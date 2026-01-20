Cartoon Network’s Most Nostalgic Series is Planning a Comeback

Cartoon Network has spent decades presenting original animated series that resonate with the viewers. The cable network is responsible for creating legendary properties such as Adventure Time, Regular Show, The Powerpuff Girls, and too many others to count. The legendary franchises aren’t just relegated to Cartoon Network’s daytime scheduling, as Adult Swim has created its fair share of properties. In a recent update from an Adult Swim creator, it appears as though a new project for one of the biggest shows on the programming block is planning to make a comeback, and said comeback will have Cartoon Network royalty at the helm.

Matt Maiellaro has been a force of nature for Adult Swim, thanks to co-creating the legendary franchise, Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Alongside the adventures of Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad, Maiellaro has also helped in creating other Cartoon Network series including 12 oz. Mouse and Perfect Hair Forever. In a new YouTube short, the Aqua Teen director shared that he was taking part in a voice recording session for a yet-to-be-announced Robot Chicken special, continuing the stop-motion twenty years after its debut. While the details surrounding this new project remain a mystery, you can get a better idea of Maiellaro’s character in the video below.

Robot Chicken is Bringing Back Err

Maiellaro will apparently return as Err, a member of Aqua Teen Hunger Force’s Mooninites. The crude duo have long been a hilarious foil to the food-based trio, and while the Adult Swim series has yet to confirm its comeback, seeing the Mooninite return is a dream come true for many. Robot Chicken has made some big changes when it comes to how it presents its hilarious tales, and we had the chance to chat with the creators last year about how the future looks for the show.

In 2025, co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich explained to us here at ComicBook.com how Robot Chicken is foregoing full seasons in the future and is instead focusing on individual specials. “It really comes down to the way that streaming has evolved and how all these companies have merged together. Making half-hour specials works better in terms of getting all our ideas out there and getting all these companies behind it. The original seasonal approach was built more for an advertising model for many of these companies that aren’t in the same place as they once were.”

Green also confirmed that there is definitely more Robot Chicken coming in the future during our chat last year, stating, “Yes, there is an absurd amount of things we are looking to do. There’s a lot of heavy lifting between us, going ‘oh you know what would be great’ and us announcing what we’re currently working on.”

The last time we saw Robot Chicken was last year in “The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special,” which not only focused on the original character of “The Nerd,” but also brought in guest star Guy Fieri into the mix. Considering Green and Senreich are more than willing to explore any avenue in pop culture’s history, the sky is the limit when it comes to the Cartoon Network series.

