Penultiman Tries to Harness the Power of Positive Thinking In Our Exclusive Ahoy Comics Preview

Ahoy Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the interiors of Penultiman #3, out next week from writer Tom Peyer (Hourman) and artist Alan Robinson (Back to the Future). The series, which follows a superhero who is the second-to-last step in human evolution (but mostly he hates himself), began earlier this year and this issue was meant for release in July -- but then pandemic messed with a lot of schedules, and comic shop closures didn't help either. Now, the issue is set to hit comic shops and digital storefronts next Wednesday, December 9. And so we have your first look inside.

The comic has a simple, melancholy premise: "Penultiman, The Next-To-Last-Stage In Human Evolution, is the greatest, best-looking, and most admired super-hero in the world! So how can he stop hating himself? His android understudy, Antepenultiman, thinks he knows the answer!"

And in this issue, the answer seems to be the power of positive thinking. If you look at even just the cover, you can tell that maybe when you're a superhero that has to battle larger-than-life threats, positive thinking won't help them all...but maybe at least it will help with the self-esteem issues.

You can see the solicitation text below, followed by the preview pages.

PENULTIMAN #3

(W) Tom Peyer

(A) Alan Robinson

(C) Alan Robinson

Penultiman seeks a way out of his emotional spiral by reading a self-help book about positivity, then starts acting like a jerk in public. His android understudy, Antepenultiman, ruins Penultiman's secret identity. Plus the usual AHOY extra prose stories and illustrations!

December 9, 2020

ORIGINALLY SOLICITED FOR: July 8, 2020

$3.99