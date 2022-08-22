DC Comics is Giving Another Hero Their Own Version of Bat-Mite

Another version of the Fifth Dimensional imp Bat-Mite is getting ready to terrorize another DC superhero. Created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, Bat-Mite is the miniature version of Batman who grew up a fan of the Dark Knight. Even with his fondness for Batman, Bat-Mite always wound up being more of a nuisance than an ally. The Superman villain Mr. Mxyzptlk also calls the Fifth Dimension home as well. It's only fitting that Batman's first sidekick, Dick Grayson / Nightwing, is now getting his own Fifth Dimension antagonist in the newly-created Nite-Mite.

DC's solicitation for November's Nightwing #78 reveals the first look at Nite-Mite. Nightwing writer Tom Taylor is joined by his Seven Secrets collaborator Daniele Di Nicuolo for the story that introduces Nightwing to Nite-Mite. Promising that no reader will want to miss this unorthodox team-up, the Nightwing #78 covers give an idea of the mayhem in store for Dick Grayson and Bludhaven.

Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo promoted Nite-Mite's debut on Twitter, with Taylor writing, "Nightwing #98 will see the first appearance of… Nite-Mite! Art by #SevenSecrets artist, @DiNicuolo_. Cover by @Bruno_Redondo_F." Nite-Mite can be seen mimicking Dick's appearance on the Nightwing cover that kicked off Taylor and Bruno Redondo's run. Nite-Mite is also dancing and strutting along to a tune only he can hear playing in his own head.

Di Nicuolo and Redondo also tweeted about Nite-Mite. "@jesswchen: "can you do a Nite-Mite design for his first appearance?" Me: "hold my manga-vibes" #Nightwing #NiteMite" Di Nicuolo wrote. Redondo added, "this should have music on… Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing' @TomTaylorMade @DiNicuolo_ @jesswchen"

You can check out the covers and solicitation for Nightwing #98 below.