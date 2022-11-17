Nightwing Teams Up With His Very Own Bat-Mite

Batman and Superman aren't the only DC heroes with a Fifth-Dimensional Imp as a fan. Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyzptlk have plagued the Dark Knight and Man of Steel, respectively, over the years. So it only makes sense that Nightwing's popularity would lead to the creation of an Imp to call his own. DC's solicitation for Nightwing #98 gave the first look at Nite-Mite, as writer Tom Taylor is joined by his Seven Secrets collaborator Daniele Di Nicuolo for the story that introduces Nightwing to Nite-Mite, with guest appearances from Batgirl, the Batman Family, and Titans.

Nightwing #98 comes from the creative team of Tom Taylor, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott. Nite-Mite turns to Nightwing to alert him of the villain Blockbuster making a previous agreement with the devil Neron. Part of this deal involved Blockbuster selling the soul of his firstborn, a young girl named Olivia, to Neron. With Blockbuster now out of the picture, Neron has sent demons to collect on poor Olivia. This leads to a team-up between Nightwing, Nite-Mite, and Bitewing (the dog Nightwing rescued when Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo kicked off their run).

Who Is Nite-Mite?

Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo promoted Nite-Mite's debut on Twitter, with Taylor writing, "Nightwing #98 will see the first appearance of… Nite-Mite! Art by #SevenSecrets artist, @DiNicuolo_. Cover by @Bruno_Redondo_F." Nite-Mite can be seen mimicking Dick's appearance on the Nightwing cover that kicked off Taylor and Bruno Redondo's run. Nite-Mite is also dancing and strutting along to a tune only he can hear playing in his own head.

Whereas Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyzptlk are more nuisances than allies, Nite-Mite and Nightwing get to do some bonding and a special friendship appears to form between the two. "I've seen how annoying Bat-Mite and Mxy can be, and I don't want to be that guy," Nite-Mite reveals. Nightwing even unmasks for Nite-Mite and officially introduces himself by telling Nite-Mite his secret identity of Dick Grayson. In return, Dick asks for Nite-Mite's real name, which is Dyxl.

You can get a glimpse at Dick and Nite-Mite's team-up in a preview of Nightwing #98 below. The issue is on sale now.