Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/22/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead In America #5, White Boat #1, and Lore: Remastered #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #6

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern draws to a close and the end result is largely satisfying. While an argument can be made that Tim Sheridan's script wraps up the conflict a bit too nicely, that feeling is vastly outweighed by the profound or heartwarming moments on display elsewhere. Aesthetically, Cian Tormey sticks the landing, letting the focus remain on Alan and the brilliantly-designed characters around him. This is a very admirable finale to an already-great series. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT #3

The Bat-Man: First Knight ends with Batman taking a step towards his more iconic and well-known mythos, with Batman consciously choosing to reject the use of a gun. The rest of the comic is a bit of a dud; the mystery villain ends up being no one of import and the undead thugs are handled with a convenient chemical solution. Ultimately, this was a comic that tried to do some interesting things and probably would have worked better as a longer series, but the comic had to quickly wrap up after just a couple of issues. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #27

Reviewing the best ongoing DC Comics title can sometimes be difficult because I routinely need to think of new ways to hype up World's Finest and once again reiterate that comic fans need to hop into this flashback series focusing on the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. What Waid, Mora, and Mercer are able to do with this issue is throw big, action superhero moments at fans on a steady clip, which also acts as a perfect love letter to DC's silver age. There are so many big, bold, colorful moments in this issue that you could see it being the pinnacle crossover event of the year for DC Comics, let alone an amazing arc for a solo title. World's Finest remains DC superheroics at their best and it demands your attention. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #65

The "Nine Lives" arc has continued to put Selina through the proverbial wringer, and this instance proves to be largely entertaining. Tini Howard's narrative splits the difference between a high-octane predicament and an incredibly personal one, and largely succeeds at translating the tension of both. It does take a beat to get used to Ivan Shavrin's cartoony art and colors, but that patience is quickly rewarded with some expressive visuals and cleverly-crafted sequences. Regardless of whatever the future of "Nine Lives" looks like, I'm glad that is has resulted in such fun chapters thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #9

You can't talk about Green Lantern: War Journal #9 without first praising the stunning artwork of Montos and Adriano Lucas, with brilliant lettering from Dave Sharpe as well. From the book's first page it's difficult not to be swept away to another world, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson takes advantage and effectively establishes the lore and legend of the Dark Star of The Fenn before contrasting that with the brutality and never ending trauma of war. To put it mildly, the book hits you with a lot, and that's before we move into the Book of Oa. Again, there's a lot going on and a lot of information to process, and that does at times run the risk of losing you with the sheer magnitude of it all. The issue sticks the landing though, bringing everything to a place that you can get back on board if you perhaps got a bit lost, but those who dive into all the threads and details along the way will once again be rewarded, and I can't wait to see what's right around the corner. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #5

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Even as John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America has been extended (now to issue #11!), there's been a desire to see more. Spurrier and Campbell have presented an insightful perspective on modern myth-making in the United States examining the many horrors of empire. In Dead in America #5 they carve out space to clarify just how rich their conceit is – delivering three outstanding short stories from a collection of artists whose different interpretations of the southwest all resonate with readers who know the environment. Their empathy for the Americans squeezed out of the dream is apparent in each tale. Even if Dead in America is halfway over, Spurrier and Campbell are ensuring every page of their story will haunt readers long after it's over. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #7

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7 has no business going this hard, and yet thankfully the series didn't get the memo and went out in a blaze of glory. The sheer scale to the issue is frankly absurd, though in the absolute best way, and Christian Duce, Tom Derenick, Luis Guerrero, Richard Starkings, and Tyler Smith seem to be having a ball bringing this grand story to life. The battles leap off the page and take advantage of every square inch of real estate, though it's the book's ability to harness the strengths of both franchises that really steals the show. One such crossover had the Green Lantern fan in me losing my mind, and there are a host of these fandom moments that can't help but leave you starstruck. Brian Buccellato just gets it, and while the premise is wild, it's even more wild to see where the team ended up taking it. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #114

As Nightwing marches towards its grand finale, this installment delivers a gorgeous, but largely subdued, chapter. Tom Taylor's script is a series of vignettes aimed primarily to set the stage for what's to come, but there are some clever or heartfelt moments. Bruno Redondo's art is as gorgeous as ever, whether conveying a majestic superhero sequence or something much more intimate. All in all, Nightwing is proving to be pretty consistent. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #14

"House of Brainiac" soars into its fourth chapter, and while it's difficult to think of many things more terrifying than an army of Brainiacs, Queen Brainiac makes them look like teddy bears by comparison. Joshua Williamson's enthusiasm for the Lobo Superman pairing can be felt in every page, and Rafa Sandoval, Miguel Mendonca, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher blow the roof of of that battle in every single way. I could've read 5 more pages of that, but Williamson quickly moves to grander concepts, and that doesn't disappoint either, both in terms of visuals and of weaving in characters and concepts introduced in previous issues an making them matter. That all sets up a final battle that never dips below level 11, and the sheer brutality of it will leave you doubting whether or not the Superman family can make it out of this one unscathed. Well done team, well done. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS #11

Titans #11 delivers the fourth installment of "Dark-Winged Queen" in the midst of Titans' many subplots and an expansive cast, yet it feels as easy to recommend as the first issue. Each new element is fun to discover in itself and every segment of this ongoing story is perfectly understandable to a reader familiar with the superhero genre. Even if the broader details of a mystery may escape a new reader (like myself), the presentation of Dick Grayson's investigation is presented in intriguing fashion both on the page and in the text. The addition of a new antagonist with a terribly sympathetic hook brings the issue together as it moves from tragic origin to climactic confrontation, which in turn threatens to set off even bigger events. Titans #11 is an exemplary bit of how to make big superhero comics accessible and I'm already anticipating issue #12 as a result. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #9

Wonder Woman continues to miss the mark with Wonder Woman #9. The issue sees another tactic to try to break Diana, this time isolation, but while the tactic the Sovereign takes is different, the issue is really no different than those before it. We are continuously rehashing the same concept over and over without pushing forward a narrative and without really giving the villain—Sovereign—any real gravity or credibility. The net result is a meandering through Wonder Woman's psyche that is visually positioned to appear deep and intricate (something that it visually achieves beautifully thanks to the art) but is really rambling and superficial. The issue also continues to neglect the major catalyst for the story to begin with – that being the US turning on the Amazons in the first place. The result is the most muddled issue to date that is merely wrapped in very pretty packaging. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50

The Amazing Spider-Man #50 delivers an over-sized anniversary issue filled with twists and back up stories for one excellent superhero reading experience. Like so much of Marvel Comics, the issue aims to remix classic elements to find new takes on familiar characters and conflict. There was never any question that Spider-Man and the Green Goblin would face off, but the nature of their showdown is bound to surprise readers in more ways than one as Norman remains a sympathetic figure and a subplot with the Living Brain produces some essential information. Ed McGuinness proves a perfect fit for the bombastic battle sequences of this issue stuffing his dynamic vision of both Spidey and the Goblin into splashes and spreads that capture the celebrated arch-enemies in battle. Yet Amazing Spider-Man #50, for all of its bombshells and blowouts is only the first chapter in a quickly growing story. If the story ahead maintains the momentum found in this issue, readers may find the newest Amazing Spider-Man story for the canon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3

Black Widow & Hawkeye leans into Hawkeye's natural charm as God's beautiful idiot in a nostalgic flashback to the foundational partnership of his and Natasha's careers. It's a fun bit of action that plays up Clint's roguish nature in a classic costume that still looks great. This also serves to build some parallels for the current conflict as the present story inches along. Events move in a predictable fashion there and at a pace that questions whether this miniseries required all five issues with concerns about Black Widow's symbiote clinging to the script like unnecessary goo. But the charm of this long-lasting Marvel Comics duo is undeniable and leaves Black Widow & Hawkeye #3 a pleasant, if forgettable read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BLOOD HUNT #2

So after a jaw-dropping opening issue with the introduction of The Bloodcoven led by Blade (fresh off a heel turn), Blood Hunt #2 decides to have the remaining Avengers send the vampiric faction running for the hills after a swift beatdown. So either Jed McKay recognized that the current Avengers lineup is insanely powerful and a result like this couldn't be avoided or the Bloodcoven was merely window dressing for the real threat – heroes converted into vampires. Time will tell on that question, but I'll give Issue #2 credit where it's due: it's not camped by the need to read all of the tie-in issues to understand what's happening. Hopefully that trend continues. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5

The finale to Fall of the House of X bears the same signs of being rushed out the door as the rest of the series (and several others of the "Fall of X" era). The presence of multiple artists, despite their considerable individual talents, leads to inconsistencies throughout, and some layouts feel awkward and ill-conceived. Combined with cloying narration, this creates a comic that feels crowded, both visually and verbally. Fall of the House of X #5 feels like an attempt to provide the Krakoan with a big final set piece like one would find in a blockbuster superhero movie, thus focusing more on a final conflict in the physical sense rather than having much to say about the ideas threaded throughout the Krakoa experiment. Even in this, the issue falls short. The mutants achieving a long-distance perfect circuit is a neat moment, but that they win via what amounts to a technical error on the part of Orchis is less than inspiring. It's all wrapped up too neatly via the familiar mothership trope – kill the general and the entire army stops still. It's passable, if uninspired, at best. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #3

Final Vengeance #3 feels like the first where we get to see how Parker Robbins truly uses the power of the Spirit of Vengeance to meet his end goals, and the series is unapologetic in its brutality. Ultimately, the story focusing on The Hood and his growing empire is really the meat and potatoes here, as Johnny Blaze's story continues to somewhat sputter (though I do appreciate the nod to his "Midnight Sons" days with what is teased at the end). Percy does a solid job of not only fleshing out Robbins' character but also bringing back essential parts of the would-be Kingpin's past. The new Spirit of Vengeance remains one of the most interesting takes on the character in some time, and it feels like the series is starting to shift to its higher gears. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #11

Immortal Thor becomes one of the early adopters of the new cosmic Marvel paradigm laid out in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schti's GODS, and it's a fine fit. That's partly because Al Ewing adeptly weaves the ideas Hickman threaded in GODS into concepts Ewing explored in his Ultimates series in the wake of Secret Wars (another Hickman-penned tale). Having these two creators in conversation with one another is a delight and in no way derails the narrative of Immortal Thor. Thus far, Ewing has fixated on redefining the nature of Marvel's Thor in contrast to that of the mythological Thor. Reordering the Marvel cosmos fits right into that narrative. Ewing's deliberate pace as he and artist Valentina Pinti assemble Odin's offspring for their gathering helps convey the mythological scale of the tale, and the two skalds dueling for narration privileges is a solid comedic bit. Piniti's art appears, at first, a bit plain and not up to soaking in the campfire tale atmosphere of the plot but that straightforwardness helps bridge the gap between the Asgardians' world and the sleekness of the In-Betweener's realm. Finishing off with an exciting mystery makes this another stellar Immortal Thor issue. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #4

If you're going to wrap up a Predator storyline with lore roots that reach back to its earliest comics, there's no better way to do it than with a big one-on-one fight. There's not much to the comic beyond the fight itself, but it has the same brutality and edge-of-your-seat nature the best of the film installments had. Where Marvel decides to take the Predator story from here is anyone's guess, but based on the advertisements at the end of the book we'll get the warrior race squaring up against some of Marvel's biggest names in the near future. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8

Sensational She-Hulk #8 delivers a truly stellar end to an already-great story arc. Despite featuring a number of other characters and anchored around the literal and emotional conflict with Ganymede, Rainbow Rowell's script clearly and delightfully centers Jen, and leaves me excited for where her own narrative is going next. Andres Genolet's art provides the perfect aesthetic for this affair, with just the slightest change in facial expression speaking volumes. Sensational She-Hulk is back, and it's truly better than ever. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #3

Weisman and Ramos are able to weave a fascinating story with the third issue focusing on both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The new story throws the Spider-Men into their wildest dreams, creating a new status quo that initially throws readers for a loop, but will ultimately reveal that not everything is at it seems in a convincing way. While the villains themselves are a bit goofier than expected, especially when it comes to them finally seeing the true identities of the Spider-Men and how they handle that, it remains a strong issue in following both the costumed leads and their supporting cast. This felt like the weakest of the series to date in some ways, but still makes for a compelling read that unfolds in an interesting method. Stating that issue three is the weakest so far isn't so much a knock against it, as the Weisman/Ramos vehicle remains one of Marvel's strongest offerings, but it lacked the punch of its previous two issues. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST SPIDER #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #1 takes a lot of risks in presenting a new world for Gwen to "conquer." The new Marvel Comics series can sometimes feel like it "throws out the baby with the bathwater" but there is still enough here for both Gwen and Spidey fans alike to enjoy. Gwen Stacy's new series has a shaky dismount but just barely sticks the landing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #46

After Mon Mothma's kidnapping, Lando proves to be the only one who can aid in a rescue mission, which conveniently could curry favor with the senator as he stands trial for being a traitor. The overall concept of Lando being put on trial feels more like a sidequest to everything else going on in the galaxy far, far away at this point in time, while Mon Mothma's kidnapping feels like a sidequest to that sidequest. Fans of the character will appreciate getting more insight into her background and what motivated her to join the Rebel Alliance, but there's not much more to the book than an ancillary excursion that showcases how many nefarious forces are at play in the galaxy. The issue is fine enough in its own right, though we hope it has at least some overall impact on the trial itself, which is proving to be a bit less thrilling than we had hoped for. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7

Superior Spider-Man #7 is kind of weird and messy. Like the issue before it, the story moves forward fine but there is a lot of cartoony hyperbole with the characters as well as the plot which itself just feels kind of overcooked and over done. There are moments that are also pretty corny almost to the point of distraction. Art wise, the issue has a lot of spiders in it, which can be unsettling, but they are actually pretty well drawn which makes for some visual interest on pages that tend to be way overstuffed and cluttered. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #3

It's unsettling seeing a Spider-Man and Venom as brothers, doing evil deeds together and just getting into trouble. What I'm enjoying out of these Spider-Man 2099 titles is the inclusion of other 2099 characters. We get a few new additions in this latest issue, which should set up a pretty big throwdown later on. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4

Ultimate Black Panther #4 is an interesting exercise, as writer Bryan Hill and artist Stefano Caelli put the reader in Okoye's shoes in an unique way. Unaware of where T'Challa is, both Okoye and the reader are forced to reckon with his sudden arrival and the reveals that await on each new page with suspicion, albeit an added layer for us readers since we're aware of the traditional Earth-616 versions of certain characters. This is maybe the best issue yet of Ultimate Black Panther, and Caselli's artwork, featuring colors by David Curiel, is a major selling point. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1

Kev Walker drawing a survival-horror comics set in London is a great enough miniseries pitch to justify the whole of "Blood Hunt." That's essentially what readers receive in Union Jack the Ripper: Blood Hunt #1 as a small group of human survivors encounter the brusque and brutal Union Jack on the streets of London. There's plenty of bloody action with a collection of characters that no Marvel editors are vying to protect; the Union is filled with superheroes who can die off-panel and that leads to at least one gnarly twist in this issue. Jack's characterization as the consummate vampire hunter—distanced from humanity, his own and at large, by years of bloody work—makes for a compelling anti-hero, especially with the inclusion of many more sympathetic survivors around him. Union Jack the Ripper is an early contender for the best of the "Blood Hunt" tie-ins as it delivers a horror comic that could stand on its own but still benefits from playing in Marvel's universe. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN '97 #3

Though the X-Men '97 comic tie-in mostly stays in its line, functioning so that it never steps on the toes of the animated series and is able to get you excited about that, the latest issue brings in an element that it was missing, mundane familiarity among the mutants. Writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin are mostly focused on a big action scene in most of these pages, which works if you're coming from the frame of mind of the series, but its final pages of no fighting and just familial comfort that the X-Men get to enjoy is this book at its best. It reminds you why you like the X-Men. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Image #1 BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1

Blood Squad Seven poses the question: How would a superhero team in the mode of 90s Image Comics function in the modern day? The answer isn't terribly interesting. While the first issue certainly captures the aesthetics of its inspiration with excessively violent superheroes enacting American hegemony in a new century, there's nothing much done with that conceit. Superhero comics addressed this concept with strains of satire and hyperbole in comics like The Authority decades ago laying the groundwork for adaptations like The Boys, but in Blood Squad Seven everything is seemingly played straight. There's West Wing-style hustling in Washington, D.C. as suits negotiate the use and presentation of this paramilitary kill squad, but it's seemingly divorced from any contemplation, utilizing Russian soldiers like Stormtroopers presented to be murdered without any questioning. The narrative is presented in fine fashion with clearly distinguished character designs and layouts, but there's nothing remarkable about the action sequences and pages loaded with dialogue prove to be a drag. It seems that much like the superhero comics that inspired it, Blood Squad Seven is a concept best left in the 90s. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 COBRA COMMANDER #5

The notes of Cobra Commander #5 state that the plan for this miniseries was always for it to end with the launching of COBRA within the Energon Universe. The issue delivers on that promise, threading together Cobra Commander's recent run-in with bayou rednecks and Destro's established resources over in the Duke series. The Transformers are still very much in the background of all of this, but I get the sense that Image Comics is biding its time in bringing them in rather than deliberately holding them off for a climactic crossover. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 FERAL #3

It's disturbingly impressive at how effective Tony Fleecs, Trish Forster, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson can toy with one's emotions, and they waste no time in doing so with Feral #3. All one needs to do to see this in action is read the issue's first two pages, which moves you from the past to the present with a transition that is equal parts seamless and shocking. A frantic tension drives every step forward, with this issue in particularly rarely giving you a moment to breathe. That goes for the characters as well, broken up ever so slightly by the discovery of new survivors that introduces more intrigue into an already compelling group. Even a discovered end-goal somehow only ratchets up the terror, and that's likely why few books go by as quickly as Feral. Feral continues to be one of the most thrilling rollercoaster rides in comics, and that's not changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 THE FORGED #8

Victory's absence looms over The Forged #8 as readers watch the ripples of last month's cliffhanger run through her own team, those dispatched to confront the Phobes, and even the heart of the empire. These sequences not only clarify her own place in the narrative but also serve to showcase how the entire cast responds to unexpected loss. Her unit's response, specifically in relation to the callous response of their peers, makes for the issue's most exciting and emotional sequences that would be well-suited to a modern war story as well as one set in the far-flung future. Beneath all of the roiling emotions remains a conspiracy that continues revealing itself to readers, including the series' best cliffhanger to date. In The Forged's three-act structure for each arc, the middle segments continue to be strong additions that strengthen all of the surrounding action and mystery by emphasizing character and making sure that the wait for each new climax is unbearably tense. Bring on The Forged #9. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE HOLY ROLLER #6

As it has for most of its run, The Holy Roller #6 leans into the title's blend of satire and action to tell its story and drive home its larger messages about hate, and while there are some moments in the issue that are truly poignant and deliver a genuine message about the importance of experiencing people and culture outside your own and how toxic it can be to have one ideology crammed down your throat, the issue is a bit heavy handed. More than that, there are times when the satire and the humor borders just a bit on the ridiculous to the point that it is a little hard to take any of it seriously – there's a "pudding" gag that runs just a little too long and feels a little too overplayed to be funny. Still, given that we're headed into the final issues, the story does ramp up nicely and the pace feels spot on. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #10

Once again Local Man has hit another turning point, and the end result is wildly entertaining and surprising. Jack's new status quo evolves into something even more intriguing, as both his personal relationships and his career as a superhero are put to the test. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs' work, both narratively and aesthetically, continues to bring the right blend of verisimilitude and 90s wackiness. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5

Image #2 (Photo: Image Comics) LORE: REMASTERED #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Even though Lore: Remastered #1 feels less like the first act in an expanded storyline and more like an amuse-bouche of the nightmare that's about to unfold, it's a meal we think will be worth sinking your teeth into. The artwork alone is well worth the cover price, and horror fans with predilections towards the struggles between good and evil and those tasked with keeping that peace will find a lot to like in the cosmic-leaning horror. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUE SUN #19

The first half of Rogue Sun #19 feels like it's on the verge of being a great book, but the narration and dialogue hold it back a little bit. It's still pretty good, just bumping up so close to the next level that it's almost frustrating. The back half saves the day, though, quite literally flipping the perspective and lifting Rogue Sun higher. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 ROOK: EXODUS #2

I have to say I'm more intrigued by Dire Wolf than I am Rook. Her introduction brings a jolt of energy and excitement to Rook: Exodus. Seeing Rook get so close to escaping Exodus was a letdown, but totally expected this early into the series. We've got our supporting characters and villain all set up. Now it's time to learn more mysterious about Exodus. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3

A poorly conceived story that offers almost no insight into its lead character is par for the course when it comes to most of McFarlane's titles, but when now that he's stretched the Spawn universe into nearly a dozen titles it's becoming glaringly obvious how thinly held together the entire prospect is. Series artist Szymon Kudranski is given almost nothing to work with on the script level, working with dialogue sequences that are no fun to read and which offer no room for creative expression. Kudranski is at his best, and makes the book even moderately interesting, when he gets to explore the gruesome moments, which are shockingly few and far between. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 VOID RIVALS #9

Void Rivals crashes into the Energon universe, with the Transformer Springer making an appearance as a would-be deus ex machina to aid Darak and Solila against Proximus. We knew, based on the Void Rivals story within the Energon Universe 2024 Special, that Transformers would be making appearances in the story soon, but it was interesting to see how the Autobots would fit in with this new continuity. The answer: they're big robots but not so overpowered that they can't be fought by human-sized foes, which made for a pretty interesting fight. This was a fun chapter in what's been a slow burn, universe building storyline. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1

The debut issue of Archie Comics: Judgment Day wastes no space on set up or staging for its story as the world is turned upside down in the first few pages with no explanation required. Focus rests on the horrific demons that have risen to possess various Riverdale residents and tear others apart. That's not a problem because the highlight of Judgment Day is artist Megan Hutchison's depictions of Bosch-like terrors. There's an abundance of body horror and gore present in this first issue and it promises plenty more for readers who stick around. The plot itself is a string of familiar possession or apocalypse tropes that create excuses to watch familiar characters experience these hellish atrocities. The relationships, internal struggles, and characterization that made Afterlife with Archie a surprisingly compelling hit have been set aside for a fast-paced thrillride of horror set in Archie Comics. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE II #6

Once again, the Assassin's Apprentice adaptation proves challenging. The artwork is as stellar as the prose, yet it can't shake the wordiness of its original novel incarnation. This issue (vol. 2, issue #6) marks the end of its second volume, yet so much of it sees our protagonist moping over what happened last issue that it brings the pace down to a crawl. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BLOW AWAY #2

Blow Away #1 was sparse and used the empty and inhospitable environment to set up for a mystery and now, Blow Away #2 puts that lack of hospitality into play to push that mystery forward after loading it with tension. The issue sees Brynne take her video evidence to the authorities and, when initially dismissed, try to do some investigating of her own, all while running into the roadblocks an outsider to a remote community might encounter. But there's layers to this – what did Brynne actually see? And is Brynne now herself a suspect… and what does the town actually know? The mystery gets deeper and more complicated and the tension gets higher and the story just works. The art here also continues to be perfectly matched for a very, very strong issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BLUE BOOK: 1947 #4

For two miniseries, I have wondered what the "point" of Blue Book was. While the B-stories have told delightfully weird tales pulled mostly from the fringes of Americana, the main story by James Tynion IV and Michael Avon Oeming has monotonously explained some of the best-known UFO stories of the 20th century, stories that anyone with more than a casual interest in the extraterrestrial has known about. As the pair drone on about Roswell and the effects it had on modern culture (effects that reference plenty of well-known incidents and even a meme about mummified aliens), I can't help but wonder....what is this comic trying to do? This isn't a retelling as much as it is a lecture – it's the sort of ramble that a 10-year old tells their parent when trying to explain a book or a TV show they just rant. There's no... creativity here whatsoever, which would be fine if it were a historical comic, but it's not at all. Frankly, I just don't get Blue Book. Maybe it's because all of the information here is something I've read about before, but I hope that a third installment of this comic is preceded by some research on how to make history more interesting in comic form. (Which shouldn't be too hard – there are countless amazing historical comics out there.) -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE BUTCHER'S BOY #1

Six young adults set out on a road trip to a rural ghost town with a hundred year old slice of folk horror haunting it; readers will certainly recognize familiar tropes in the premise, but the execution of The Butcher's Boy #1 makes it an irresistible new comic book tale of terror. That sense of reimagination is present from the very start in a quick series of introductions that provide a flash forward to many of their grisly fates before returning to their mundane reality. The framing present, especially in how it produces the sixth and final protagonist, layers meaning into the relationships and histories explored in this introduction. There's just enough meat on the script for readers to quickly develop sympathies and suspicions for all six of these teens as they pass through an increasingly unsettling atmosphere. Artist Justin Greenwood, a tested draftsman of horror and suspense comics, utilizes a wide array of details and framing choices to make every sequence interesting while building an abundance of tension. So when the entirely foreseeable cliffhanger arrives, it's a thrill awaiting whatever is coming next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GRIM #17

What an absolute blast of a standalone issue. Grim #17 puts the focus on Eddie, and we get a look at his rough upbringing and rise as one of the hottest musical acts in the world. The art and tone are top notch, and the jumping back and forth through Eddie's past help shape the narrative for the reader. Toss in a curveball appearance at the conclusion and there wasn't a single thing I disliked here. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 JAMES BOND 007 #5

We see James Bond's ruthless side in the latest issue of this Dynamite series. The secret agent heads into hostile territory to track down a Cold War cryoweapon. While previous issues have balanced Bond's cutthroat killing with at least some charm, this episode shows him at his most cold-blooded, as he deals with a compromised contact in horrific fashion. This isn't the movie version of James Bond, but rather a version closer to the books, one of Britain's most powerful weapons but someone who is almost sociopathic in how efficiently and effortlessly he'll kill for King and Country. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JOHN CARPENTER'S TOXIC COMMANDO: RISE OF THE SLUDGE GOD #3

After seemingly neutralizing the monstrous threat, a plan to destroy the beast once and for all is taking shape, but as things typically go when dealing with subterranean behemoths of unknown origin, actually killing it is easier said than done. Like the previous two issues, this conclusion to the story brings together all the staples of sci-fi action from '80s movies, including ambiguous military figures, nefarious corporations, blood, guts, and vulgarities, making for an experience that's sure to satiate even the most bloodthirsty genre fans. The end of the book doesn't bring anything especially revelatory to the table and just helps set up John Carpenter's Toxic Commando video game, but with how little we know about the title, the book doesn't feel like a complete cash-in on a familiar property. Instead, the book feels like a more engaging prologue to what we'll witness in that experience, so while we can assume gamers will still be able to enjoy that title without this storyline, completists and those with a penchant for exploding bodies could find a much worse book at their local shop to immerse themselves in. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5