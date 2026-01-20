Marvel’s 5th Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Decision Breaks a Trend (but It’s Perfect)

For the past month, Marvel has treated audiences to no fewer than four Avengers: Doomsday teasers, so what about trailer #5? Beginning with the return of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, the trailers for Doomsday hyped up the MCU’s biggest event this side of Avengers: Endgame thanks to some leaks, theatrical-only release windows, and then official drops showcasing Thor, the original X-Men, and the meeting of the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four.

Naturally, there has been plenty of speculation about the next Avengers: Doomsday trailer, including when it might release and which characters might feature in it. However, for the first Tuesday since before Christmas 2025, there’s no new Doomsday teaser this week (January 20th). Although it breaks a trend, it isn’t too surprising: typically, the trailers leaked online and appeared in movie theaters before their online drop, and there hasn’t been any of that in the week leading up to today.

Why It Makes Sense There’s No New Doomsday Trailer (& When Will The Next One Release?)

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The Russo Brothers’ cryptic Instagram post about Avengers: Doomsday clues and stories in the teasers seemingly drew a line under things, allowing the marketing to cool down slightly and for fans to have a bit of a breather before it inevitably ramps up again. The clips racked up one billion views combined, which certainly suggests the marketing has done its job for now as well.

The more footage put out week after week, the harder it is to continue that momentum and hype level, so a pause makes sense. There are also now far fewer people flocking to see Avatar: Fire & Ash, which the teasers were playing in front of, making that release strategy less pertinent for Disney.

By doing this, they can rebuild the anticipation of when the next trailer will be released, and there might already be an answer to that question: the Super Bowl. Taking place on February 8th, this is always as big a time for movie addicts as it is for football fans, with audiences treated to a wealth of new teasers during the big game.

Marvel Studios usually has a spot – recent years included Thunderbolts*, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – so it’s currently expected they’ll be present again and, well, Doomsday is the only movie they have to market (Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases before it in 2026, but that marketing push is up to Sony; it may be at the Super Bowl, though the studio traditionally skips the game).

This would be the perfect time to deliver what would be the crowning glory of the Avengers: Doomsday trailers, and the moment fans have most been waiting for: Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom. He’s the biggest star, so it’s only fitting he’d be saved for the biggest stage possible. It could also feature more of the cast, since there are several major characters we’ve not seen, but something Doom-centric fits with the approach we’ve seen thus far.

This would be huge not only for Marvel obsessives, but for the most casual moviegoers who may not even be aware that he’s coming back, or even that there’s another Avengers film happening. If you want to hook those people in, there’s no one better placed than RDJ. It’s certainly not a guarantee, and the Russos and Marvel could have more tricks up their sleeve yet, but as it stands that seems the most likely option for the next Doomsday teaser.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th, 2026.

What do you think of the Doomsday teasers so far, and what do you want to see in the next one? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!