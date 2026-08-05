Power Rangers Green Plays With Your Expectations With More Questions Than Answers (Review)

When BOOM! Studios revealed its trio of Power Rangers titles, Power Rangers Green couldn’t help but stand out. Not only was it based on one of the franchise’s most popular Rangers, but it was also set at some point in the future, which drew comparisons to BOOM! Studios’ previous future Tommy story, Soul of the Dragon. After Power Rangers Green #1, it’s clear that this isn’t the story you are probably expecting, and there are far more questions than answers, but that combination is also why it works.

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Power Rangers Green #1 is from the talented team of writer Paul Allor, artist Gustaffo Vargas, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, who introduce fans to an older Tommy Oliver at some mysterious point in the future. That ties into the heart of the book’s biggest questions, which are where in time this story takes place and how Tommy has managed to still be here this long. That last thread is key, and while Allor does provide some hints as to what’s really going on, the story is still playing that close to the vest. Even with that guarded stance, I was intrigued all the way through, and I’m compelled to stick around for when the answers finally arrive.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS The Combination of Mysteries Keeps You Hooked A Few More Answers Would Have Been Welcome Before The Final Page Vargas’ Artwork Is A Brilliant Fit For This More Unique Take On The Green Ranger The Issue Takes A Bit To Get Going This Is Easily My Favorite Version of Goldar Ever The Villain Has Already Established Themselves As A Lethal Threat

This Is Not The Tommy Oliver You Remember

Part of the fun of this book is found in exploring a very different world and set of circumstances, though you don’t necessarily see much of the world from Tommy’s point of view. Instead, that’s reserved mostly for Alpha and later Goldar, who both convey through their internal monologues and mannerisms that there is a larger threat hunting them down and that something is amiss with this version of Tommy.

I will say that the book picks up massively once Goldar is in the mix, as he brings a levity and lightheartedness to this adventure that I wasn’t expecting, including one of my favorite moments that proves yes, Goldar does in fact sleep in trees. Another standout moment is the Green Ranger suit reveal later in the issue, and Vargas knocks it out of the park with Goldar and Alpha’s reactions.

Allor reminds you at several points that things are different now, whenever and wherever now happens to be, and though Tommy used to be a legendary Ranger, he’s altogether something else these days. That’s explored further through his descendant Mirella Vex, and it’s interesting that she’s referred to as Tommy’s progeny and not specifically his child.

Whatever the label may be, the connection between them feels genuine, and some of the conversations with Goldar bring out more of their dynamic and relationship. It’s also clear that she means a lot to Alpha as well, and going by where this ends, we should get more showcases of their dynamic at work in issue #2.

A Lethal Villain and A Shining Goldar

Another highlight of the issue is the impressive establishing of the series’ main threat, the Red Censer. There’s a visceral element to the actual mechanical entity that’s hunting the team down and the immense destruction it’s causing along the way, but there’s also a compelling look at the people behind that destruction and their inherently brutal nature and methods.

For as threatening as the Red Censer is, Goldar is just about the complete opposite, though there is still a hint of that villainous streak. Vargas brings such immense personality to everything Goldar does that he quickly becomes one of the best parts of the book, and he’s already my favorite rendition of Goldar ever. That’s not at all what I was expecting, but that’s pretty much par for the course for this entire book.

I do wish we had delved just a bit more into the mysteries surrounding Tommy and Mirella, though that will obviously follow in time. That said, I am hooked and seated for the rollercoaster ride to come, and the wilder this adventure is, the better.

Published By: BOOM! Studios

Written By: Paul Allor

Art By: Gustavo Vargas

Lettered By: Ed Dukeshire

Power Rangers Green #1 is in comic stores now.