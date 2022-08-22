DC Comics is Giving Another Hero Their Own Version of Bat-Mite
Another version of the Fifth Dimensional imp Bat-Mite is getting ready to terrorize another DC superhero. Created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, Bat-Mite is the miniature version of Batman who grew up a fan of the Dark Knight. Even with his fondness for Batman, Bat-Mite always wound up being more of a nuisance than an ally. The Superman villain Mr. Mxyzptlk also calls the Fifth Dimension home as well. It's only fitting that Batman's first sidekick, Dick Grayson / Nightwing, is now getting his own Fifth Dimension antagonist in the newly-created Nite-Mite.
DC's solicitation for November's Nightwing #78 reveals the first look at Nite-Mite. Nightwing writer Tom Taylor is joined by his Seven Secrets collaborator Daniele Di Nicuolo for the story that introduces Nightwing to Nite-Mite. Promising that no reader will want to miss this unorthodox team-up, the Nightwing #78 covers give an idea of the mayhem in store for Dick Grayson and Bludhaven.
Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo promoted Nite-Mite's debut on Twitter, with Taylor writing, "Nightwing #98 will see the first appearance of… Nite-Mite! Art by #SevenSecrets artist, @DiNicuolo_. Cover by @Bruno_Redondo_F." Nite-Mite can be seen mimicking Dick's appearance on the Nightwing cover that kicked off Taylor and Bruno Redondo's run. Nite-Mite is also dancing and strutting along to a tune only he can hear playing in his own head.
Di Nicuolo and Redondo also tweeted about Nite-Mite. "@jesswchen: "can you do a Nite-Mite design for his first appearance?" Me: "hold my manga-vibes" #Nightwing #NiteMite" Di Nicuolo wrote. Redondo added, "this should have music on… Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing' @TomTaylorMade @DiNicuolo_ @jesswchen"
You can check out the covers and solicitation for Nightwing #98 below.
- Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That's right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you're not going to want to miss this one.