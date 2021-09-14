The Weekly Pull: Batman: The World, Pennyworth, Primordial, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

Batman: The World

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

For better or for worse, it feels like more Batman stories are being published now than ever, which means that some need to go above and beyond to stand out. Luckily, it looks like Batman: The World will do so in spades, at very least in the ambitious concept behind its creation. The anthology will feature stories about DC’s Dark Knight told by creators from across the globe, with each story being told in their respective countries. The collection will kick off with a new story from Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo, before spinning tales from creators from France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Japan, and more. There’s something about the initiative behind Batman: The World that I can’t help but admire, and I have a feeling it will amount to both being a collector’s item for Batman fans, and a unique showcase of the character’s worldwide impact. — Jenna Anderson

Batman: Urban Legends #7

Written by various

Art by various

Published by DC Comics

I am never going to lose my affection for the DC Animated Universe. Terry McGinnis being created in that universe for Batman Beyond means a perennial favorite. It’s always exciting to see him back in the DC Comics universe, so it’s easy to see why I’m excited about Batman: Urban Legends #7 featuring Terry on the cover and beginning a new Batman Beyond tale. What’s more exciting is that Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, who have done a tremendous job “showrunning” and writing IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Year Five, are scripting the book. If you’re a Batman Beyond fan, Batman: Urban Legends #7 should be a treat. — Jamie Lovett

I Am Batman #1

Written by John Ridley

Art by Olivier Coipel

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by Troy Peteri

Published by DC Comics

I admit I fell off Future State: The Next Batman after the first issue, mostly out of disappointment that Nick Derrington wasn’t sticking around on art, but I’m still intrigued by the idea of a new Batman taking up the mantle in a dystopian future Gotham City (see my discussion of Batman Beyond under the Batman: Urban Legends recommendation). DC Comics has brought me back to the concept with a new series launching as I Am Batman with the incredible Olivier Coipel providing the visuals. Coipel’s pencils are simply too rare these days to pass on, so yes, I’ll be giving I Am Batman #1 a shot. — Jamie Lovett

Maw #1

Written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Art by A.L. Kaplan

Colors by Fabiana Mascolo and Federica Mascolo

Letters by Cardinal Rae

Published by Boom Studios

Boom Studios has developed its reputation as a publisher of original concepts substantially over the past several years, guaranteeing that every #1 issue they release is worth a peek and Maw #1 is certainly no exception. The new tale merges societal commentary and horror as two sisters seek some relief at a feminist retreat only to find more violence. While the exact nature of the threat remains mysterious in solicits, the series’ focus is clear from the start in addressing inequalities and unaddressed imbalances that propagate ongoing terrors – whether or not they are openly addressed. While the solicit certainly makes clear Maw #1 is not intended for the faint of heart, that will be no problem for horror fans who should maintain high expectations based on other recent Boom releases like Eat The Rich. Wherever this story goes, it is bound to be one worth following and I’m already anticipating every issue along the way. — Chase Magnett

Monstress Vol. 6

Written by Majorie M. Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Published by Image Comics

Monstress is one of those series that is so rich and dense and detailed that while individual issues are a joy to read, there’s just something special about getting to sink your teeth into entire arcs all at once. That makes the latest trade for Monstress a must get. Collecting issues #31-35 as well as the delightful Monstress: Talk-Stories #1-2, the conflict of the Known World has gotten even more intimate and complex for Maika Halfwolf with the consequences of everyone’s actions starting to make major impact. Action, death, secrets, intrigue – it’s all here. You can’t miss this one. — Nicole Drum

Pennyworth #2

Written by Scott Bryan Wilson

Art by Juan Gedeon

Published by DC Comics

While tie-in comics can be a bit hit or miss, the first issue of Pennyworth #1 was definitely more a “hit” which makes this week’s Pennyworth #2 a must-read for Batman fans. The issue will see young Alfred’s MI6 adventures continue during the Cold War as he and his partner (and lover) Shirley investigate a Soviet military base near the arctic circle. Of course, they find much more than they were expecting while the second thread of the story – a present-day installment that sees Alfred taken by an old enemy – sees Batman’s extremely capable Butler try to figure out who it is that is out to get him now and one can’t help but get the feeling the past and the present are soon to collide. — Nicole Drum

Primordial #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by Image Comics

Lemire and Sorrentino have been a must-read artistic duo in my book ever since they collaborated in the pages of Green Arrow. Lemire’s seemingly limitless ambition—just look at the array of comics currently featuring his name—is beautifully captured and elevated in Sorrentino’s inimitable approach and style. Even in mainstream superhero comics, they flourished, so the promise of an original story with no constraints is incredibly promising. Primordial #1 returns to some of the less-remembered barbarism of the Cold War, focusing upon the animals strapped to rockets and left to die so that humans might enter the stars with less risk. Comic readers familiar with Laika are bound to already possess an emotional investment. Then they compound that historical perspective with an alternate history where those who leave Earth’s atmosphere are not left alone… It’s a striking mystery and one that holds a reflection of our own most destructive tendencies through nature. Whether readers are looking for a compelling sci-fi mystery or metaphor for man’s dangerous hubris, Primordial delivers an introductory chapter that is bound to satisfy with stylish storytelling flourishes and an irresistible hook. Primordial #1 presents the ever-impressive duo of Lemire and Sorrentino at the top of their collective game. — Chase Magnett

Stray Dogs

Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson

Published by Image Comics

One of the year’s most delightful surprises has been Stray Dogs, a tense and at times brutally heartbreaking murder mystery with a classic Don Bluth style art style, and the odd combination has produced incredible results. Tony Fleecs pulls at the heartstrings as the pieces to the grisly puzzle are uncovered, and you grow to care about all of the pups at the center of it with a gnawing realization that all of them might not survive the ordeal. Meanwhile Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson heighten every tragic memory, shocking discovery, and final stand throughout the series, causing them to not just leap off the page but leave a lasting impression after you reach the story’s end. It’s a series that no comics fan should miss, but if you did, here is your opportunity to right that wrong. — Matthew Aguilar

Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story

Written by Lilliam Rivera

Art by Steph C.

Published by DC Comics

While Jessica Cruz only made her debut in DC Comics less than a decade ago, she’s already made quite an impact, appearing in countless comics as well as animated movies and television. This week’s Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story brings the Green Lantern into DC’s ever-growing young adult line of graphic novels, and the end result is a sight to behold. The original story focuses on Jessica’s time as a DACA student in Coast City, as the realities of a xenophobic immigration system inspire her to step up and become a hero. Lilliam Rivera’s narrative is perfect for both diehard and brand-new fans of the character, and Steph C.’s watercolor-inspired art is a gorgeous and immersive complement to it all. Unearthed proves just how accessible and essential Jessica has quickly become as a character, and hopefully, her story will resonate with readers. — Jenna Anderson