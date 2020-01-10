Marvel Relaunches New Warriors Series

Teased in the pages of Annihilation – Scourge: Omega #1, the New Warriors have officially returned as a team to the Marvel mythos. As the comics giant pushes further into 2020, the company announced a New Warriors relaunch this spring, spinning out of the company’s Outlawed event. The House of Ideas announced in a press release Friday afternoon acclaimed writer Daniel Kibblesmith will head up the five-issue mini-series featuring art by Luciano Vecchio (Ironheart) and covers by R.B. Silva (Powers of X).

A brief synopsis released by Marvel says the “series will show Night Thrasher reuniting with classic New Warriors Firestar, Rage, Speedball, Namorita, and Silhouette to mentor a whole new group of young heroes.” As Kibblesmith says in an interview with SYFY WIRE, it was important to relaunch the team with the core original members.

“It was important to me to have moments of Justice and Night Thrasher counterbalancing each other as the two sometimes-leaders of the New Warriors,” the writer says. “And our artist, Luciano Vecchio, has such a great take on Silhouette, and so much love for that character, that we made sure to make her an official part of the team. I think the exception to our classic roster might be Nova, ‘cuz he’s usually off in space doing Nova stuff. Such is the nature of the Marvel Universe being an actual, uh, universe.”

The team’s last self-titled book came out in 2014 as a part of Marvel’s All-New Marvel NOW! publishing initiative. Then, the team featured Justice, Speedball, and Silhouette join forced with Sam Alexander’s Nova, Scarlet Spider, Hummingbird, and Sun Girl to from the team.

In Annihilation – Scourge: Omega, the team came to the aid of Richard Rider — another member of the team at one point — as he battled Cancerverse forces.

“Without giving too much away, the New Warriors have chosen a side, and they’re recruiting unaffiliated new New Warriors to come in from the cold and get proper hero training,” Kibblesmith says of the series. “So we get to see all our old favorite buddies, but also a new team of heroes that we want to feel as modern and immediate as the New Warriors felt in 1990, when they’re literally bursting through old comics on their first cover as if to say, ‘Throw these old comics in the trash where they belong, it is the ’90s now.’”

New Warriors has yet to set a release date.