Nintendo Switch 2 Getting One of the Most Influential RPGs in History

A new announcement has revealed that Nintendo Switch 2 users will soon be able to play one of the most influential RPGs in history on the console. Up until this point in its life, the Switch 2 hasn’t received many major role-playing games. While there have been plenty of Switch RPGs that are forward compatible on the Switch 2, some of the most notable titles that are natively on the hardware include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and, of course, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Fortunately, for those looking to play more games from the RPG genre on the Switch 2 in the future, a rather major title will be making its way to the hardware soon enough.

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As of this week, Nightdive Studios has revealed that it’s bringing System Shock 2 to Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Originally released in 1999, System Shock 2 was a landmark first-person action RPG that helped push the genre forward in a major way. It went on to serve as the basis for franchises like BioShock, Dishonored, and plenty of others that have emerged from the indie scene. Despite nearing its 30th anniversary, System Shock 2 is still looked back upon fondly and is seen as a seminal RPG in gaming’s history.

For this reason, Nightdive Studios opted to improve System Shock 2 last year with a new remaster. While this remaster has since been available on Nintendo Switch, a native version for Switch 2 hasn’t been available. Now, this will soon be resolved as System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is set to launch on Switch 2 and will presumably boast improved visuals and performance to go along with Joy-Con mouse control functionality.

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The strange part of this announcement from Nightdive is that its press release sharing the news asserted that System Shock 2 was available on Nintendo Switch 2 right now. This was later clarified to not be the case, however, with its official launch said to be coming “at a later date.” In all likelihood, System Shock 2 should be arriving on the Nintendo eShop rather shortly, as this mix-up wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense otherwise.

In the interim, Switch 2 users can look to play the remake of the original System Shock, which just launched on the platform at the end of 2025. While it’s perhaps a bit less acclaimed than its sequel, System Shock is still fantastic in its own right and is very much worth experiencing in 2026.

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