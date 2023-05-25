Papercutz and Mad Cave Studios Reveal First Look at Geronimo Stilton Reporter 15: Clean Sweep (Exclusive)

Few are as devoted to getting to the bottom of a case as Rodent's Gazette editor-in-chief Geronimo Stilton, and we've got your exclusive first look at the delightful character's return. Papercutz and Mad Cave Studios have revealed Geronimo's new graphic novel adventure, titled Geronimo Stilton Reporter 15: Clean Sweep. Geronimo's latest adventure will have him attempt to clear the name of Thea Stilton, who is missing but is also possibly being framed for a series of robberies in the city. Geronimo thinks there's more to it though, and you can follow him on his adventure when the new graphic novel hits stores this December.

The long-running series shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, and you'll be able to add volume 15 to your collection in hardcover when Geronimo Stilton Reporter 15: Clean Sweep lands in stores on December 26th. You can pre-order the new entry right here or on Amazon, Bookshop, and Barnes & Noble, and you can find the official description below.

(Photo: Papercutz/Mad Cave Studios)

What in gouda is happening to New Mouse City? Thea Stilton is missing and someone has been burglarizing the most popular shops! Are the two connected? Geronimo, the famous editor-in-chief of The Rodent's Gazette, is on the case. But Sally Ratmousen, the owner of the Daily Rat newspaper, thinks Thea is the thief! Can Geronimo and his family find Thea and clear her name? Find out in this volume of GERONIMO STILTON REPORTER!

Born in New Mouse City, Mouse Island, Geronimo Stilton is Rattus Emeritus of Mousomorphic Literature and of Neo-Ratonic Comparative Philosophy. He is the director of The Rodent's Gazette, New Mouse City's most widely read daily newspaper.

Stilton was awarded the Ratitzer Prize for his scoops on The Curse of the Cheese Pyramid and The Search for Sunken Treasure. He has also received the Anderson 2001 Prize for Personality of the Year. One of his bestsellers won the 2002 eBook Award for world's best ratling electronic book. In 2006 he won the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and in 2008 he won the Cartoomics prize 'Beyond Comics'. His works have been published all over the globe.

In his spare time, Mr. Stilton collects antique cheese rinds. But what he most enjoys is writing books where he tells his fabmouse adventures!

Geronimo Stilton Reporter #15: Clean Sweep hits stores on December 26th, and the Hardcover will retail for $9.99.

