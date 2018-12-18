Preview: A Plan Goes Awry in ‘PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE!’ #5

Battles can take their toll on an army, but Renny isn’t letting one botched fight affect the bigger plan, and he’s going to need Robot Paul to do his part to pull it off.

Renny’s plan took a bit of a hit last issue, but as we see in this exclusive preview of AfterShock’s PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! #5, that isn’t going to stop him from completing his mission. Thing is, he’s going to need his undercover spy to make some things happen, and Robot Paul isn’t feeling so great about the sped up schedule.

The plan was already kind of tight to begin with, but now it’s even tighter, and to boot, their enemies now have a hostage they have to rescue too. So yeah, things have been better, but we’re betting they can still pull out the win.

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! #5 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 1.09.2019

Writer: Patrick Kindlon

Artist: Marco Ferrari

Colorist: Patrizia Comino

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover Artists: Marco Ferrari w/ Patrizia Comino

“Old friends better run, because Operation PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is underway. Everything goes wrong at once. The plan is falling apart. Renny’s nemesis has anticipated his every move. Any sane person would admit it’s over. But Renny didn’t spend years in the desert building murderbots to settle for “sane.”

Written by Patrick Kindlon (There’s Nothing There, We Can Never Go Home) and drawn by Marco Ferrari (Famous Monsters Presents), PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! continues Kindlon’s exploration of difficult characters and irreverent themes.”

If you aren’t familiar with PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE!, you can find the description of the series’ first issue below.

“Disregarded, disrespected and dismissed, Renny has a chip on his shoulder.

Once an equal partner in a criminal syndicate that rules Las Vegas, he now finds himself living in a shack in the desert. But the shack has a workshop, and Renny’s been busy. It’s time to march his robot army into the neon hell of a cyberpunk Vegas and retake his seat at the table. Or take the wood from the table and build enough caskets for the whole syndicate.

Like an Elmore Leonard novel set in the world of Blade Runner, PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is offbeat and often funny, but all about the dark corners of cities and minds. A violent criminal genius with a bad case of monomania makes for the most fun you’ll have with a comic this year.”

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! #5 hits comic stores on January 9th, 2019.