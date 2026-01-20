Major Crunchyroll Isekai Returning for New Season After 4 Years (New Trailer Revealed)

One major Isekai anime that’s now streaming on Crunchyroll is coming back for a new season after four years, and has confirmed its release date with a new trailer and poster showing it off. With Isekai being one of the most popular subgenres in the current anime landscape, fans see a whole new wave of stories making their debut every few months as a result. Some of these Isekai anime franchises have been such a hit with fans that they have been able to continue for multiple seasons, and that’s the case with a major franchise returning for Season 4 later this April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ascendance of a Bookworm has confirmed that Season 4 of the anime will be making its debut in Japan on April 4th, and has revealed the best look at its new season yet with a new trailer and poster showing off its next arc. Along with the confirmed release date are other details revealed about how long it’s going to be sticking around, opening theme song and more. You can check out the new trailer and poster for Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 below.

Play video

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 will be making its premiere in Japan on April 4th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. You can currently catch up with the first three seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, so there’s a hope that they will also be offering the new season later this Spring too. This new trailer also reveals the opening theme for the anime titled “Pages” as performed by Little Glee Monster.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 will be directed by Yoshiaki Iwasagi for WIT Studio, which will be taking over production on the new season from Mitsuru Hongo at Ajia-do Animation Works seen before. There will be other returning members of the staff, however, with Mariko Kunisawa handling the series composition, Aiko Minowa handling the character designs, and Michiru returning to compose the music. This fourth season will also be lasting through a good chunk of the year as well.

What to Know About Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4

Courtesy of WIT Studio

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 has also confirmed with this major update that it will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes with its return. This means that this new season will be airing through both the Spring and Summer 2026 anime seasons, with 24-26 episodes in total before it all wraps up. This is good news considering that the anime is picking up from where it all left off in its adaptation of the original light novel series from Miya Kazuki and Yo Shiina.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 will be adapting the Adopted Daughter of an Archduke arc with its new episodes, and this tackles Volumes 8 through 12 of the light novel series. This number of episodes is a good sign that fans might get to see the complete version of the arc when it’s all said and done.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!