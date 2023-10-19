Our Bones Dust: Check Out Covers By Geof Darrow and Creator Ben Stenbeck

Covers for Our Bones Dust #2 show off the strange, alien quality of the world Stenbeck is creating.

Image Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at the covers for the second issue of Our Bones Dust, an upcoming series from frequent Mike Mignola collaborator Ben Stenbeck. Included are both the standard cover by Stenbeck, as well as a variant cover from legendary artist Geof Darrow, who brings the dingy world of Our Bones Dust to life in his distinctive, hyper-detailed style. The first issue drops in early December, with a final order cutoff coming up in two weeks, and Image is set to solicit #2 soon, but they gave us a first look at both covers.

Meanwhile, check out these advance blurbs for the series, which Image Comics will debut on December 6th. Spoiler: these are mind-blowing (like the comic, which you can read after you download here.)

"Ben Stenbeck's Our Bones Dust is an astonishing accomplishment and turned me into an instant Fan," said Wonder Woman: Earth One's Yanick Paquette in a press release for the title. "One of the most exciting comics in years! Wow."

"Our Bones Dust is a perfect example of ambitious world-building and effective storytelling working together to deliver a real page-turner," said All-Star Superman's Frank Quitely.

You can see the covers below.

Here's the solicit text for Our Bones Dust #2:

The AI being named Attis might just be in time to save the feral kid from the family of cannibals hunting it. But there is something else. Something worse than cannibals. It is old and dangerous and insane. It's not a conflict everyone will survive.

"I've had the great pleasure of working with Ben for about a million years now so I'm a bit conflicted saying this—But I think this, his first big solo effort, is the best thing he's ever done," Mignola said in his own statement. "I'd like to think maybe I taught him everything he knows but the truth is he's always been great and now he's just taken that extra step and has finally become that truly great creator he was always meant to be."

Here's the solicit text for the first issue, which drops in December. The Final Order Cutoff date for the issue is November 6, so get in touch with you local comic shop if you want to give it a try.

Our Bones Dust #1

A feral child equal parts predator and prey, navigates a nightmare landscape of brutality and blood inhabited by scattered cannibal tribes. An interesting place to poke around for a curious Artificial Intelligence.

A four issue mini-series by long time Mike Mignola collaborator Ben Stenbeck (Baltimore, Frankenstein Underground, Koshchei).