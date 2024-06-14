ComicBook Nation's The Pull List: X-Men's New Start, Return to Gotham by Gaslight, and More

2024 has continued to be an excellent year in comics, and that positive trend continued with this week's releases, which we break down and review on this week's new episode of ComicBook Nation's The Pull List. Marvel got their new era of X-Men started with Heir of Apocalypse, while DC returned to the classic world of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight with the Kryptonian Age. We also discuss Blood Hunt #3, I Ain't No Grave #2, Remote Space #1, Lawful #1, Monsters are My Business #2, Green Lantern #12, Blue Beetle #10, and Ultimate X-Men #4, so you are not going to want to miss out on the conversation. You can listen to the full episode right here or in the track below, and here are some of the highlights.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age: A Perfect Jumping On Point?

It turns out that only one of us was previously familiar with the classic Elseworlds story Gotham by Gaslight, which famously pitted the Dark Knight against Jack the Ripper. While this is the third story set in that world and time, we discovered it actually acts as a unique and almost perfect jumping-on-point for new fans, as it gives you the elements from the previous stories but also expands them all in a major way, so there's a rather level playing ground for new and returning readers.

Ultimate X-Men: A Group Divided

While previous issues of Ultimate X-Men have left the CB Nation crew a bit flummoxed, Damon brings in some fresh insight and positivity towards the series, and the reaction overall to issue #4 was much higher amongst everyone as well. The discussion goes into how this series has progressed, whether it feels like an Ultimate X-Men-style book, and what we want to see from here.

I Ain't No Grave: All Killer No Filler

In just two issues, Ain't No Grave has become one of my most anticipated series each and every month. Scottie Young and Jorge Corona are doing some truly exceptional work in setting the world and delivering a unique twist on an old-west adventure. Captivating, brutal, heartbreaking, and epic are all apt descriptions, and if you give it a chance, I think it will hook you too.

