New TMNT Funko Pop PX Exclusives Come Straight From the Comics

There have been many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Funko Pops that focus on the movies and toys that have been released over the last 30 years, but this new wave of Pops is special. It celebrates the original Mirage TMNT comic books from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird that began in 1984. What’s more, the entire lineup of TMNT Pop figures are Previews Exclusives with the chance at an extra rare Chase.

The full collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comics PX Exclusive Funko Pop figures includes Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Casey Jones. The Pop figures are styled like the original Eastman and Laird comics, with the standard version in color and the Chase version in indie comics black and white.

The entire lineup of TMNT Comics Funko Pops are Previews Exclusives with a limited run at comic shops and specialty retailers, and the Chase variants are typically a 1-in-6 rarity. Pre-orders for the entire wave are live here at Entertainment Earth priced at $14.99 each.

In other TMNT merch news, NECA recently announced a crossover line of action figures featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as classic Universal monsters. The first figure in this wave is Raphael as Frankenstein’s monster, and it looks amazing. We are really looking forward to the seeing the rest of the series.

The Frankenstein Raphael figure is 7-inch scale, and includes a metal chain, interchangeable hands, and two lightning bolt sai. It’s also loaded with details that like a worn suit, broken gauges, and a manhole cover used to patch his damaged shell (a nice touch). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $34.99 with a release date set for April.

Finally, Playmates Toys recently released some TMNT vs Cobra Kai action figure 2-packs. This delightfully odd Netflx crossover features action figure matchups like Raphael vs. John Kreese, Leonardo vs. Miguel Diaz, Michelangelo vs. Daniel LaRusso, and Donatello vs. Johnny Lawrence. You can check out all of the details on these figures right here.