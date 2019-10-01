The Weekly Pull: Batman, Ghost Rider, COPRA and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Felipe Andrade

Published by Marvel Comics

Comic book crossover events have a well-earned reputation for derailing good comic book series by forcing them to participate in unrelated stories. Immortal Hulk is a book that has managed to make the most out of the few tie-ins it has participated in. They tend to give Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing a chance to work with different artists to tell stories that fit the themes of the main series but can take detours plotwise.

Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk looks to be no exception. Ewing is teaming with Felipe Andrade for a one-shot story that looks like nothing we’ve seen in Immortal Hulk since the third issue’s Rashomon-style story. Absolute Carnage itself has been a fun, bombastic Marvel event. We can’t wait to see how Ewing and Andrade reinterpret that through the lens of Immortal Hulk‘s psychological horror. — Jamie Lovett

Batman #80

Written by Tom King

Art by Tony Salvador Daniel, Mikel Janin, and John Romita Jr.

Published by DC Comics

This week’s Batman #80 takes readers into the final five issues of Tom King’s run on the title and while that alone would earn it a slot on our pull list, the issue also sees Batman and Catwoman return to Gotham so readers finally start to get some answers to the big questions. It’s an issue that is packed with drama of both the action variety and the personal kind — the exact right tone for the real beginning of the end. — Nicole Drum

Black Terror #1

Written by Max Bemis

Art by Matt Gaudio

Published by Dynamite

I know little about the hero Black Terror other than that he’s a golden age hero who has become a part of Dynamite Entertainment’s Project Superpowers universe. What I do know is that Max Bemis has been putting out stellar superhero comic books for years now. His Marvel Comics debut, X-Men: Worst X-Man Ever, is the best X-Men comic book you’ve probably never read, and his ability to blend psychological themes with super-heroics made him a perfect fit on Moon Knight.

Bemis is teaming with artist Matt Gaudio on Black Terror, and the team is promising each issue will be a self-contained adventure that builds up a larger world. Black Terror himself is a retired superhero struggling with the urge to put his old costume back on to go out and fight crime. The preview pages we’ve seen so far look promising and we’re looking forward to seeing Bemis and Gaudio’s take on this classic character.

Copra #1

Writing and art by Michel Fiffe

Published by Image Comics

The existence of COPRA still feels like something of a miracle in the modern superhero market. It’s a story built upon a highly-marketable DC Comics’ franchise (the Suicide Squad) that transgresses against most storytelling norms and emphasizes an auteur approach to art above all else. This series has dedicated itself as a love letter to creators ranging from John Ostrander to Steve Ditko but has always been the patented, unmistakable work of one, Michel Fiffe.

Originally sold on Etsy, it’s now premiering at Image Comics in a fashion that will make any back-issue bin trawler drool. Yes, this issue may be set mid-story, but there’s simply too much excellence packed into these pages to hesitate over history. The action is unmatched in the direct market and getting caught up in the chaos is half of the fun. If you were already reading COPRA when it was published by the dearly departed Bergen Street Press, then you already know what a unique treat this issue will be. If you’re considering trying COPRA for the first time, then don’t be scared off by diving into the deep end of the pool. The water is warm and there’s no better swimming to be found in all of superhero comics. — Chase Magnett

Ghost Rider #1

Written by Ed Brisson

Illustrated by Aaron Kuder

Published by Marvel Comics

It’s been quite a while since Johnny Blaze had his own ongoing comic series and this time around, he has some company in the former of fellow Ghost Rider Danny Ketch. The elder Spirit has been on quite the unique journey since becoming the King of Hell during Doctor Strange: Damnation a few years back and has been increasingly involved in Jason Aaron’s Avengers run. Featuring art by the always-great Aaron Kuder (All-New Guardians of the Galaxy), Ghost Rider is shaping up to be a solid return to form for two of the most popular Spirits of Vengeance. — Adam Barnhardt

Giant Days Vol. 11

Written by John Allison

Art by Max Sarin

Published by BOOM! Studios

Collecting issues #41-44 of the series, Giant Days Vol. 11 is the kick-off to the third and final year of university for Daisy, Esther, and Susan and it’s a year full of wild adventures. What makes this a must-read? Not only are the stories in this issue some of the most entertaining of the whole series (the shady pop-up Christmas market comes to mind) but with the series set to end later this month, it’s a really lovely way to savor those last stories. Giant Days is a truly fantastic comic all around. This volume is one not to miss. — Nicole Drum

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #1

Writing and art by Matt Wagner

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Grendel is one of the greatest experiments to emerge from mainstream comics, and if you’re not familiar with the concept, then be prepared to jump in with this new adventure. The Grendel legacy is one that spans a romantic past with thieves and werewolves as well as an apocalyptic future with religious zealots and other madmen. No matter where in this timeline the concept’s creator Matt Wagner chooses to go, he always delivers well-told comics that provide plenty of room for thought in addition to exceedingly bloody battles. He also ensures that each tale is unique in its telling and (relatively) accessible.

The newest story returns to the tale of Grendel Prime as society on Earth collapses and humanity requires a new home. It’s bound to touch on modern themes even as it moves further into the stars, touching on fears of entropy in a society increasingly gripped by hostility. There are few creators as capable of delving into the heart of human darkness, and making that terrible journey somehow enjoyable, so get ready to discover or rediscover Grendel this week in the newest installment of an epic that could only be told in comics. — Chase Magnett

Lois Lane #4

Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Mike Perkins

Published by DC Comics

Lois Lane has been a vital part of DC’s Event Leviathan, but the ace reporter been doing some amazing work in her own series, and it’s quickly become one of our favorites. Writer Greg Rucka and artist Mike Perkins have not only developed Lois and Clark’s relationship in interesting ways, but also Lois and Jon’s, and that’s not even counting the delightful reuniting of the Questions, Renee Montoya and Vic Sage. This has been one of DC’s biggest pleasant surprises, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. — Matthew Aguilar

Man-Wolf: The Complete Collection

Written by Gerry Conway, Tony Isabella, David Anthony Kraft, Doug Moench, Marv Wolfman

Art by Ross Andru, Sal Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, George Perez, Jim Sherman, George Tuska, Mike Vosburg, Alan Weiss

Published by Marvel Comics

Just in time for spooky season, Marvel is collecting the earliest Man-Wolf appearances in one easy-to-read trade. With Spider-Man dominating the news cycle as of late and the recent reintroduction of J. Jonah Jameson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s always the chance we could see this character end of popping in sooner or later. Or, on the other hand, if you couldn’t care less about the movies and want some good, classic comics to read — it doesn’t get much better than binge-reading the most important stories involving one of Marvel’s more well-known horror characters right before Halloween. — Adam Barnhardt

Nancy: A Comic Collection

Writing and art by Olivia Jaimes

Published by Andrews McMeel Publishing

Olivia Jaimes’ run on Nancy has arguably been one of the best things to happen to comics in recent years. Since taking over the title in April of 2018, Jaimes has reimagined the decades-old comic strip for the modern era, creating an earnest and consistently-hilarious read in the process (and turned the phrase “Sluggo Is Lit” into a phenomenon). This hardcover edition collects the first nine months of Jaimes’ Nancy run, as well as quite a lot of bonus content. Even if you haven’t ever read a Nancy comic strip before, you absolutely won’t regret checking out this collection. — Jenna Anderson

Ruby Falls #1

Written by Ann Nocenti

Art by Flavia Biondi

Published by Dark Horse Comics/Berger Books

Seeing the name Ann Nocenti on a comic book guarantees I will buy said comic book. That’s only part of the reason why I’m recommending Ruby Falls #1 this week, however. The premise and artistic talent presented on this new series under the Berger Books imprint would be more than enough, even without one of the best writers of suspense and crime in the medium today.

Ruby Falls is a generational story told through waves of dementia, seemingly unsolvable murders, and a twist on neo-noir settings. It’s a potent cocktail of visceral thrills and intricate mysteries bound up in a society that has changed a great deal without ever losing its frightening rhythm. That Nocenti is part of this package all but guarantees a thoughtful exploration of violence and its impact upon women. Just wait for Ruby Falls to be one of this year’s must-read debuts. — Chase Magnett

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #1

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Francesco Francavilla and Megan Levens

Published by IDW Publishing

With the Star Wars franchise set to dominate movies, TV, and video games later this year, now is a better time than ever to dive into a galaxy far, far away. Return to Vader’s Castle is set to do that in an exciting and unexpected way, as it explores the creepy and villainous underbelly of the Star Wars universe. Whether you’re getting hyped for Halloween or Triple Force Friday, this debut issue feels like something worth adding to your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

WWE Smackdown! #1

Written by Kevin Panetta

Art by Kendall Goode and Serg Acuna

Published by BOOM! Studios

WWE Smackdown is entering a bold new era on FOX this week, and BOOM! Studios is diving back into the world of WWE with a brand new special. Writer Kevin Panetta and artist Kendall Goode will put the spotlight on “The Man,” Becky Lynch, as she encounters WWE Legends like the Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and The Hardy Boyz. as well as superstars like Paige, The New Day, and more. Don’t worry though Becky Lynch fans, because while The Man might be sharing the stage, we all know who commands the spotlight, and you won’t want to miss out on all the fun! — Matthew Aguilar