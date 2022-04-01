The Bat-Mite Movie Poster Released by DC Comics

Not long after James Gunn established the existence of Bat-Mite in DC’s shared film universe by way of a reference on Peacemaker, DC has released a new poster teasing a (fake) Bat-Mite film in the style of The Batman for April Fools’ Day. Bat-Mite is a fifth dimensional imp in the vein of Superman’s Mr. Mxyzptlk, but one who dresses like (and bothers the crap out of) Batman. Of course, making it “The Bat-Mite” and setting it in the world of the ultra-self-serious The Batman feels like exactly the tonal clash that fans are delighted for.

The poster was shared with the caption that “literally no one” asked for it, but of course Gunn chimed in with a tweet of his own to remind us that “I did.” Is a James Gunn Bat-Mite project too much to ask for?

Created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff in 1959’s Detective Comics #267, Bat-Mite is a bizarre inter-dimensional imp who frequented the Batman comics of the early 1960s. Presented as a small man in an ill-fitting Batman costume, Bat-Mite uses an ever-growing array of magical powers to create scenarios to draw out his idol, Batman. In the post-Crisis world of DC, Bat-Mite has only sporadically appeared in comics, and has often partnered up with Superman’s own imp antagonist, Mr. Mxyzptlk. Bat-Mite even got a monthly comic series in 2015.

“It’s almost like playing a massive prank on the DCU making Bat-Mite canon,” Peacemaker creator James Gunn recently told ComicBook.com. “I think I can’t say there was some big thought process to it. I’m writing, and these things come up, and then I just sort of go with them. I do think that Peacemaker’s relationship to other superheroes is very specific. He is envious. He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not. He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don’t.”

The first season of Peacemaker (and Bat-Mite’s appearances on Batman: The Brave and the Bold) are available on HBO Max.