7 Major Isekai Sequels Still Releasing in 2026 (Ranked By Hype Level)

It’s been a great year for new Isekai anime releases so far, but there are still plenty of major sequels to keep an eye out for through the rest of the year. Isekai anime have become some of the most notable releases in the last few years as we have gotten to see plenty of new releases every few weeks. They have been so successful that there are many franchises that have actually come back for new seasons too. And we’re going to get another new wave of sequels through the rest of the year.

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2026’s Winter and Spring seasonal releases have already seen some big Isekai franchises coming back for new episodes, but there are still plenty of more shows to keep an eye out for through the Summer and Fall schedules as well. Some of these Isekai anime franchises have had fans waiting for a very long time for their returns, so read on below for some of the big comebacks you’ll want to see through the rest of the year.

7). Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World With Garbage Balancing Season 2

Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Lab

Release Window: July 2026

Hell Mode has been one of the more interesting takes on video game systems in an Isekai franchise world. Rather than give its main character cheats in his new life, instead it makes things as hard as possible thanks to its former game choosing to play a super difficult “Hell Mode.” Grown tired with handholding in the games in his former life, Allen is hoping to grind his way through to the top of this new world. The first season offered up a lot of fun so far, and this next season is going to take things even further with even more challenges.

6). As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

Release Window: October 2026

As a Reincarnated Aristorcrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World has been an underrated Isekai gem compared to many others because it’s not as explosive. It’s one of the Isekai shows more focused on building a society than being driven by action, but it’s been one of the best of these kinds thus far. Its main character uses his ability to point out people with underutilized skills, and hires them to work under him to take his homefront to even greater heights. With two seasons of building thus far, it’s time to see what a whole new season of building gets to next.

5). Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2

Courtesy of C2C

Release Window: October 2026

It’s been four years since Reincarnated as a Sword initially premiered, and it stood out back then with its take on being reincarnated into inanimate objects. With its main character ending up as a sword, he bonds with a young slave named Fran who ends up being the perfect wielder for him. The two of them have since become adventurers with the hopes of carving out a much better life for Fran going forward, and Season 2 is likely going to pit them against even bigger threats and monsters to come. And with those threats come cooler powers too, most likely.

4). Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

Courtesy of Aura Studio

Release Window: July 2026

It’s been four years since Skeleton Knight in Another World made its anime debut, and it was a quiet initial hit as well. The series came out during a peak of Isekai anime releases as we started to see a whole new wave of franchises around the same time, so this one largely went under the radar. But with the second season it’s likely going to get a lot more eyes on it when it hits this Summer. It’s not the biggest twist on the idea as it reincarnated its main character into the body of a skeleton, but it launched some fun and small adventures. It’s definitely a show to keep an eye out on.

3). Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Although it hasn’t been as much of a wait for Mushoku Tensei‘s comeback as some of the others on the list, it’s hard to deny the appeal of this franchise. The second season was a divisive one as it spent much of its time exploring Rudeus’ erectile dysfunction and depression, but wrapped up with some of the coolest and biggest moments of the anime to date. This next season is going to have even bigger fights and promises the return of familiar faces like Eris, so now it’s just a matter of seeing what’s coming down the pipeline in these episodes. Expect some bigger and more impressive sequences.

2). Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2

Courtesy of ENGI

Release Window: July 2026

Trapped in a Dating Sim is another Isekai anime that fans have waited four years to see a new season of, but it’s getting an upgrade with its comeback. It’s a fun show where its main character finds himself trapped in a romance game that he helped his sister clear during his original life, but as a “Mob” side character with no distinct story of his own. Using his knowledge of the game to basically break the system in a world where women hold the political power, he finds himself embroiled in all sorts of conspiracies (that include other reincarnators) that he could never have expected to.

1). Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Courtesy of Studio NUT

Release Window: July 2026

It’s been nine long years since Saga of Tanya the Evil made its original debut, and it’s been one of the Kadokawa Isekai franchises that fans have been eagerly asking to see more of ever since. Although the franchise has been seen in new projects like the Isekai Quartet crossover, and even had a feature film, it’s been dormant for such a long time. It’s probably the biggest Isekai return of the year overall, and we’ll soon see why as there is likely going to be a whole new wave of war heading to the franchise next.

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