwave’s strategy is consistently more brutal—delivering some panels that are genuinely shocking to read—the issue never allows the Autobots carte blanche for their own choices. That grounded tone resonates as each new terror is made all the worse because of how it impacts innocents, regardless of intent. It’s a difficult line to walk, especially given the very premise of Transformers, but one that Johnson and Corona walk exceedingly well. By the issue’s end it’s clear that the worst is yet to come and the stunning depiction of both action and character combined make that terrible future seem irresistible. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WHISPER QUEEN: A BLACKSAND TALE #3



The Whisper Queen #3 delivers readers both a satisfactory conclusion and undeniably enticing introduction in the miniseries’ final issue. The Whisper Queen arrives to confront heroes from both this Blacksand tale and its predecessor in a sprawling action sequence beautifully realized by Kris Anka. Every figure receives a highlight within the very busy battle against necrotic villains, often serving to further characterize these already dynamic personalities. If the final showdown were all this issue had to deliver, it would be satisfying in its own right, especially given the bittersweet nature of victory. But within all of that action, Zdarsky and Anka gracefully embed worldbuilding lore that arrives naturally as part of the battle and explodes reader expectations for where this series of Blacksand stories may be leading. It enhances the current three-issue arc while suggesting a much larger saga ahead in a difficult balancing act. Yet the combination of excellent characterization, subtle worldbuilding, and thrilling action delivers a cliffhanger that is bound to make readers yearn to delve ever deeper into the stories of Blacksand. Bring on the third series! — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

CRITICAL ROLE: THE TALES OF EXANDRIA – ARTAGAN #4



Tales of Exandria: Artagan bridges the chaotic and deadly Artagan from the first campaign with the marginally kinder Artagan seen in the second campaign, thanks to the intervention of his truest believer Jester. Sam Maggs really captures the heart of Jester and Artagan’s relationship and how it brings out the best in the fey trickster, even when it means facing the consequences of their actions. A fantastic issue and one that sets up a great finale next month. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA – ORIGINS #2



Vox Machina – Origins throws both halves of Vox Machina into frantic fights against various monstrous baddies. The Pike/Vax fight is a highlight as the pair have to think their way out of a fight against a monster instead of simply stab it to death. I do feel like this comic sometimes gets caught up in the shenanigans a bit too much – the comic hardly references why Vox Machina was split up or their goals, instead pushing them to the next plot point. It’s still a fun comic, though. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

CROCODILE BLACK #3



Crocodile Black gets eerier and more surreal with every issue, though everything is starting to boil over in issue #3. Phillip Kennedy Johnson set a fork in the road for Leo towards the end of issue 2, and Leo makes a definitive and life altering choice in issue #3 that shifts his transformation and the overarching narrative into overdrive from here on out. Som and Patricio Delpeche convey Leo’s decision and the lead-up to it in truly captivating and disturbing fashion, continually blurring the lines between his possessed thoughts and reality, all while the evil presence at the root of it gains further hold over his mind and actions. The stakes have been set and the tension has somehow been raised, and I’m truly on the edge of my seat for what comes next. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CULT OF THE LAMB #2



Cult of the Lamb continues to weave a new but familiar story, with the Lamb succumbing to the sway of power despite the pleas and concerns of their first follower. The comic moves at a fast pace, with an interesting back and forth between the Lamb, who is still embarking on their quest for vengeance, and their growing flock of followers. At times, I felt the comic could have moved a bit slower as the cast keeps growing, but ultimately the comic is still enjoyable even if you aren’t a fan of the game franchise. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAWNRUNNER #4



Dawnrunner has now made it four issues without allowing itself to grow stale or run into tired genre tropes. That’s tough to do with a story about mechs and kaiju, but Dawnrunner is up to the task. This series pulls no punches and goes for the hardest story choices, knowing that the risk outweighs the reward. And boy, that big creature design in the final pages is a stunner. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DEADWEIGHTS #4



Deadweights #4 is the strongest issue of the series thus far. Moving the action to the city allows Sebastián Píriz to create far more interesting backgrounds than the mostly empty desert landscapes and pristine laboratories of past issues, not to mention more interesting opponents for our duo of conflicted protagonists in a pack of robotic animals. Tyrone Finch’s script highlights the fundamental differences in Jerry and Clarence’s outlooks as Clarence shows he’s far more interested in harming his enemy than saving a bystander. As the series progresses, it hones closer in on its central question, whether these ex-supervillains deserve the second chances they’re after. There’s still the lingering question about making restitution for their past deeds, but by giving us a glimpse at the normal, mundane lives they may choose to live, Deadweights #4 goes a long way in creating empathy for these burned-out henchmen. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FROM THE WORLD OF MINOR THREATS: BARFLY #1



Most of the Minor Threats franchise is good, but this debut issue of Barfly is amongst the very best things Oswalt and Blum have done under the title. An absolute page-turner with a lead character it’s impossible not to love. Partnered with some home run character designs and a plot that perfectly toes the line between humor and heartbreak, Barfly #1 is easily one of the greatest single issues of any comic I’ve read this year. Go get yourself a copy and bask in its glory. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

GOLGOTHA MOTOR MOUNTAIN #4



Talk about a wild, crazy fever brain of a trip the Golgotha Motor Mountain finale is. What’s been cool about the series is it gives some informational details that expand on the world of Golgotha that Vernon and Elwood occupy. You definitely feel for the two brothers for getting in way over their heads, but the true highlight of Golgotha Motor Mountain is the insane art and colors, making the reader feel like they’re experiencing an acid trip with the cast. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK: BOOK TWO #1



The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1 has a difficult task by its name alone. This is the seventh issue of an ongoing fantasy series and it picks up immediately where the sixth left off. In name, however, it’s the first issue of something new, even with the “Book Two” of it all. G. Willow Wilson has to use this issue to not only continue an already great story, but also make use of this issue as a bit of a reset, launching into a second part of the saga that should feel at least a little different from the first. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1



When the philanthropist Frey finds herself the unlikely target of some intimidating figures, she realizes it might be time to introduce her boyfriend to the rest of her family to give him a better glimpse of her history. Tensions quickly flare and Owen realizes why Frey might have kept her family a secret for so long. A significant portion of this book is just about wealthy figures dressed in nice clothing talking about businesses and family reputations, while there’s also a few glimpses of violence scattered throughout, creating a feeling that we’re about to witness Succession meets Game of Thrones. The characters themselves are all largely one-dimensional and forgettable, as are their conversations, while the artwork fails to elevate the narrative in any significant way. Even though a majority of the issue feels quite bland, there are reveals in the final pages that do circumvent our expectations of the origins of this lineage that have us intrigued about what’s just over the horizon, so when it comes to delivering a premiere issue that encourages you to pursue a storyline, the book succeeds on that front. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

MONSTERS ARE MY BUSINESS #4



The seemingly-final chapter of this gleefully gory series goes out in a bonafide bonanza, but still leaves a bit of its emotion untapped. Cullen Bunn’s script does keep the wackiness afloat with a good bit of heart, which provides a great balance to Patrick Piazzalunga’s gruesome-yet-adorable art. While this series could have definitely had even more of an impact, it proved to be a fun little adventure that lived up to its name. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

PROFANE #2



Profane is both a highly engaging and immensely frustrating endeavor. This lead character is great and the series really nails the noir elements. There’s even an unexpected element of questioning your own place in creation that sets this apart from most meta narratives. But there are also so many moments throughout this issue that create needlessly complicated situations. The relationship between the fiction and non-fiction worlds will absolutely tie you in knots if you think about it for more than a couple of seconds. And there are only so many times you can ask “is this real or am I still in a book” before the trope wears out its welcome. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY: 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1



Anniversary issues can often be a complicated mixed bag, unsure of whether to gleefully champion the past or tee up a meaningful future. Rick and Morty‘s ten-year celebration wears that conflict on its sleeve, and the result is honestly delightful to witness. Regardless of how long you have been following the franchise on its wacky journey thus far, Alex Firer’s frenetic script and Fred C. Stresing and Dean Rankine’s endlessly-clever art are packed with tons of successful punchlines and bizarre Easter eggs. This is definitely a must-read for any Rick and Morty fan. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #7



At some point many of these High Republic Jedi stories just feel like they’re spinning their wheels. These characters are still interesting and their designs catch your eye, but it’s a struggle at times in this issue to really connect to anything you’re reading. After seven issues, caring shouldn’t be this much of a chore. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: 40TH ANNIVERSARY COMICS CELEBRATION #1



IDW Publishing throws the Ninja Turtles a 40th birthday part with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 40th Anniversary Comics Celebration #1, which features 11 new stories across 8 different TMNT comics and animation continuities. The collection does a great job at highlighting the distinctive tone of each different version of the Turtles, even seemingly similar ones such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, both inspired by the 1987 series but with differing flavors. Each story has its charm, and none overstay their welcome, but highlights include Kevin Eastman’s moody, poetic reminiscence of the original Turtles he created with Peter Laird; Tristan Jones’ expansive reflection on his fan-favorite but unfinished “Gang Wars” story, Khary Randolph’s punchy pages featuring the Turtles of the 2003 animated series (my favorite Turtles TV series, which employed Randolph as a concept artist), and most of all, Tom Walz and Michael Dialynas “Father’s Day,” an intimately drawn and understated story that (speaking from experience) may hit like a gut punch for anyone who has recently lost a parent. It’s a strong collection with something for every TMNT fan and plenty of reasons to revisit after the 40th-anniversary festivities conclude. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5