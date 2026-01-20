What’s Going On With the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer?!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially trending on some social channels – again. If you believe Marvel scoopers, the trailer is imminent. It’s easy to understand why; there’s been excited debate since December, when there were reports a trailer was imminent (and some copies apparently leaked online). Marvel Studios appears to have wound down its promotion for Avengers: Doomsday after releasing four teasers, leaving a clear opportunity for Sony to begin to market July’s Spider-Man film.

That said, it must be noted that even industry insiders seem reluctant to guarantee anything. On January 16, one writer from My Cosmic Circus tweeted that a trailer release “may be imminent.” He quickly added that there was no date yet, but “recent movements make me think it could be within a matter of days. Time will tell.” It’s the kind of ambiguous comment that leaves things up in the air, so anything could really happen. But when is the trailer likely to drop?

We’re in the Right Window For a Spider-Man Trailer

Let’s start by establishing a simple fact: we’re definitely in the right window for a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. In an amusing coincidence, trailers for both Homecoming and Far From Home dropped on December 8 of their respective years, ahead of early July releases for the films. Brand New Day comes out towards the end of July, so you’d really expect a trailer drop to be imminent. (No Way Home was something of an anomaly for Sony and Marvel, with the trailer held back as part of a marketing strategy focused on rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield‘s returns.)

It’s probably best not to look back beyond that, because the MCU’s Spider-Man films are quite unique; they’re created by a partnership between Sony and Marvel, and although marketing is the responsibility of Sony, we don’t know whether there are contractual obligations tied into this. The Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man films are therefore completely different beasts, and the comparisons aren’t really representative.

Will the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release at Superbowl?

There’s been some speculation that Sony will drop the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer at this year’s SuperBowl, on Sunday February 8. That’s possible, but it must be noted that it’s fairly unusual for Sony to release trailers at SuperBowl; they teased 65 in 2023 and Life in 2017, but it’s pretty common for the studio to skip the event. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 had a SuperBowl slot in 2014, but there hasn’t been a Spider-Man SuperBowl trailer since then. All this means we shouldn’t assume SuperBowl should be the place.

That’s particularly true given we’re definitely expecting the first proper Avengers: Doomsday trailer at SuperBowl, and Marvel and Sony seem to be avoiding potential marketing clashes (previous Doomsday teasers haven’t been full trailers, with the Russo brothers even suggesting they should be called “clues” rather than anything else). So the Brand New Day trailer may be out soon, but realistically, it’s impossible to go beyond that without further inside information.

