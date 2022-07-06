Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/6/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman #125, Black Panther #7, and Saga #60. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #125 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While first issues of new runs are usually pretty promising, Batman #125 comes out of the gate operating at such high levels that it genuinely feels like the only direction is to keep going up. Between the incredible art and a rich understanding and appreciation for DC's most iconic character, this comic book, this issue specifically, is exactly what Batman is meant to be; it's about damn time. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN '89 #6 Throughout Batman '89, artist Joe Quinones and colorist Leonardo Ito have done a remarkable job of bringing the tone and atmosphere of Batman and Batman Returns to the comics page. Ito's purple-heavy color palette infuses the air with the gothic qualities of those films. Quinones' characters are recognizable as their respective actors but simplified into a form better suited to this medium. Quinones also pays attention to backgrounds, applying the design sense that defined those films both there and in his ornate page layouts. Writer Sam Hamm takes bolder thematic swings than one assumes was strictly necessary for what a cynic might call a nostalgia play. Those themes get a bit muddled as Hamm seemingly scrambles to bring the various plots spinning in the air to the ground safely. Yet the opening page resonates, both for Quinones' evocative use of layout to portray Two-Face's fractured sense of self and for the dialogue debating whether one can fight evil only by trading nobility for the enemy's methods. It's a thought slyly cast towards Batman, described here as an "educated thug," and an echo of conversations in the now. The issue proves to be a satisfying conclusion, elevated by brilliant artwork, making Batman '89 a worthwhile successor to the films that inspired it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #4 Gotham's "Sword" stands revealed, and it's a pretty cool twist that shows just how terrifying a foe Batman is facing. This entire arc has served to strip Terry McGuinness's Batman down to his very core. Now that he's lost even his suit, how will he rebuild? This was a great issue and opens up a new Batman story – a low-tech Batman operating in a high-tech world. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: KILLING TIME #5 Tom King and Dave Marquez continue their bigger-than-life Batman story here, with the fifth issue giving us the charming partnership between Bruce Wayne and "The Help". King is able to truly lean into the spectacle of Gotham's premiere superhero, as Batman fist fights with tigers and cracks wise with the creepy assassin he has been saddled with. It's clear that this series has a firm grasp on its characters and is a very enjoyable romp that definitely feels like the best Bat story running in DC Comics today. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK ADAM – THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: HAWKMAN #1 Black Adam – The Justice Society Files will collect a series of one-shot stories introducing characters from the upcoming film Black Adam as well as a serialized back-up. The first installment showcases Hawkman who bears many resemblances to his comics counterpart, including careers as an archaeologist and member of the Justice Society along with the inclusion of Nth metal and one familiar villain. This issue primarily serves to introduce readers to the concept of Hawkman and provides plenty of expository support for the unfamiliar. That also appears to be the only clear purpose of this issue with little to offer besides information on who this character is and what he does. Artwork intended to create verisimilitude with the film adaptation results in costumes and designs that often read as clunky on the comics page. Hawkman's villain here is uninspiring for all but a few panels as his empowered return is quickly brushed off. The plot is certainly functional and beyond mediocre pacing and design work, there's nothing offensive about The Justice Society Files, but it ultimately reads like a comic that should be given away with a children's meal before the movie. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DARK CRISIS #2 Much of the promotion of Dark Crisis #2 centered on the matchup between longtime rivals Nightwing and Deathstroke. While their battle is intense, there are other things to enjoy from the issue. For example, a believed-to-be-dead Titans member is remarkably still alive, the story moves at a quick but steady pace, and the art lives up to its event billing. DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3 Flashpoint Beyond has, thus far, been a pretty good book. It's overcome the initial "why are we revisiting this?" hesitation and has really set it self up to be not only interesting, but connected to other things going on with the larger DC Universe so there feels like there are real stakes and a real narrative value. The art is fantastic. There are some interesting ideas and some real potential for that to grow That said, the story doesn't completely make sense just yet and this issue, while fascinating as it brings Flashpoint Superman into the story and gives us an unexpected angle to come at things from, starts to feel a little directionless. In a sense, Flashpoint Beyond #3 definitely feels like a turning point for the story, but it isn't clear if that turn is going to pay off. That said, Penguin is delightful in this issue, as he has been the whole series so far. I wish we could get a book of just him and Dexter. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE JOKER #15 The Joker comes to an end with its fifteenth issue, revealing what happened to end Gordon's chase of the Clown Prince of Crime and the other characters that played a major role in the series from Tynion and Camuncoli. The series as a whole truly approached the Joker in the best way possible, as a force of nature similar to that of Jaws, though there were a few bumps on the road of the fifteen-issue series. Commissioner Gordon ultimately doesn't feel like he's changed much since the inception of the series, despite the new status quo hinted in this final issue, which is a criticism that can be applied to more than a few comic book characters honestly, though everything seems to wrap up in far too tidy of a bow here. The artwork here remains beyond solid and while the series wasn't able to end as strongly as it began, it definitely is a worthwhile series when it comes to a number of Gotham residents. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MONKEY PRINCE #6 Monkey Prince #6 does two things exceptionally well: art and action. Bernard Chang brings a few different styles to this issue's art and it's truly a treat moving between a flashback about the Monkey King and Marcus' current situation. That current situation is what gives readers some wild action that also sees Marcus take some major leaps forward in his development as a hero which is really nice. However, while those aspects of the issue are very strong, there is very much a sense of there being just too much stuff stuffed in the issue. Monkey Prince is clearly a big story and this issue just shows that it would do well to give itself a bit more space to tell it in. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #2 Teen Justice #2 has something interesting cooking with the Church of Blood storyline as multiple subplots wound up tying back into the overall narrative. The only downside with the series so far has been the mountain of dialogue the reader is asked to get through, though that can be excused given how many characters have been introduced. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #2 It's been clear that Nubia: Queen of the Amazons would further flesh out what we think we know about Nubia – and this second issue already proves that in spades. Stephanie Williams' script is chock-full of surprises in the first half, as well as the beginnings of a delightful team-up involving Hawkgirl, Yara Flor, and other Amazons. The art from Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales, and John Livesay keeps things lively and nuanced, with the coloring from Alex Guimaraes being genuinely gorgeous. Nubia: Queen of the Amazons continues to be an absolute delight in the current tapestry of DC Comics, and I can't wait to see where it goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 POISON IVY #2 Poison Ivy #2 might actually be better than the first issue in the series. It maintains the same structure, the art is fantastic just like the first issue, and Wilson's pacing is amazing. But what makes this issue even better than the first is the humanity that Ivy faces – and the humanity it reveals in her. Couple that with the very steady laying out of the environmental horror we are indeed living in outside of the comic which is so expertly woven into this story, there is so much here to think about and on multiple levels. It's complex, it's interesting, and the more Ivy questions herself, the more it reveals about ourselves. This is a fantastic issue; I don't know how the series will top it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #3 Each installment of Suicide Squad: Blaze has raised expectations considerably and it's difficult to imagine how the final issue might one-up killing the entire Justice League, but it does. Rather than continuing to expand the scope of the action, it opts to emphasize the characters readers are already invested in and this pays enormous dividends in the two climactic action sequences. The logic of this story was always about story logic, not the endless expansion of power showcased in every crisis event. There are universe-destroying elements in play, but what matters most is what readers concern themselves with and that is elegantly embedded into the narrative. Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5 The first arc of Wells and Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man wraps just in time for issue #900 to drop, and it feels like there's never been a better time to be a reader. At the end of this gang war story, Tombstone has been promoted to a major threat, Peter's supporting cast is mixed up in trouble in a novel fashion, and Peter himself is back to carrying the weight of the world with a surprising smile. Romita has delivered some outstanding action sequences, including some featuring the increasingly odd Digger here, but it's a pair of conversations that stick the landing in issue #5. Meeting with both Black Cat and Tombstone, there's a clarity to who Spider-Man is and why he's deemed heroic. Finding himself beaten on the bottom rung of the ladder, the spider insists on climbing back up and it's a genuine pleasure watching him devise another plan and refuse to surrender. Wherever Amazing Spider-Man is bound to go next, there's no doubt it will be a journey worth following. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 AVENGERS FOREVER #7 Avengers Forever #7 is really not my jam. The issue features five multiversal Steve Rogers trapped in a small facility together and learning how to inspire each other and become the "Captains America" they were always meant to be had they been born in a different universe. The whole comic is the opposite of inspiring, as it reminds readers that the plethora of variants they encounter in this comic all retain the same basic traits as their Earth-616 (or whatever we're calling it nowadays) versions. Also, the ending twist is very weird and sends a message of "torture is okay if done for the right reasons" which is... not great. A total whiff of an issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #7 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2 Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty features one heck of a last page bombshell. The pages leading up to it are more of a mixed bag. The extended opening sequence in which Steve leans on his friends, both old and new, is great and shows how Captain America is more than just a lone soldier – he's a symbol for a community and a common goal as well. But the mystery he's chasing still feels a bit off to me. I enjoy a good tease as much as the next comics reader, but it's a bit lost when the villains show up in an actual flying saucer shaped like Cap's shield. Lots of intrigue in this issue but your mileage might very. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CARNAGE #4 Carnage is getting way crazier than I ever would have expected. Issue #4 takes the series to a part of the Marvel universe that the psychotic symbiote has never dwelled in much before, which makes for an interesting dichotomy. Outside of shedding more light on Carnage's grand plan, though, this book doesn't advance the story in any substantial ways just yet. Despite this, I still find myself engrossed by Carnage and the potential for this series moving forward. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #4 Ghost Rider continues to chug along with a surprisingly action-packed issue despite a script that's paced to a crawl. This title is grim and disgusting. At times, one may wonder how the House of Ideas even okayed the content within. But both of those points are for the best because that's exactly what the Spirit of Vengeance needs. It's a fresh new take on the character, akin to how Immortal Hulk revamped what we knew about Bruce Banner. The Ghost Rider status quo is shifting, and Ben Percy's writing is setting a new high bar. One thing that especially stands out in Ghost Rider #4 is the work of colorist Bryan Valneza, whose dingy color palette sets the tone exactly where it needs to be. That flat, yellowish hue from one panel to the next boosts this comic issue to where it needs to go. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #2 With every page this continues to feel like a rush-job for Marvel, an opportunity to get a Jane Foster book on the shelves in time for big screen return. There are solid moments here and there, but the story is lost and sloppy, and it's difficult to keep up with any of the messy action sequences. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) KING CONAN #6 This sixth and final issue of King Conan not only manages to be a stellar end to a complex miniseries, but a poignant finale for the character's tenure at Marvel. Jason Aaron's script balances action and heart with an impressive ease, and Mahmud Asrar's visuals are truly breathtaking at even their most mundane. While King Conan makes it clear that the Cimmerian's storytelling potential is far from over, this still proves to be a pretty great note for the character to go out on. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LEGION OF X #3 Legion of X presents itself as a balancing act – a force composed of about one dozen officers and plenty of problems each finding a moment in a single monthly issue. It's a generally successful act as many members of the Legion continue to overlap in interesting and revelatory fashions, but it also means each issue moves at an incredibly quick pace. Legion of X #3 delves deeper into the two big mysteries of the series, a missing god Arrako and body thief on Krakoa's shores, and produces some clear answers even as questions of the Astral plane add a new layer of complexity. Even as some members of the team step aside for the issue, there's plenty to be learned about those who remain in sequences that often expose new information in speech balloons, actions, and Astral imagery all at once. It's an impressive feat that makes the anticipation for answers and understanding well worth the wait. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SABRETOOTH #5 Sabretooth finally leaves the Hell he helped to build in order to seek out new horizons, but much like Inferno this serves only as the first chapter in a larger odyssey. The plans developed across the miniseries are implemented here and the biggest surprises come after underwater volcanoes and pirate incidents. It's an engaged and more action-oriented issue in that regard, but the series focus clearly remains upon what good can still come from addressing Krakoa's nightmarish carceral state. The thesis of Sabretooth's hell may very well have been delivered in issue #4 because this part of the tale is focused on how those discoveries will inevitably impact the world. Even as the series introduces more characters in sequences that maintain a sense of both gravitas and humor despite their density, it is laying a foundation for where all of them will go next. It's clear that Sabretooth was just the beginning of a much larger chapter in Krakoa's history and the entire X-line is bound to be made better for it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #4 Things aren't looking great for the Halcyon as it encounters Crimson Jack, while a story in the ship's past recalls a mission of double-crossing and distractions featuring Maz Kanata, Lando Calrissian, and Hondo Ohnaka. As the present-day story continues to be relatively underwhelming, seeing the unconventional trio of Maz, Lando, and Hondo all showcasing the traits that have made them so charming over the years more than makes up for the contemporary tale being told. We witness their wisdom, quick-thinking, and arrogance, all culminating in unexpected connections to the original trilogy and the heroes of those films. Any fan of Maz, Lando, or Hondo should surely be checking out this installment, even without having to have read the previous installments in the series, as the premise of the adventure from the ship's past feels entirely irrelevant. If the upcoming final issue manages to maintain this level of excitement, this ship of The Halcyon Legacy could potentially be righted before its sendoff. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #18 The first Strange Academy comes to a screeching halt with the biggest cliffhanger of the title yet. Despite assurances the story will continue under a new numbering scheme, Strange Academy #18 largely feels hollow because of a character twist that happens late in the issue, with no time for any resolution. Something's building, and this issue is very much the first part of something else, despite being billed as a finale of sorts. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WHAT IF... MILES MORALES #5 As far as finales go, this wrapped up the What If... Miles Morales story about as well as it could have. But the issue of the series' existence still lingers. Miles is one of the best characters Marvel has, but molding him into several different heroes doesn't really add anything to him. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 THE X-CELLENT #5 The first season of The X-Cellent wraps up with multiple changes to the titular team as Zeitgeist's master plan begins to take shape. Other Publishers #1 ABSOLUTION #1 Absolution takes the standard story of a hired killer and mixes it up with the seedier side of social media. The creative team introduces a somewhat compelling main character through a mission that allows them to show off her tremendous skills, along with establishing the framework for her origin and the meaning behind the comic's title. Add in some one-note supporting characters and there's enough intrigue to keep readers coming back. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 ASTRONAUT DOWN #2 Douglas has arrived on another Earth and is struggling to get his bearings as things quickly get worse on his home planet. The pseudo-science underlying his trip and the exact nature of his objective remain unclear beyond multiple characters harping about an equation, but the most interesting elements of the series exist in Douglas exploring the differences between these places and some sense that he might have a choice. It's the lack of definition about the problem that causes this issue to drag; much of the space is used to illustrate dialogues that don't evidence a great deal of nuance or visual subtlety. The premise remains intriguing but the handful of horror elements unleashed in Astronaut Down #2 retread the same tropes already found in issue #1. There's still plenty to explore in this story, but striking a balance that allows readers to appreciate the high concept and its grounding in Douglas' life is proving troublesome. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 AVATAR: ADAPT OR DIE #3 Avatar: Adapt or Die plays coy with the source of the mystery ailment that's plaguing the Na'vi children. Is it pollution from the humans? Is it something from Pandora? Does anyone really care? The humans suggest that genocide might be allowable, while the Na'vi encourage isolationist philosophies. Both are bad, in the context of Avatar, one side is even worse. This is not a good comic. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 BASILISK #9 Basilisk feels like an unfortunate case of a story that feels like it could have been told in a much shorter amount of time, with the latest issues losing some of its appeal as a horror story by attempting to make the Chimera a tad more sympathetic. There are a lot of moving pieces to digest here from Bunn on writing duties, but they ultimately aren't able to really be that interesting and come across more as the series spinning its wheels to establish a confrontation that already feels completed. Scharf continues killing it on the artwork for the series with both the unique take on flashbacks and the modern-day slamming together but it feels like it ultimately isn't enough to shoulder a series that has already pushed past its prime. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE CLOSET #2 The Closet #2 has a straightforward premise. Hapless father Thom takes his son to visit his brother, Uncle Mack, amid a cross-country move. The amount of story and subtle emotion that the issue relates from the single conversation at that premise's center is a masterclass in comics storytelling. The story quickly contrasts the brothers. In Mack, Thom sees the childless "good life" he misses from his youth. Mack believes his brother to be someone who has it better than he deserves looking for an excuse to throw it away. Tynion justifies the rapid-fire revelations about Thom's failures by highlighting his recent estrangement from Mack. The fire pit conversation feels natural, with O'Halloran's layouts and compositions consistently maintaining the brothers' distance across the fire. That flame contrasts brightly against the isolating darkness saturating every outdoor scene, and the use of panel size to convey the weight of a long silence is brilliant and nuanced. Less natural is the horror that befalls Jamie, practically forgotten inside. Napolitano's letters fit the atmosphere, but the lack of letters conveys the horror of Jamie's silence, the strange monster epitomizing how the child has gone unheard. Powerful in its simplicity, and affecting in unexpected ways, The Closet #2 is a virtually flawless comic. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: BLACKOUT #2 The latest mini-series diving into the world of this video game adaptation unfortunately just doesn't seem to hit the same heights as previous entries from Dark Horse Comics have, whether that's due to the characters themselves, clunky dialogue, or lack of imagination when it comes to how a bank heist would play out differently in the world of Cyberpunk. While there remain some interesting new elements added into this series, such as the disturbing punishment for prisoners, there just doesn't appear to be a lot of cohesion when it comes to making everything flow across the series. Hopefully, the series can stick the landing and turn things around with its upcoming final two issues. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #23 Killadelphia #24 is a heavy issue, both in terms of actual amount of content—there are a lot of words on the page, a lot of exquisitely crafted images, and a lot of story to work through—but also in terms of the nature of the content. One of the things that Rodney Barnes does supremely well with this title is how he breaks down and exposes the weight and inequity of our history across race, gender, and politics and that is exceptionally profound not only at this point in the story but in light of what's going on in the United States currently. Getting into the various story threads as they come together in this issue to lead up to what may well be a declaration of war is something I won't do – it has to be read or itself and digested personally. But trust when I say that this may be one of the most well-crafted and timely issues of this phenomenal series to date. My only critique? I wish there were just a little bit more forward motion to the story, though I suspect things are about to explode. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LITTLE MONSTERS #5 The consequences of rash, impressionable adolescence have been slowly bubbling up in Little Monsters since its onset, and here in issue #5, we finally start to see those repercussions boil over. The payoff from then till now has proven to be quite the rewarding one by establishing such strong connections to the ragtag group of vampires in a relatively short amount of time. Other Publishers #2 MAGIC: THE GATHERING #16 Magic: The Gathering #16 take a trip to Innistrad and, from the opening splash page of the Markov Manor, embraces the plane's gothic trappings. Jed McKay cleverly positions the estate's sole resident, the aesthete planeswalker Davriel, as someone suddenly thrust into one of the romantic literary adventures he adores. As a means of quickly defining Davriel, it's effective, and the panel pacing and layouts leaning into a horror story vibe is a nice touch. However, keeping the fiery red captions is an oversight as they neither fit the atmosphere nor Davriel's character. The art style—Jacques Solomon bringing more rigid linework than Ig Guara's usual fluidity—falls flat during the action scenes, relying on out-of-place motion line backgrounds that fail to do the job, and the colors don't add much life. While the genre-shifting in the first half of the issue is entertaining, the back half is more sitting around while someone slowly explains the plot. Magic: The Gathering #16 isn't a total wash, and fans of the series will likely find it passable, but it is significantly worse for its poor pacing, ill-suited art, and lack of attention to detail. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 METAL SOCIETY #3 As Metal Society continues, I'm starting to wonder what the potential for this story is to evolve beyond what has already been introduced. I continue to like the world-building and themes found within Metal Society, but the main story beats have yet to grab me in a meaningful way. Much of that is because Metal Society continues to be slowly building toward the fight at the center of this narrative. Once this bout ends up taking place, though, I'm starting to have questions about where things could go thereafter. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 As we get further away from the Eltarian War the prices paid in that conflict become more and more apparent, and the subtlety is welcome and appreciated. Jason's attempts to process his grief is what launches this sort of introspective quest from Kimberly, but writer Mat Groom expands on that initial idea and pulls at some larger threads, threads that I had actively forgotten about but should introduce intriguing directions for some of the original cast. Artist Moises Hidalgo and colorist Raul Angulo shine brightest when the fists are flying and the colors are big and bold, especially in several pages towards the end, though one particular scene involving Kimberly and Tommy also catches you off guard a bit with how well it achieves its goal. Some of the color palettes in between can feel a bit dull, and there are some odd expressions here and there. That said, that last page hook delivered all sorts of promise, and overall the future looks quite bright from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG #1 Readers could rarely predict where Mind MGMT was going next and that remains true for its sequel, Bootleg, as it reintroduces audiences to the bizarre affectations of the original story and some key points of its history through the eyes of artist Farel Dalrymple. This introduction provides a rabbit hole for readers to follow its new protagonist, Kito Kessy, and his pet Rat down as he discovers how he looks at the world differently. Kito comes from Zanzibar, a name that will send alarm bells ringing for those in the know, and explores a strange new office in the city filled with bizarre wonders. Dalrymple's still and sense of play effortlessly carry the torch of Kindt's own idiosyncratic approach. It's different, but notes in the text and subtle connections capture the same spirit. Before the end of Bootleg #1, it's clear how this story connects to the original text and that opens up a world of possibilities for where this tale might go next. Regardless of where that is, it's clear Mind MGMT is back in its best form filled with intriguing puzzles, ideas, and a visual feast capable of serving them up. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ONCE & FUTURE #27 Once & Future is closing in on its 30th issue, and with each entry I go in pondering if it can possibly live up to the absurdly high bar it's set for itself. As of issue #27, the answer is an emphatic yes on that front, as once again writer Kieron Gillen, artist Dan Mora, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Ed Dukeshire have found a way to shake up this epic story of kings, fables, myths, and betrayal. The various chess pieces on the board could make for a convoluted mess, but the series always steers clear of those pitfalls, even when multiple factions and interests collide. Mora and Bonvillain know how to craft a scene of war and chaos, but perhaps more impressive are the emotion-filled twists that happen outside of the main conflict, from both joyous and grief-stricken extremes. Once & Future is one of the best to do it, and somehow the series only continues to get better. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 RED SONJA: RED SITHA #3 Now that the various elements of Red Sitha have begun to snap into place, this most recent issue is easily its most dynamic and entertaining yet. Sitha's dynamic with the various members of her found family is truly delightful, and Mirka Andolfo and Luca Blengino's script will leave fans invested in every character development and dyamic in record time. Valentina Pinti's art is an excellent compliment to it all, especially with regards to the issue's elements of sartorial flair. It's pretty safe to say that Red Sitha is filled with surprises, and the Red Sonja mythos is all the better off thanks to them. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SAGA #60 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Saga possesses enough self-awareness to know that readers will be on pins and needles walking into the final issue of any arc and respond to that dreadful anticipation. The list served up to Gale for executions at the end of Saga #58 frames the very first page and continues to toy with expectations until the final few pages arrive, and they are absolute heartbreakers. 