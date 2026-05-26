Hit Cartoon Network Revival Finally Confirms HBO Max Release Date

A classic Cartoon Network series made a comeback earlier this month with a new revival series, and has finally confirmed its streaming release date with HBO Max. It’s been a wild few years for Cartoon Network fans as many of the channel’s most popular classics have actually returned to screens with new revival projects. After the successful launches of shows like The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, there are even more Cartoon Network revivals slated through the rest of the year. That includes one that hit over the course of the last month.

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes was a brand new revival series that made its return to Cartoon Network nine years after the end of the original show, and it’s featuring a lot of the same creative team and voice cast behind the original. It’s been doing very well ratings wise for Cartoon Network since it launched this Spring, and it’s now been confirmed that it’s going to be one of HBO Max’s many streaming offerings for the month of June when it’s available to watch on June 8th.

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

With HBO Max revealing their new line up of streaming shows and movies coming to the service for June 2026, it was confirmed that “Season 1A” of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be streaming on June 8th. This refers to the first ten episodes of the new revival series that had aired with Cartoon Network this May, and is only the first wave of 40 episodes in total that have been confirmed for the revival thus far. And given how well it’s been doing with both old and new fans, there’s a chance there might even be more of the revival on the way.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes features original series creator JG Quintel producing the series for Cartoon Network Studios with Sean Szeles and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Toby Jones also serves as supervising director, Paula Spence serves as supervising art director, and Ryan Slater serves as producer. Quintel also leads a returning voice cast including William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, Janie Haddad Tompkins, and more. It’s basically like brand new episodes of the classic show.

What’s New for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network Studios

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes fits right into the canon of the original series. While its finale brought everything to a conclusive end with Pops’ sacrifice, the revival has found a great way to just offer new adventures without ruining everything that happened in the final episode. Without giving too much away for fans who didn’t see the premiere, the revival is basically just more of the classic show’s episodes set during Mordecai and Rigby’s time of working at the park like seen in the original.

Through this new revival, Regular Show has also been able to bring back all sorts of familiar faces from the original. These include not only characters that have been long since dead, but some that have been forgotten too. Now that it’s going to stream with HBO Max this June, more fans will have an opportunity to find out why the revival’s been so successful before it returns for more episodes in the near future.

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