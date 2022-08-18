Oblivion Song's Lorenzo De Felici Launches Prestige Series Kroma at Skybound (Exclusive)

Oblivion Song co-creator Lorenzo De Felici is handling writing and art duties on a new prestige series. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Kroma, a new Skybound series written, drawn, and colored by De Felici, as he takes readers to a new world filled with strange creatures and unparalleled beauty. The titular character of Kroma and her world made their first appearance in Skybound X #25, Skybound's hit anthology series that previewed four new series, including Battle Beast by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan's Dark Ride, and Scurry by Mac Smith.

"Prepare for a hellish descent in the visible spectrum," Lorenzo De Felici said in a statement. "This story will put a new fear in hue."

"Lorenzo is a legit comic book triple threat—writing, drawing, and coloring this jaw-dropped new series," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP/Publisher at Skybound. "The world already knew Lorenzo was a brilliant artist with Oblivion Song, and everything he did there—creating an action-packed world populated by aliens, creatures, and strange technology—is taken to the next level in Kroma. Also, he's a fantastic cook. What can't he do?!"

In addition to the main cover by De Felici, the Kroma variant cover program will include two covers by rotating artists, including a colored dressed cover and a 1:10 black & white full art incentive cover, as well as a 1:25 black & white full art incentive cover by De Felici. The Kroma #1 variant lineup sports two striking covers by acclaimed multi-hyphenate creator James Harren (Ultramega).

The description of Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #1 reads, "Imprisoned in a tower within the walls of the Pale City, Kroma lives her days out in darkness, believing she is the most evil creature alive. However, where her people see a monster, the mysterious orphan Zet sees a human. But if either of them are to survive the city's strange rituals and customs, they will have to overcome the cruel fate of Kroma...even if it means risking certain death beyond the walls in the jaws of giant lizards and enormous birds of prey."

The main cover and preview of Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #1 is below. The issue goes on sale November 2nd from Skybound Entertainment.