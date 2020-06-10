Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/10/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Daredevil #20, Faithless II #1, and The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 AMETHYST #3 There's no other way to put this than directly: Amethyst #3 is a wild ride. While the series thus far has had more of a steady pace as Amy tries to find allies in her quest to find out what happened to her people, this issue speeds things up a lot and complicates to boot with a wide range of developments that not only peel back the layers of Gemworld's history and lore, but also makes even more clear Amy's sense of entitlement and the idea that maybe her understanding of things isn't exactly accurate. There's a lot of development in this issue and a lot of stunning art and while the story elements are a bit messy, a bit ragged, and quite frankly A LOT to process, the book is a fun one to read, leaving you with a lot of questions as the fight makes its way to the big bad's territory at last. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN #92 The long-awaited full-on debut of Punchline arrives this week in Batman #92 and while that's been an eagerly-anticipated thing, it's ultimately something that proves to have been over hyped and under delivered upon. Punchline is, quite honestly, not that interesting in the issue, nor is the Catwoman/Harley subplot that feeds into the lackluster showdown between the Joker's girlfriends. It does move things forward, but that's about it. What works in the issue is Batman's "showdown" as it were with Riddler which makes for a fun, fast-paced read, but even that lacks something in substance save for carrying the story literally to the Designer's feet. Ultimately, Batman #92 ends up feeling less like part of a truly interesting and dynamic story and more like a vessel for James Tynion IV to just introduce yet another weird, one-off Bat-vehicle which is a gimmick that's been old for a few issues now. The bottom line is this: while the amount of time fans have had to wait for the issue thanks to the coronavirus pandemic make things feel a bit more special in the immediate term, the issue is only average at best. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: THE ADVENTURE CONTINUES #1 Batman: The Adventure Continues harkens back to the classic days of Batman with its first issue. The comforting debut will have DC readers feeling all the nostalgia as Bruce Wayne tricks the Penguin into a roundabout robbery. But with the Joker pulling the strings behind the scenes, fans are left wondering what bigger schemes are going down in Gotham City when Bruce isn't working. This loving first issue is just the thing old-school Batman fans have been waiting for so don't let it slip past you! -- Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN SECRET FILES #3 This installment of Secret Files is setting the stage for the upcoming “Joker War” arc—but it quickly becomes so much more. This collection of short stories pits Batman against some of the DC universe’s most formidable assassins, and the end results are all consistently great and engrossing, while weaving in lesser-known villains like Mr. Teeth, Gunsmith, and Merlyn. With creative teams that include Vita Ayala, Mariko Tamaki, Riley Rossmo, and Dan Watters, this is not only a stellar Batman collection, but a stellar encapsulation of what's been great about comics over the past year. Read this, you won't regret it. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #7 I would be remiss if I didn't take a second to gush over the breath taking cover art by Frank Quietly here, but what's inside of the book isn't too shabby either! Ellis continues the story of The Batman's Grave by giving us some moments for the ages, specifically what Bruce does in full costume when he can't use the Bat-car. Throughout the maxi-series, Ellis and Hitch have been able to capture the life of the Dark Knight well, along with his relationship with his faithful butler, and this issue doesn't change that, hitting the same heights as previous issues. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #755 Williamson caps off the "Paradox Arc" with an explosive finale that does the impossible: turning the Reverse Flash into a hero. Well, for at least a page or two anyway. It's clear that this story has a firm grasp on what makes Barry Allen, and his city, stand out from the other titans of DC Comics and I can't wait to see what the next story arc brings as it's clear Thawne has some big ideas for how he will menace Barry moving forward. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #73 There's something timely about Harley Quinn #73. The "Califorina or Death" arc has seen the brash, colorful anti-heroine on a singular mission to find out who killed her friend Alicia, mission that has taken her up against Nazis and white supremacy, gentrification, issues pertaining to affordable housing and the heartlessness and greed of the one percent. #73 is no exception, it's louder about all of the above in its message even as Harley is put through a not-unexpected wringer. But the book delivers something entirely unexpected in its last panel, something that flips the script and sends the whole story back to, in a sense, where it all began. Say what you will about the social messages of the book, but Sam Humphries delivers a damn near perfect bit of storytelling in this bonkers book. This is Harley at her finest, period. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) THE JOKER 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Anniversary issues are typically a mixed bag, which is part of what makes them such an intriguing purchase for readers. The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular is certainly no exception, providing ten stories about the different sides of the Clown Prince of Crime's legacy without completely romanticizing him. Without getting into the weeds about each individual story, a majority are either well-written or visually compelling—and sometimes a mixture of both. While this isn't necessarily the most comforting read at the moment, it's still an entertaining one, and will surely have something to offer for a wide array of DC Comics fans. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #46 "Cold War" continues with another solid issue of Justice League, if not something of a milquetoast one. The pattern of this mini-series is becoming apparent, and while Justice League SHOULD be seen as the "blockbuster movie" series of DC Comics, there could definitely be some more character work or stunning action sequences to help bolster the latest arc. It's a fine story, but that's about it. -- Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #21 Jessica Cruz can't really catch a break. After coming back from the dead at the hands of Darkseid, Cruz faces another impossible threat at the end of this last issue. It took me a moment to remember all of the moving pieces in this comics—DC and other periodical publishers should probably have some recap pages to make up for the shutdown—but I thought that Dan Abnett did a great job of presenting Cruz's makeshift Justice League as a real threat to Darkseid's overwhelming force. Will Conrad and Rain Beredo are fantastic together, with vivid art that's both fun to look at and gives off a serious and almost gritty vibe. This is still a great comic series and it'll be interesting to see where it goes next. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5 LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #6 I’ve tried to “get” the Legion before—at least a half dozen times with a half dozen starting points—yet it’s never really clicked. I saw the excitement so many fans carry and wanted to read the comic they were reading. That’s how Legion of Super-Heroes #6 reads and it’s thrilling. The issue is filled with small character spotlights that blend humor, action, and heart to evoke an optimistic spirit. Most of the story is told in spreads that justify the space they utilize and inspire wonder when read on a widescreen monitor. The scale of the action and its consequences are justified in enormous panels filled with interesting characters. A brief Bouncing Boy appearance and other small notes make this a comic worth lingering upon. What had me most wanting to remain in this world is how it dreams in a truly grand fashion; Legion of Super-Heroes imagines a world where no armed men are required to create a society that flourishes. It’s a lovely idea and one presented with unbounded hope here. Long live the Legion. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 LOIS LANE #11 Lois Lane #11 reads like a product from creators who perceive The Newsroom to be smart, rather than self-satisfied and plenty smug about it. In wrapping up this caper, coincidences and previously imperceivable information are made out to be the results of careful planning, like an Ocean’s film introducing key characters only in the flashback explanation of the heist. It’s firmly embedded in the continuity of Rucka’s DC bibliography, but even to someone familiar with these stories it’s difficult to recall the elements being addressed. Beneath all of this is a climactic battle that doesn’t feel particularly significant. It is so far removed from any clear stakes that the only element that could be described as exciting in this muddy depiction of combat is the threat to kill a character every bit as toothless as it sounds. This series began by proclaiming it would connect to current events and detail the heroism of journalists, but it’s difficult to imagine a more self-indulgent bit of superhero fantasy than Lois Lane. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5 NIGHTWING #71 The Ric Grayson plot device is one that just won't die, something that honestly makes reading the Nightwing title at this point generally a chore and that doesn't really improve much with #71. While the appearance of the Joker does generally elevate the book, it's not enough to keep the story aloft. Quite frankly, the issue feels like little more than a lead in for the coming "Joker War" and a whole lot of played out, lazy storytelling. Things feel stale, stuck, and utterly without substance. It's an issue that feels phoned in. Can we please move beyond the whole Ric thing now? -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) BLACK CAT #11 A good chunk of Black Cat #11 is rather enjoyable. It's as quippy as ever and continues to be smart in its development of Felicia. However, it eventually spirals into yet another version of the "people in Marvel comics get Iron Man armor" stories, and that's just something no one wants to see again. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #20 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Daredevil #20 made me think about so much from the last two weeks. The opening sequence in which journalists are called because police won’t help reminded me of how grateful I was to see reporters while police aimed guns at and surrounded protestors in the streets of my city. Daredevil doesn’t predict our moment, but it rhymes with it. That’s also what makes reading it feel like a genuine relief. It does not frame the violent suppression of anyone named a criminal as some inherently good act, but interrogates the state of our society and what it calls justice. Zdarsky, Checchetto, and their collaborators have crafted something that rejects the propaganda embedded in the superhero genre to wrestle with something more worthwhile than cheap reassurance. The result is a series that is bold, engaging, and capable of carrying more than the most juvenile of convictions typically found in the pages of Marvel comics. Daredevil is the rare superhero series capable of rising to meet a historic moment, and in doing so it might offer us a vision of genuine heroism. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5 DEADPOOL #5 You don’t necessarily expect a lot of heart or compassion from Deadpool, but that’s why it is so effective when it shows up. Deadpool #5 happens to be one of those occasions, as writer Kelly Thompson uses the surreal battle between a mercenary, Jeff the shark, and a Kaiju named Smash Smash to explore just a small amount of vulnerability, doubt, and loyalty in good old Wade Wilson, with a touch of help from the badass that is Elsa Bloodstone. Elsa and Wade are a dynamite combination in Thompson’s hands, and we can’t leave without acknowledging artist Gerardo Sandoval and colorist Chris Sotomayor for their out of this world work on the issue, delivering massive monster movie-style action with the perfect amount of humor and heart to bring it all down to earth. This issue is classic Deadpool, but it’s the book’s sneaky heart of gold that will really make it all worthwhile. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #10 Even having recently returned to collections of the original Excalibur and understanding the influences and tropes this story is building from, it’s difficult to concern oneself with the events and characters on the page. While the issue details a multiverse that grows increasingly complex every few pages, it leaves the story devoid of any stakes. Characters cannot be harmed in any lasting fashion and the worlds they occupy are made out to be essentially imaginary. There’s potential for this to be portrayed as spectacle or introduce fantastic new ideas, but both of those are largely missed. Burning effigies are rendered like larger versions of the same characters with no sense of how they were made, and this standard style plagues the issue with plenty of opportunities made small. It’s only in the final few pages that Excalibur #10 finally stumbles into a concept that could be deemed “neat,” and that’s not nothing, I suppose. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #17 As I’ve written before in my reviews of his work on Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Saladin Ahmed just gets it, he’s got the knack for writing Spider-Man and it’s not debatable. The balance between Miles’ personal life and the civil/superheroics of being Spider-Man is done to perfection by the writer but artist Carmen Carnero helps with the heavy lifting in this issue. A certain chord is always struck in each issue where they all feel cut from the same cloth but are also able to tell their own unique stories, and to me that’s a clear indicator that this is classic Spider-Man storytelling. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #10 When you finally enter the nightmare landscape at the center of this drama, it’s a dark and terrible wonder. However, the reading experience leading to that final sequence is a slog. The blending of doxxing and authoritarian foreign governments reveals an ill-considered understanding of the ideas being addressed, and it’s laid out by characters largely depicted with bland, easily confused features in a series of dialogue sequences obviously intended to explain events to readers, even if the characters would already know what they are being told. New Mutants has become a comic filled with good ideas, but the execution is often lacking and it buries those ideas. By some spark of luck, Glob Herman’s approach to animal-friendly farming and vegetarian cooking glows from beneath one stack of dull dialogue and comes complete with a recipe. Those three pages were exciting enough to maintain my interest, even if my expectations are set for clumsy, but interesting for future issues. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ADVENTUREMAN #1 Adventureman #1 is a sprawling debut issue from some of the most revered writers in comics, and that reverence is deserved. The issue is essentially split into two halves, both of which would make for a satisfying read as a single issue from a superhero publisher, with the first detailing the final exploits of a pulp-inspired team of heroes and the latter exploring a future in which their presence is gently felt amongst many mysterious hints. Fraction makes the homage elements accessible and fills the page with eye-catching characters, all of which is brought to resplendent life by the Dodsons whose use of inset panels and splashes makes for a thrilling reading experience. That experience ends with the final page though; there is no call to read further as the threads of this plot remain unwoven and no character or idea offers enough substance to leave one waiting anxiously for a month. This is formatted in a novelistic fashion, but that makes the serialization a problem. It’s easy to imagine Adventureman becoming a hit when collected, but as a single issue reading experience it doesn’t offer much to satisfy or hook readers—providing something that feels more like a lengthy sample than a rousing first chapter. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 BITTER ROOT #8 Bitter Root has never been more relevant. With a nation speaking out against racial inequality, Bitter Root reminds readers that issues like hatred and racism are harder to kill than just good intentions. The Sangerye family is dealing with a new type of monster—the Inzondo—who behave similarly to the Jinoo but seem to require a different kind of cure. But even as the Sangeryes push forward to fight their new enemy, there are hints that the Inzondo might not be so easy to put down as a cure-all elixir. The creative team of David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, and Chuck Brown are doing fantastic work in Bitter Root, blending together action and magic with hard looks at the racism that Black people have always faced in our nation. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5 DECORUM #2 The second issue of Decorum maintains the incredibly high bar established by its predecessor. Each “chapter” offers a different mode of storytelling, modulating style, perspective, and voice in a comic that reads more like a brilliant sci-fi anthology than the second installment in a serialized narrative. The design work throughout the issue is excellent as well, developing structures and models that tie into concepts Hickman has been exploring with Marvel’s mutants, as well. It’s a fascinating issue worth a slow read for the effect each stage of this issue produces. Only after setting the issue down did I realize it was the style and presentation that had absorbed almost all of my attention. The ideas, characters, and narrative being explored is unfurling at such a slow pace that it might be best not to worry about it until a collection appears. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5 DRYAD #2 Dryad’s debut issue was a pleasant surprise, but somehow writer Kurtis Wiebe and artist Justin Osterling just left that rather pleasant debut in the dust with the stellar second issue. Dryad #2 takes the characters and lore you loved from the first issue and steps on the gas, highlighting the lethal threat to this peaceful village and pulling back the curtain on the mysterious past that Yale and Morgan left behind and wrapping it in a Rambo-like sequence that left us completely floored and simultaneously annoyed that there wasn’t 22 more pages of it. The blend of futuristic tech and high fantasy really makes this series pop visually, while the heart and endearing family unit keep all the fantastical elements grounded, making for a series that you won’t want to put down. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 EXCELLENCE #7 After a small break, Excellence has returned, and good lord did we miss it. Spencer Dales is one of the most compelling leads in comic, in part because of his constantly evolving nature and understanding of the world, courtesy of writer Brandon Thomas. It’s not just Spencer the surprises though, as Spencer’s confidence and mission get checked several times by others in his orbit, including one delightful and poignant sequence with his mother. Excellence also continues to find poignant ways to show just how oppressive and fear-based the Aegis is, including one sequence about midway through the issue that you won’t be able to shake. These hit hard because of the consistently outstanding artwork from artist Khary Randolph and colorist Emilio Lopez, but when things hit the fan and the wands come out, they know how to make those sequences dazzle as well. Excellence lives up to its name once more, and if you read one book this week please make it this one. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 FAITHLESS II #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Blending together faith, sex, the devil, and the divine comedy is a daunting task, and Azzarello only hints at what's in store for our characters in this debut issue. While every word and sentence is deliberate and efficient, it leaves Llovet to do the lion's share of work in keeping the reader invested. Faithless fans will be thrilled to revisit its fascinating characters in Faithless II but, while far from being a disappointment, the issue doesn't offer readers much to entice them to return for the next issue, other than for Llovet's gorgeous art. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GO GO POWER RANGERS #32 It’s finally time to say goodbye to Go Go Power Rangers with #32, and it’s crazy to see how far this book has come since it started. That said, one of the elements that always made Go Go special was how it embraced smaller moments between characters, diving deeper into the people behind the brightly colored costumes and crazy powers, and the same is true of its final issue. Writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace deliver several stellar exchanges, including one between Tommy and Jason that will leave you seeing both characters in a very different light. Artist Francesco Mortarino, inker Simona Di Gianfelice, and colorist Raul Angulo are on their A-game throughout the issue, but while the Mighty Morphin team is great, it’s the Omega Rangers that truly take your breath away, including that poster-worthy morphing sequence. The time jumps are still a little confusing, and while it was nice to see some of the threads tied up, we didn’t exactly learn anything new, making it feel a little less impactful. That said, Go Go set a high bar for Power Rangers comics, and it certainly went out on a high note. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #19 Ice Cream Man’s consistent experimentation with form is the series’ greatest strength. A readiness to indulge strange ideas has produced some outstanding single issues, but it’s that same level of experimentation that also results in a wide variance of quality. Ice Cream Man #19 tells its story in the mode of an instruction manual, utilizing the same six-panel grid to detail each “step” in a particular moment of one person’s life. It’s briefly amusing at the start with credits pages and covers that build up the style. However, once the story begins the instruction manual construction quickly loses its novelty and there’s very little left to be said about or with the device. It falls flat as a prose mechanism used to describe panels and drags down a surprisingly uplifting final note. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 JAMES BOND #5 Brandy and Bond have worked well with one another throughout the James Bond series, but they’re able to shine the most when they go off on their own. This issue is a perfect example of that when the pair splits and Brandy’s able to show again she can fend for herself. In a flipped script, Bond doesn’t fair nearly as well, an unexpected turn of events given his continued cool despite the odds. Brandy’s showdown is choreographed and depicted well in a darkened art room where she’s able to make use of her wits and surroundings to culminate in a satisfying showdown even if the banter was still a bit cheesy at times. -- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5 JOIN THE FUTURE #2 Join the Future’s debut issue started on pretty good footing, but it seems like the sci-fi Western still has a lot more tricks up its sleeve. After Clementine is rocked by a heartbreaking tragedy, she vows to venture out and get revenge—but might not be prepared for what she finds. Both narratively and aesthetically, Join the Future is consistently good in a way that is surprising for a new series, and it makes the idea of what comes next all the more intriguing. Even as both parties in the central conflict still have some promising qualities, there’s a sense that Join the Future is teeing up a dystopian epic that just might rival The Hunger Games. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE KILL LOCK #5 The Kill Lock’s penultimate issue is a masterfully crafted balancing act of two scenes. One is an epic battle between The Wraith and a pair of hulking Leviathans, while the other features a tense back-and-forth conversation between two Artisans. Things wind up getting shockingly bloody for both parties, and then there’s a legitimately jaw-dropping splash page towards the end. There’s still no telling what the endgame of this story will be, but so far it’s been nothing short of stellar. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #6 This week's issue of Killadelphia feels particularly timely given the state of the world as it confronts issues of racism and police brutality. The issue sees the fight against founding father John Adams (who is a vampire) and his twisted idea of "fixing" America reach a stunning conclusion, but woven into it are questions about equality, history, race, and the idea of what a better future really looks like. Artistically, it's breathtaking. You'd be hard pressed to find better art than in Killadelphia #6. That said, while the issue is rich and satisfying, narratively things feel like they have wrapped up too cleanly, too neatly, like the resolution of a problem in a half hour television show. While the story is not over (there's more Killadelphia coming) the end of this arc lacks the bite it started with. Still, it's a good book, just not great. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5