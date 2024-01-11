Night Thrasher Writer J. Holtham Talks New Mission, Costume and New Warriors Reunion (Exclusive)

Night Thrasher is stepping out of the shadows to help save Harlem. The former leader of the New Warriors has been absent from some of the larger stories in the Marvel Universe, but the publisher is taking Night Thrasher out of the '90s and giving him the spotlight in a new limited series. Penned by J. Holtham (Bishop: War College, Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones TV shows), Night Thrasher will take Dwayne Taylor back to the streets, while also reuniting him with his New Warriors teammate and former love interest Silhouette. But can the two heroes save Harlem from a new villain named The O.G.? ComicBook.com spoke to writer J. Holtham about Night Thrasher to find out the hero's status quo when the series begins, returning Night Thrasher to his street-level roots, why The O.G. is attacking Harlem, Night Thrasher's redesigned look, and the role Silhouette plays in the story. Plus, we couldn't let Holtham go without asking about the possibility of a reunion with the New Warriors. We can also exclusively reveal the first look at Night Thrasher #1 with art by Nelson Dániel and Matt Milla, the cover and solicit for Night Thrasher #3 by Alan Quah, as well as character designs for Night Thrasher and The O.G.

Re-introduction ComicBook.com: Seeing Night Thrasher making a comeback in a solo series is unexpected, yet welcomed by his legion of fans. How did this project wind up on your desk? J. Holtham: I'm so excited to be writing Thrash and, in some ways, re-introducing him to the world. When my editor, Martin Biro, approached me about doing a Night Thrasher mini-series, I leapt at the chance. He's such a great, intriguing character.

Night Thrasher #1 Preview (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Night Thrasher #1 Preview (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Status Quo Night Thrasher's most recent adventures had him operating in the shadows, but it looks like he's returning to his street-level roots. What can you tell us about his status quo when the series begins? His recent appearances have been so sporadic and kind of disconnected so I approached it asking exactly that question: Where has he been? Has he returned to his life fully? And what would that be like? Thrash died tragically, kicking off a terrible chain of events. And then he was brought back to life. I'm starting from what that must be like for a person, particularly a person as driven and focused as Dwayne is. At the start of the series, he's been doing some soul-searching and finds himself at a crossroads about his future.

Night Thrasher #1 Preview (Photo: Marvel Comics)

The O.G. The O.G. definitely looks intimidating. What's his beef with Harlem, and how does Silhouette factor into things? There was no way I was gonna do a Night Thrasher series and not include Silhouette. Their relationship is core to his story and she's also someone we haven't seen enough of lately. So she has to be by his side, working with him, even though they have their own issues. I leaned on my own history as a native New Yorker. My parents lived at 125th St and Broadway and I watched the neighborhood change and grow over the years. That kind of change creates friction and, in some ways, THE O.G. is the physical manifestation of that friction. THE O.G. has a vision of Harlem and is willing to do anything to make it real.

Night Thrasher #1 Preview (Photo: Marvel Comics)

New Costume How much input did you get to have on Night Thrasher's new costume, as well as the overall look of The O.G.? And will there be a storyline reason for the costume change? Alan Quah, our cover artist, did amazing work on the new costume and on creating the look for THE O.G. It was a dream working with him (as well as Nelson Daniel, the interiors artist) to craft these looks. And yes, there's a story reason for the costume change. The 90s were awesome (I'm from the 90s), but times have changed and Thrash's look needed a bit of an update. We made sure to keep the spirit of his old costume, the general feel of it, while adding some new touches and surprises.

Night Thrasher #1 Preview (Photo: Marvel Comics)

New Warriors Reunion? With Night Thrasher and Silhouette both back, fans of the New Warriors will be clamoring for a reunion. I'm sure you're focusing on just Night Thrasher's story, but do you have any encouraging words for those New Warrior fans? All things are possible! Most of Thrash's New Warriors teammates have also made it back to the land of the living. The New Warriors casts a big shadow over this story, over Dwayne. We're not forgetting about them. But this is a story about Dwayne and his journey. In the end, though, there's room for him to get the old band back together. We shall see...

NIGHT THRASHER #3 (OF 4) J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A)

Cover by ALAN QUAH

NIGHT THRASHER versus SILHOUETTE!

In the wake of his battle with THE O.G., Night Thrasher is caught between the forces of law and order and some of his oldest and closest friends. Dwayne must find a way to keep Harlem from exploding into violence...even if it costs him everything!

Night Thrasher #3 Cover (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Night Thrasher New Costume Design (Photo: Marvel Comics)