Preview: A Robot Army Assembles In Patience! Conviction! Revenge!

Some stories lack a sense of urgency or drama, but Renny’s stories don’t have that issue, and fans will meet him and his lovable robot army in our exclusive preview of AfterShock’s PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE!.

The new title focuses on a man named Renny who owns a small shack in the middle of the desert. It’s a far cry from the days where he ruled Las Vegas as part of a powerful crime syndicate, but those days are long gone. Thing is, Renny wants another shot at his former glory and has been creating an army of robotic companions to take it back by force if necessary.

In our exclusive preview fans won’t just mee Renny though, but also his sidekick Robot Paul, who has a quirky personality all his own, much to Renny’s chagrin. While Renny isn’t a fan of his sarcasm or attitude sometimes, it just wouldn’t be the same without him, and we can’t wait to meet the rest of Renny’s crew in the full issue.

You can check out the full preview in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / color / on sale 09.19.18

Writer: Patrick Kindlon

Artist: Marco Ferrari

Colorist: Patrizia Comino

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Cover A: Marco Ferrari w/ Patrizia Comino

Cover B: Robert Hack

“NEW SERIES!

Disregarded, disrespected and dismissed, Renny has a chip on his shoulder.

Once an equal partner in a criminal syndicate that rules Las Vegas, he now finds himself living in a shack in the desert. But the shack has a workshop, and Renny’s been busy. It’s time to march his robot army into the neon hell of a cyberpunk Vegas and retake his seat at the table. Or take the wood from the table and build enough caskets for the whole syndicate.

Old friends better run, because Operation PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is underway.

Like an Elmore Leonard novel set in the world of Blade Runner, PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! is offbeat and often funny, but all about the dark corners of cities and minds. A violent criminal genius with a bad case of monomania makes for the most fun you’ll have with a comic this year.

Written by Patrick Kindlon (There’s Nothing There, We Can Never Go Home) and drawn by Marco Ferrari (Famous Monsters Presents) PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! continues Kindlon’s exploration of difficult characters and irreverent themes. Having broken the chains of good taste, Kindlon goes all-in and writes a vengeance-obsessed lunatic as if he’s riding beside him—all wrapped in a gangster tale like no other, and that HAD to be told at AfterShock!”

PATIENCE! CONVICTION! REVENGE! hits comics stores on September 19th.