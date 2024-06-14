DC to Return to Previous Crisis Events With New One-Shot

The DC universe has evolved in a number of ways over the years, with massive events completely changing the status quo for its heroes and villains. As DC's October 2024 solicitations reveal, we're about to return to many of those earth-shattering crossovers, thanks to an 80-page one-shot titled DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1. As the title suggests, DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 will provide a look at previously-unseen events that occurred during previous DC events, ranging from 1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths to 2007's Final Crisis.

The stories in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 will be brought to life by creators such as former co-publisher Dan DiDio, Rex Ogle, Will Robson, and more. Released on October 2nd, this will be the latest in DC's ongoing string of holiday-themed anthologies, which has previously included titles such as How to Lose a Guy Gardner in Ten Days, G'nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and 'Twas the Mite Before Christmas.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What Is DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis About?

DC'S I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1

Written by DAN DiDIO, REX OGLE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, RACHEL PINNELAS, MATTHEW LEVINE, and others

Art by M.L. SANAPO, ADAM GRAPHITE, SID KOTIAN, WILL ROBSON, JORDI TARRAGONA, and others

Cover by DAN HIPP

Variant covers by EJIKURE and NICOLA SCOTT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/2/24

In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!

As mentioned above, DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 will be released on October 2nd.