Invincible’s Battle Beast Returns in Kirkman and Ottley’s Skybound X Story (Exclusive)

Fans of the Invincible comic books and animated series are in for a treat. Image Comics and Skybound are releasing a new volume of the hit anthology series Skybound X featuring a Battle Beast story reuniting creators Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. Skybound X #25 is embracing the “Images of Tomorrow” legacy by showcasing four all-new series, with Battle Beast a part of the celebration. The extra-length issue is delivering the first look at upcoming comic launches, highlighting the return of Battle Beast while also introducing fans and readers to newer characters from some of the biggest names in comics today.

“Battle Beast is one of those characters I’m always trying to find a way to write again. Ryan Ottley is an artist I’m always trying to find a way to work with again,” said Kirkman. “Invincible fans should start getting REAL excited for what we’re cooking up together! This 25th issue of Skybound X is going to be the best one yet!”

Ryan Ottley’s cover for Skybound X #25 features a bloody Battle Beast standing tall and sneering over a bloodied Mark Grayson in his Invincible superhero suit. His golden scepter is literally dripping Invincible’s blood onto the floor, in a similar fashion to the beating Battle Beast delivered to Invincible in the first season of the Prime Video animated series. According to Kirkman’s quote, it would appear he and Ottley are cooking up even more stories in the Invincible Universe.

Other stories in Skybound X #25 include the acclaimed team behind Birthright, Josh Williamson and Andrei Bressan, also reuniting to kick off the new horror epic Dark Ride. Then, discover the first appearance of the savage and beautiful Kroma, from writer/artist Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song). And finally, Mac Smith masterfully tells the story of how animals battle for survival when all of humanity dies in the post-apocalyptic world of Scurry.

Are you excited about the return of Battle Beast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Skybound X #25 will be available at comic shops and digital platforms on Wednesday, July 20th. The full list of covers are below, along with looks at covers for Battle Beast, Kroma, and Scurry.