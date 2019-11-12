The Weekly Pull: Fallen Angels, Event Leviathan, Star Wars, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

Each week, we’re here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Event Leviathan #6

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Alex Maleev

Published by DC Comics

The epic Event Leviathan concludes this week and that alone would be enough to earn it a place on your pull, but if you’ve been following along thus far you know that the conclusion of the story is far from the end. It’s that reason that truly makes the issue a must-read as it is one that will likely set the stage for much of the future of Action Comics and, perhaps, the DC Universe as we know it. The entire Event Leviathan series gave readers a lot to think about and unpack and the finale will hit with as many mysteries as answers, making it an exciting, satisfying, and challenging read very much worth your time. — Nicole Drum

Fallen Angels #1

Written by Bryan Hill

Art by Szymon Kudranski

Published by Marvel Comics

The X-Men and all mutantkind have a new home in Krokoa, and while its doors are open to all mutants, not everyone is as comfortable within its borders. That’s the theme of writer Bryan Hill and artist Szymon Kudranski’s Fallen Angels #1, which puts the spotlight on several X-Men who just don’t quite fit in with the rest, and their journey together is going to take them to some dark places. Not only will it explore hidden things outside of Krakoa, but it will also bring some hidden aspects of your favorite X-Men to life, and the series manages to discover some unused real estate within the Dawn of X universe. If you’re looking for something with a bit of an edge or just love Psylocke and X-23, Fallen Angels will be right up your alley! — Matthew Aguilar

Family Tree #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Phil Hester

Published by Image Comics

If you want me to read a comic book, just tell me that it’s drawn by Phil Hester. Bold linework, beautiful compositions, and confident contrasts have made Hester’s work some of the most distinctive in comics, and the man is a masterful storyteller, capably infusing some of the oddest ideas in the medium with meaning. That also makes him a perfect fit for this premise that combines two of writer Jeff Lemire’s favorite motifs: family drama and magical realism. The concept of a young girl transforming into a tree fits perfectly within a growing body of work that emphasizes how the intensely personal experiences of individuals interact with the increasing strangeness of our own era. This is a debut that is bound to resonate with readers on both fronts, and there’s no doubt it will find the emotional core amidst the many oddities that arise. It’s difficult to go wrong with either of these creators and impossible to imagine their collaboration delivering anything less than a standout new series. — Chase Magnett

Far Sector #1

Written by NK Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Published by Young Animal/DC Comics

Damn, just damn. There’s so much about Young Animal’s Far Sector to love, and while you’ll need to read my full review on Wednesday to get the full scoop, let’s just say that if you pick up one comic this week, this needs to be the one you buy. Writer N.K. Jemisin knocks it out of the park with her comics debut, and artist Jamal Campbell creates a truly mesmerizing world of characters and technology for fans to get lost in. Lantern Mullein and Far Sector have made quite the first impression, and you don’t want to miss out. — Matthew Aguilar

Folklords #1

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Matt Smith

Published by BOOM! Studios

Matt Kindt is a font of clever ideas, and Folklords is the latest. The series turns the conceit of series like The Chronicles and Narnia and Harry Potter on its head. In those series, a young hero leaves the mundane world behind to join a world of magic and adventure. In Folklords, young hero Ansel was born into such a fanciful realm and dreams of a world much more like ours. Kindt has the talented artist Matt Smith at his side to see this idea through, and it looks like it’s going to be an exciting and inventive tale. — Jamie Lovett

Girl on Film

Written by Cecil Castellucci

Art by Vicky Leta, Jon Berg, V. Gagnon, and Melissa Duffy

Published by Boom Studios/Archaia

From Female Furies to her current run on Batgirl, Cecil Castellucci has proved to be a unique storyteller in the modern comics market. This “graphic novel memoir” chronicles Castellucci’s relationship with movies, pop culture, and herself, with artists Vicky Leta, Jon Berg, V. Gagnon, and Melissa Duffy providing the visuals for different times in her life. While comics are often a deeply-personal medium to begin with, it’s worth celebrating when the medium is used to tell stories like this, and it will be fascinating to see how Girl of Film fits within that. — Jenna Anderson

Punisher: Soviet #1

Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Jacen Burrows

Published by MAX/Marvel Comics

The Punisher is a character with very few quality comics in the modern era, but the constant exception to this rule are those penned by Garth Ennis. His stories tap into the ugliness that is abundantly apparent in the characters and uses it to explore a wide variety of themes ranging from the cruelty found within the human spirit to the geopolitics of the 20th century. Given the title of this new mini-series, it appears that there will be ample opportunities to examine both of those themes once more. Jacen Burrows’ presence all but guarantees a rousing story capable of delivering the violence and potent moods that permeate great Punisher tales, as well. This is a powerful pair of artists working with familiar characters or themes, and they’re bound to deliver the must-read Punisher comic of 2019. — Chase Magnett

Runaways #27

Written by Rainbow Roswell

Art by Kris Anka

Published by Marvel Comics

A series like Runaways sometimes struggles to get attention against events like Dawn of X and Absolute Carnage, but it has consistently been among Marvel’s best titles since it launched in 2017. Rainbow Rowell was the perfect person to take over writing the series, emphasizing character and intimate moments over bombastic action. This issue is special for a couple of reasons. One is that the introduction of new character Doc Justice means we get to see the Runaways embrace the typical tropes of superhero comics they so often eschew. The other is that Kris Anka, who launched the series is back. While the artist who took over for Anka in his absence over the past several issues has done excellent work, Anka is welcome on any book he wants to work on. — Jamie Lovett

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Heroes

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Ramon Rosanas

Published by Marvel Comics

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and if you’re among those who already aren’t ready to say goodbye to the sequel trilogy, this new collection might ease the pain. This five-issue collection includes stories involving Finn, Rey, Rose, and Poe, as well as a one-shot featuring stories about Holdo, Maz Kanata, and BB-8. Tom Taylor and company use the sequel trilogy characters – and the medium of comics – to their full potential in these issues, and it’s absolutely worth adding to your pull list. — Jenna Anderson