SPOILER Becomes a Ghost Rider

The Marvel Universe is quickly becoming lousy with Ghost Riders, but Doctor Strange: Damnation #2 may have seen the birth of the most powerful Ghost Rider yet.

SPOILERS for Doctor Strange: Damnation #2 follow.

Doctor Strange: Damnation began with a group of Avengers – Falcon, Thor, Captain Marvel. Black Panther, and Hawkeye – assisting the relief efforts in Las Vegas after its destruction during the events of Secret Empire. Doctor Strange believed he could do one better and used some mystical power borrowed from the World Tree in Asgard to instantly return the city to how it was before its destruction, including resurrecting the people who died during the city’s fall.

But there was a catch. The total destruction of Las Vegas sent the city of sin and its inhabitants directly to Mephisto’s realm, and the lord of Hell isn’t eager to return the city to the land of the living. Dr. Strange succeeded in restoring Las Vegas physically, but Mephisto maintains his control on the city, turning into a hell on Earth where all of its inhabitants are corrupted by and punished for even the most menial sins. This included those five Avengers who were attempting to assist in the rebuilding of the city the old-fashioned way, who were all turned into Ghost Riders.

In the pages of Doctor Strange, Strange was seen trying to make things right. He approached Mephisto inside a Las Vegas casino and challenged the demonic lord to a high stakes game. Strange cheated to win but was found out and Mephisto did not take the slight lightly.

In Doctor Strange: Damnation #2, readers find out the consequences of Strange’s actions. Wong has assembled a team of mystical heroes – Moon Knight, Iron Fist, Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Doctor Voodoo, and Ghost Rider – who are then joined by Scarlet Spider, the anti-hero clone of Spider-Man who currently lives and operates in Las Vegas.

The group charges into Las Vegas, first dealing with relatively menial demonic threats. They face a much more significant challenge when they encounter the Ghost Rider Avengers. The group is holding their own up until the latest Ghost Rider added to Mephisto’s collection is revealed:

As if the deck wasn’t already stacked against Wong’s ragtag team, Doctor Strange has now joined his fellow Avengers as a Ghost Rider. Marvel’s mystical heroes are going to have their work cut out for them taking down the Sorcerer Supreme with the added power of a spirit of vengeance.

The story continues in Doctor Strange #387 and Doctor Strange: Damnation #3.

Doctor Strange: Damnation #2 is on sale now.

