One of DC’s Best Batman Stories Is Getting a Sequel (And It’s Finally Bringing in Superman)

Batman continues to be one of DC’s most popular characters, and that’s likely not changing anytime soon. That’s also why there is rarely any sort of shortage of Batman stories on store shelves, but even amongst the heavy competition, a few stories and worlds stand out. Now one of the best Batman stories is finally making a return, and it is finally bringing Superman into its one-of-a-kind world.

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In 2017, Sean Murphy, Matt Hollingsworth, and Todd Klein introduced fans to the world of Batman: White Knight, and it immediately made an impact. Since the original series, there have been multiple sequels and spinoff series, and now Murphy has revealed that a new installment is on the way, and it will finally feature Superman’s debut in the White Knight universe. Not only that, but Murphy revealed the first look at Superman’s design, and it’s amazing seeing these two heroes finally side by side in this universe. You can check out the new Superman design below.

Everything We Know About Superman’s White Knight Debut

If you’re not familiar with the White Knight universe, it’s a world where Joker managed to regain his sanity, though it’s after a brutal beatdown from Batman. Fans actually get to meet the person behind the smile in Jack Napier, and though he is just as complex in his new state, it’s in a completely different way. Over the course of the series, fans have also met the other heroes of the Bat-Family, Harley Quinn, and even Napier’s children, Jackie and Bryce. In fact, the Harley Quinn spinoff series is one of the best Harley Quinn books in DC’s immense catalog and is one of the best interpretations of the character to date.

Now it’s Superman’s turn to jump into the White Knight universe, and from Murphy’s artwork and design details, we know that in this version, Superman is in his early 20s. That’s partly why he’s shorter than Bruce in their side-by-side, but as Murphy points out, he will quickly outgrow Batman as he continues to absorb all of his superpowers.

The S symbol will be explained in the book, and the costume features a take on the classic blue, red, and yellow design. The cape connects to the symbol and is larger than other capes, and right next to the fully costumed Superman, you can see the base design for Clark, who is dressed in a vest with Superman-inspired colors as well as a white shirt, brown pants, and brown boots.

There’s an interesting note on the image about Superman’s first time in the costume as well, as Murphy reveals that when Superman first wears his suit, he doesn’t wear the red boots. Instead, he wears his old work boots and just paints them red to match, as he feels the new boots aren’t as comfortable as his work boots. Murphy says that three farmers wrote to him and all said that when “you grow up in s*** kickers, it’s hard to feel comfortable in anything else”, so Kal-El has a similar outlook.

There’s no date yet on the new Batman: White Knight series, but hopefully we’ll get more details soon. The previous Batman: White Knight books are available on DC Infinite and at your local comic store.

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