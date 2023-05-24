Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/24/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes City Boy #1, Fury #1, and Supermassive 2023 #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1055 Action Comics #1055 is about as solid a Superman comic as you can get, at least in terms of the main story. Yes, the two back up stories are still decent though they do feel a bit like they are treading water at this point, but the main story from Phillip Kennedy Johnson is some of the best of this run to date. Superman and the rest of the Super Family go to some extreme measures in order to find Tracy Corben – and that means more than just teaming up with Metallo. The Eradicator is back and on the hunt for Cyborg Superman, but while that combination of things could be messy and sensational, what results is actually a really tightly done bit of character study that digs into how Metallo became Metallo and the nature of what abuse and violence and just one wrong turn can do to a person. It is beautifully done on every level, from story to art. This is a fantastic issue all around. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 CITY BOY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] City Boy #1 may not reinvent the wheel in regards to superhero origin stories, but the plight and power set of its titular protagonist prove to be sufficient. The issue dives into tragedy without tiring out its readers, and sets up a conflict that casts a wild shadow on the stories to come. Based on this clever effort from its creative team, City Boy #1 has the potential to form a compelling new pocket of DC Comics' canon. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN ARROWN #2 There is a lot to love about this comic, from the stellar storytelling to the eye-catching artwork. There's a contrast between the story taking place on Earth as Team Arrow heads off to get some answers regarding their missing family members, while Green Arrow plays Robin Hood on a strange, alien world. Troublemaker looks interesting as well, as Joshua Williamson continues to sprinkle these new characters throughout his recent DC works. -- Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #30 While the art in Harley Quinn #30 is great and a lot of fun, as this particular run continues with this issue, one can't help but get the feeling that we're just continuing in a weird cycle of Harley writers having her do the same tired trying to find herself over and over and over and over just in different ways but. never really going anywhere with it, gaining no real character over time and, in this case, doing it in the most chaotic and hard to follow way possible. This issue brings Captain Carrot into things, which is wild and kind of fun, but everything is zany just to be zany and so much so that it makes any introspection or story taking place really hard to dig into or take seriously. Or even follow. This is pretty messy and it feels like this issue in particular is really losing its thread. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4 Justice Society of America #4 frames the upcoming climactic confrontation with Per Degaton in the wake of another showdown between himself and a past Justice Society. The opening action sequence lacks much cleverness in dispatching powerhouses like Green Lantern and Flash, but sets up a weakness for the villain before sending both him and Huntress back to their roots. Ensuing conversations primarily serve to deliver exposition and explain the exact nature and stakes of the battle to come; characters are largely interchangeable in these exchanges given how little space any individual has received in the story thus far. Even Huntress and Per Degaton exist primarily as focus points to follow the action without developing motivations more complex than "not wanting your dad/Batman to die" or "defeat the Justice Society because that's what Nazis do." It's competently conveyed and depicted with some flourishes of style, albeit alongside splashes and spreads that underwhelm, although none of that is terribly exciting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) NIGHTWING #104 After months of stellar work, Tom Taylor and Travis Moore bring their biggest story to a close in an incredibly fitting fashion. Though the results are predictable, the journey is peak Dick Grayson as Taylor flexes his muscles on just how well he understands the character. Though Bruno Redondo's interior lines are missed on this big of a finale, Moore continues to uphold his predecessor's dynamic art. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: THE DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #6 The newest Dead Boy Detectives adventure concludes with an embrace of childhood and children's capacity to embrace the new, making for a stirring finale. Of course, the climactic sequences are also filled with horrifying visions of Thai ghosts eviscerating human beings and threatening all sorts of harm. It's a tense read in which characters are faced with difficult decisions and sacrifices in a crisis caused by a deeply sympathetic actor. Those levels of complexity and absence of a pure villain makes for a much more moving conclusion. Jeff Stokely's contributions in delivering both demonic apparitions and expressions of innocence should not be understated as Dead Boy Detectives manages to pivot between terrifying and uplifting in the space of only a few panels. Although this mystery has drawn to a close, and lays additional groundwork for other Sandman Universe tales along the way, it will leave readers looking for the next Dead Boy Detectives adventure, especially if it comes from Pichetshote and Stokely. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #4 Static: Shadows of Dakota suffers from what appears to be increasingly rushed art. Nikolas Draper-Ivey's artwork looks increasingly rushed at times, with at least one page featuring little more than rough outlines of figures. While the story is still compelling, it looks like Draper-Ivey is struggling to keep up his high energy and stylized art over the course of the miniseries. Hopefully, this is just a one-off problem, because Static's second miniseries has been much more compelling and evenly paced than the first one. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #9 If this series had been even a quarter as good as this issue, it might not have been cancelled. Tim Drake: Robin #9 is easily the best of the run, with an intriguing, well-paced story that packs the right amount of tension and strong characterization, good art that honors the characters and the story equally, and a tone that just fits. My only real concern is that with this being the penultimate issue, Fitzmartin has set up a lot of things that might not get fully delivered on, but this is a strong issue overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 THE UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #3 If you've ever wanted to see the Green Lantern Corps. vs. Doom Patrol, this is the issue for you. The reason behind their clash is rather heartwarming, since Robotman and Negative Man are helping someone whose metahuman powers have merged with a Starro. We mostly follow the adventure through the eyes of Robotman, Negative Man, Starbro, Guy Gardner, and Kyle Rayner, but seeing them all use their powers is enough to keep us entertained throughout. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1 BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #4 Bishop: War College has hit its stride with issue #4, an issue that pulls several intriguing threads together into a compelling final mix. The series has introduced a bevy of inventive ideas, but to this point none of them have really felt like they've scratched the surface of the promise they hold. Issue #4 changes that on several fronts, as writer J. Holtham explores the societal dynamics of Earth 63 and how the world addresses the X-Gene while also moving multiple characters forward. At this point both Earth 63 and our Earth are offering compelling stories, and the various emails and text chain intermissions only build out those stories further. Both Earths blend well with one another, a credit to the team of Sean Damien Hill, Alberto Foche, Espen Grundetjern, Victor Nava, and Travis Latham, though I do find myself more taken with the style and look of Earth 63. Bishop: War College feels like it's nearing its peak right as we move into the final book, and hopefully that means the finale will be even better. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL & ECHO #1 While many fans are thrilled to see these two working together again, Daredevil & Echo #1 is a bit of a mixed bag. The main baddie is revealed to be the Demogoblin, and Marvel's array of Goblin-based villains are quickly reaching Symbiotic levels of overexposure. That being said, I'm a sucker for scenes where people from two different time periods are exploring the same area simultaneously, and we get that with Matt & Echo and their ancestors exploring the same church in an attempt to stop similar serial killers. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 EXTREME VENOMVERSE #2 Extreme Venomverse #2 goes live this week with all the delicious art and coloring you could want from the dark tale. This new release carries on exploring the multiverse as Venom symbiotes far and wide find themselves in danger. Things get even worse as Live Model Decoys come into the mix, but as always, Extreme Venomverse navigates its back-and-forth plot with some gnarly artwork fans will eat up. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 FURY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Fury #1 utilizes a writer with a deep appreciation for comics and superhero history with a lineup of impressive artists applying their distinctive approaches in appropriate settings; it has all of the pieces necessary to thrill Nick Fury fans. Yet it lacks a story or purpose capable of thrilling, prioritizing style over substance in an issue that few Marvel readers would ever notice they missed. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 HALLOWS' EVE #3 Janine Godby channels classic Peter Parker vibes as she crosses paths with Spider-Man – she's down on her luck and trying to do the right thing, but perceived as a menace by almost everyone around her. It's a well constructed element of irony that provides readers with a clearer perspective on this ex-con with powers essentially straight from Hell as a hero in the classic Marvel mold. Her ongoing exploits to save the life of a man she put in harm's way remain compelling because of their limited scope and scale. Even with Beyond Corp. and the police both causing problems, it's the story of one woman's heroic quest to put things right with another human being; that resonates with me as a reader who grew up adoring old issues of Amazing Spider-Man. The ongoing portrayal of quick identity switches remains impressive, especially as the panels do more to inform readers about the various masks and their powers as opposed to Janine's narration. Hallows' Eve remains an unexpected treat with plenty of tricks still up its sleeve. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLCAT #3 This issue serves as a disorienting, but still satisfying, zigzag through Patsy Walker's past, present, and future. As the conspiracy at the center of the issue begins to further reveal itself, the result provides some enthralling character moments for Patsy, Sleepwalker, and more. While this isn't the most polished issue of the run thus far, it still has me incredibly eager to see what Christopher Cantwell, Alex Lins, and company have in store next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS: LETHAL LEGION #3 New Mutants: Lethal Legion #3 has a clear message that it wants to impart, and that's commendable. However, the message is almost too clear, as one character verbalizes it point-blank to another in the middle of this issue. It's easy to hope it reaches those who need to hear it, but it makes almost everything else about the story feel vestigial. With the heist angle now put to rest, the sewer monster tamed, and the scattered characters reunited, the story becomes a straightforward showdown been the New Mutants and Count Nefaria's new Lethal Legion, slightly weighed down by odd and unnecessary nods to recent continuity that feels shoehorned into the story. The line work and colors do the job in an inoffensive, current Marvel house-style manner making this a fine, if forgettable, read. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS #4 Steve Orlando has been making the best use out of the 2099 setting, taking a variety of beloved Marvel characters and trying out new spins, knowing that it has no ramification on any ongoing stories. The freedom afforded by the time period has allowed for some great takes on classic characters. Spider-Man 2099 has always been a beloved figure, but the new versions of Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, and several others continue to impress. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2 The two standalone Vader stories in this anthology showcase the power of the Dark Side in two different ways, but both are effective. While one sees Vader facing off against a monstrous horde and (spoiler alert) defeating them, due to just how powerful the Dark Side has made him. The second standalone depicts how, while the Dark Side comes with inherent villainy, that's all a manner of perspective, as the connection to the Sith can also come with delivering revenge to those who have wronged you. The continuing story, about Darth Vader's capture and potential dismantling, similarly highlights just how much carnage he can cause even while physically immobilized, with all three entries utilizing a black, white, and red color scheme in mostly effective ways. At best, the red is used to punctuate and draw focus to narrative or compositional components, though the restraints of the palette do sometimes deliver a more muted experience. Still, this is some of the best Darth Vader content we've been given in Star Wars comics as of late, making this sophomore issue just as engaging as the premiere installment. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10 Of all the different High Republic comics currently in print, the flagship has consistently featured the most compelling characters. This is also a comic that never overstays its welcome, closing at just the right time, leaving you satisfied but also making you wish there was just a little bit more. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STORM #1 Storm #1 is a throwback to the X-Men of the 1980s, and writer Ann Nocenti leans hard into the melodrama that defined the series during that era, with interpersonal conflict around every corner. Rogue is still trying too hard to prove herself a worthy new addition to the X-Men team, and Storm is still finding her footing as their new leader, having lost Kitty's trust entirely by donning leather and getting a mohawk haircut. Though Storm is firmly the lead, the story includes plenty of scenes featuring the other X-Men, giving the issue the feel of a classic X-Men team book more than a solo series. Nocenti does a remarkable job of paring these characters back to who they were during this period in their fictional history. It's a return to these characters' raw, foundational cores upon which much of their present characterizations, with their more modern nuances, were built. Sid Kotian matches his visual depictions of these characters to Nocenti's tone, particularly with Rogue and Kitty in the prime of their rebellious phase. Storm #1 seems likely to primarily satisfy readers with a preexisting affinity for '80s X-Men, as it delivers a kind of X-Men story that Marvel hasn't been focusing on in the Krakoa era and does it well. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 THOR #34 The fresh ideas disappeared a long time ago, as this Thor run is limping to the finish line by throwing whatever it can at readers to try and get their attention. There's no need for Thanos, Doctor Doom, Loki, and Hela to all be in this book, but they keep popping up so that they can be featured on the covers and hopefully sell a couple of extra copies. A sad end to a tumultuous run. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1 out of 5 WARLOCK: REBIRTH #2 With the focus on Warlock and the High Evolutionary, this was clearly conceived as a way to hype up the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The second issue is much more interesting than the first, but it still likes quite a bit in the way of creativity. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 THE X-CELLENT #3 The X-Cellent requires readers really ready to lean into dark humor, but if you're prepared to watch the worst person imaginable continually succeed through means of cruelty, then The X-Cellent #3 is pretty damn funny. Zeitgeist's team is centered in an issue that even provides metatextual commentary on his hijacking of the series' story along with its title, and it's a constant barrage of egotism and malice. Even if some of the doxxing commentary is too broad to land, the take downs and ugliness of each new revelation provide some regretful chuckles. It's Zeitgeist's inexplicable charisma that drives the issue's most gruesome and memorable moments, however, and they're portrayed in terrifying fashion within Allred's always-excellent pop style that suits this material particularly well. The X-Cellent is aimed square at those with a sure appreciation of irony and twisted humor, and it regularly lands its punchlines in that zone. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY #2 First off, I have to give props for a stellar cover. This was a drama-filled issue, with James Bond and Gwendolyn Gann on the run from their former allies. I really enjoyed seeing Bond outnumbered and forced to fight and scrap to stay one step ahead of his pursuers. "Who can you trust?" is the name of the game, and every 00 agent has their sights set on Bond and Gann. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 ALL EIGHT EYES #2 All Eight Eyes #2 isn't much of an issue in its own right, but it does set the stage for bigger things down the road. The issue dives further into the idea of giant spiders being an allegory for economic inequality, sets up a new character to be added to the team and even takes advantage of the early 2000s New York Cit setting better than merely having an excuse for why nobody has a cellphone with a camera. If I have any complaints it's that Vinny and Reynolds seem hilariously ill-equipped to fight these creatures yet they never point that out. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BLUE BOOK #4 Blue Book #4 finally presents something of a deviation from the well-worn Barney and Betty Hill incident. The lead story features an extended sequence regarding the repressed memories Betty claims she experienced during her time on the UFO. The conversation in the comic is at least somewhat unique, or at least dives into more detail than what can be easily found through a quick Google search. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this makes the comic the most interesting of the miniseries to date, although it still seems to be lacking any kind of stakes or stronger thrust to it. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BOOK OF EVIL #3 Book of Evil continues to defy categorization as a comic book, veering increasingly into illustrated story territory. Jock's ink sketches are appropriately creepy and beautifully done, but they're not telling the story as much as enhancing the experience of reading Scott Snyder's prose. The common practice of "reading" the artwork sans text gives the impression of a half-remembered dream rather than anything cohesive. In that regard, the series' saving grace had previously been the interplay between the story and the lettering, which proved emotionally evocative in the debut issue. However, as the story has continued, that interplay has become sparse and more subtle. There are moments of it here, such as when the yellow highlights speak to heightened emotion. Yet, it has taken such a backseat to the actual prose that Snyder draws attention to it within the story, Homer writing about his choice to write in red ink to reflect his new and evolving emotions (foreshadowing a change to come?). This third issue ventures into Lord of the Flies meets Peter Pan territory, with the protagonists discovering a hidden encampment of children who have taken a fatalistic approach to their fallen world, choosing to die rather than grow up and risk becoming "human." It's an interesting, if short-lived, aside that offers Homer a nihilistic alternative to his optimistic quest, one threatened by Blake's impending maturity. However, it remains a shame that the visual aspects of the telling, while appreciated, feel unnecessary. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5 DARKWING DUCK #5 Dynamite's new take on the Terror That Flaps In The Night once again finds its strength, and weakness, in the fact that Deibert and Lauro are able to perfectly recapture the aesthetic of the original Darkwing Duck animated series. There are quite a few threats in this latest issue, which is appropriate as Drake Mallard has left suburbia to return to his crime fighting career. Deibert has an excellent handle on all the characters of St. Canard, and this series feels tailor-made to die-hard Darkwing fans, though your mileage may vary if you weren't originally a fan of Disney Afternoons. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DEAD ROMANS #3 One of the biggest problems with this re-telling of real-life events is that the series has yet to find an anchor that can really help sell the emotional weight of the battles that we are witnessing. Honoria's story is the best that we get, but its relegated to a small percentage of the overall tale. Marinkovich's art remains appropriately grounded and gloomy for the bloody battles held within the series, but the comic is simply lacking a big hook to reel in either history aficionados and/or comic fans looking for an action-packed romp recalling times long past. With the series only having six issues in total, Dead Romans needs something in quick order to spice things up. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DUDLEY DATSON AND THE FOREVER MACHINE #5 There's a nostalgic nature to Dudley Datson and The Forever Machine that I've grown to appreciate more over the course of the series, and that played a major part in my appreciation of the finale. Writer Scott Snyder brings the father son contrast to the forefront in an epic finale, and Dudley's charming crew of Pops, Ohno, and Daedalus shines throughout. Dudley truly comes into his own too, and the team of artist Jamal Ogle, colorist Chris Sotomayor, and inker Juan Castro create a genuine and likable aura around the entire team that can't help but endear you to seeing them succeed. Dudley Datson and The Forever Machine might have been a bit slow at times, but I've truly enjoyed my time with the series, and the ending was a major part of that. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #5

It's increasingly apparent that the authors of Dune: House Harkonnen are not well suited to very different role of writing comics. In adapting the novel to a 12-part miniseries, the focus rests entirely upon summarizing events from a different medium which leaves no space for the story to exist in comics form. This issue, again, quickly addresses a half dozen distinct plot threads providing almost none of them with the space necessary to develop tension, character, or anything else to maintain reader interest. Even within these brief vignettes there's a lack of context as Gurney Halleck's lack of preparation or the significance of several proper nouns are left entirely unaddressed; the ability for a novel to shore up small details and subplots is abandoned and makes the resulting comic an uncompelling and sometimes outright confusing affair. It's a difficult task for any artist to deliver a script that's so poorly suited to the comics medium and an admirable effort is delivered here with panels that provide clear and consistent settings along with expressive characters. Yet they ultimately all fall flat on the page as they illustrate something more like a Wikipedia entry than a narrative. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #2 It's a testimony to this creative team's understanding of their source material that an issue filled entirely with tense negotiations and subtle dialogue exchanges is as engaging as it is. Writer Andy Diggle captures both the dialects of James S.A. Corey's sci-fi setting and the distinct voices amongst the Rocinante's crew and guarantees fans of the show will have cause to stick around as this next chapter unfolds. However, it doesn't make for the most thrilling comic book at this early stage in which the groundwork for new conspiracies and shifting allegiances is laid out. Although the likenesses are often charming and several distinct locales are well defined, readers are ultimately still left to stare at groups talking in boardrooms for all but a few pages in the issue. It's not exactly exciting comics, even if it consistently continues one of the 21st century's best sci-fi sagas so far. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FORGED #3 The first arc of this space epic draws to a fiery close, rounding off its debut story only as a title such as this can – with more explosions and f-bombs on a single page than in all other new comics you'll read this week combined. Rooted in its militaristic storytelling, The Forged #3 continues fleshing out this massively…well, uh…massive world. Because of that, this issue is largely focused on concept over storytelling, despite it being an oversized finale. Still, this is one sci-fi story we've yet to see told, and the elaborate worlds Rucka, Trautmann, and Henderson have created are treated with increasing care. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 HARROWER #4 In a world where success means endless continuation, you've got to hand it to writer Justin Jordan and artist Brahm Revel for knowing when to back away from the table. Harrower has been a tremendous tale from the start, but its ending not only sticks the landing but manages to know that this is the exact point to say "This is it, no more." Horror fans will be talking about this one for years, and it's the kind of comic that readers will get to delight in as an easy recommendation forever. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 INDIGO CHILDREN #3 Are there characters in Indigo Children? I'm not sure. Thus far, each issue has delivered one trope-riddled origins story after another centered on a sensationally tragic backstory, but these super-powered protagonists still lack identifiable character traits. In Indigo Children #3 runs readers through an overblown Mexican cartel kidnapping story involving one of the Indigo Children in a way that can't seem to decide whether all of their clandestine activity is necessary for survival or if these kids are powerful enough that no one can stop them regardless. The artwork, at least, is solid here, avoiding some of the past issue's stumbles. There's a nice touch in a 9-panel grid where a repressed memory takes the center square and seems to eat away at the gutter borders around it as it emerges into reality. It still reads like a lesser version of other comics, particularly the 2012 Harbinger relaunch, but this installment reads smoothly, at least. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KAYA #8 The Poison Lands prove to be a terribly inhospitable environment for everyone in them as Jin is dragged along by Lord Vox and his minions while Kaya and her companions engage in a desperate pursuit. Whether it's chance cliffside encounters or treacherous climbs, each new set piece introduced by Wes Craig in this issue simultaneously highlights both the colorful setting and gripping action sequences found in nearly every issue of Kaya. Even though issue #8 consists of two parallel journeys with cliffhangers for each party, the presentation of those journeys provides readers with an abundance of information – spotlighting new characters and enriching this fascinating new place. As heroes and villains alike crawl ever further into the Poison Lands, readers are left chewing their nails while they await whatever will come next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE NEIGHBORS #3 The best word I can use to describe Neighbors #3 is dreary. We see how Oliver and Janet met through infidelity, watch how both continue a downward spiral, eventually culminating in one finally getting taken by whatever is haunting this small town. Oh, then the book decides to punctuate the issue with a small child wearing a torture device. I'd say next issue will be when the plot starts moving forward but I already predicted that for this issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 ORDINARY GODS #12 For Ordinary Gods #12 to be the series finale, I feel like there is some sort of massive disconnect between this issue and the previous one, so much so that there were times I wasn't sure I was reading the same series. The story is supposed to evoke some sort of feelings or delineation between the matters of gods and those of people – some commentary about the big versus the personal, but the execution of it is a bit messy and lacking. There's also a bit about a dog that doesn't sit well with me. Overall, it just feels like a bit more time could have been spent here to make this really work but simply wasn't. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 RADIANT PINK #5 Radiant Pink #5 sends the series out on one of its most poignant and vulnerable notes, while also setting the book's incredibly charismatic hero on an even more promising path forward. Eva has been the heart of this series, and writers Meghan Camarena and Melissa Flores have done a wonderful job of highlighting the person behind the powers. You've gotten to know Eva through her ability to shield off her real feelings, so when the shield comes down thanks to Kelly and Eva's own personal journey, it provides a more raw and honest portrayal. Artist Emma Kubert, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Becca Carey knock this book out of the park, with so much done through expressions alone When the powers do pop off, the action is bright and dynamic, and even leads to an unexpected and impactful moment that will surely be touched on again down the road. Radiant Pink showcased why Eva is a true gem in the Radiant franchise, and the team saved some of the best for last. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY #5 Rick and Morty's latest adventure continues to unfold will all of the gonzo energy that, at this point, fans can safely expect from the franchise. From a delightfully-specific opening gag to countless other efforts of cosmic torment, the issue offers no shortage of humor, some of which utilizes the medium of comics to its advantage. While this only feels like a stepping stone for the arc's larger narrative, it's still worthwhile if you've been keeping up with this ongoing thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES #5 While some of the Star Wars stories aimed at younger readers incorporate some overall lesson to instill upon fans, this installment instead instills the lesson of how anger can fuel your agenda. Asajj Ventress is tasked with a handful of tasks from Count Dooku, taking her to various parts of the galaxy, colliding with Gungans, as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. The significance of her mission is ultimately unimportant, as the journey mainly offers her an opportunity to see the dynamic between the two Jedi, which is an extreme juxtaposition to her dynamic with Dooku. The book offers and engaging story featuring a fan-favorite villain, and while it might not offer much insight into the overall era of the prequel trilogy, it's a fulfilling standalone story about just how much can be accomplished under the sake of revenge. This installment is a must-read for Asajj Ventress fans, though there's nothing about it that begs to be read for the more casual reader of the the prequel era. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SUMMONER'S WAR: AWAKENING #2 A rule of thumb should always be that cool Pirates make any story that much better, and the rule very much applies to Summoner's War: Awakening. Issue #2 hits from the jump, and writer Justin Jordan quickly moves Captain Eve into the spotlight. She's already taking the book by storm in just one issue, and you can quickly start to see the various ways in which our lovable team will grow from this encounter. A pirate crew is also a perfect element in which to play up the various personalities of our delightful trio (well, I wouldn't call Tomas delightful just yet), and also allows the team of artist Luca Claret, colorist Igor Monti, and letterer Justin Birch to shine through the book's second half, which takes advantage of the pirating concept. If you have skyships, magical creatures, and battling armies in the pocket, you should definitely take advantage, and issue #2 absolutely does. The future looks bright as ever for Summoner's War: Awakening, and issue #3 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMASSIVE 2023 #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Supermassive 2023 #1 pulls together its stellar cast of heroes and weaves in classic adventuring elements to create a gorgeous and thoroughly entertaining team-up; both longtime fans and those jumping in for the first time will find something to love. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5