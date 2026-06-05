3 New KPop Demon Hunters Releases are Coming in 2026 – Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Them

After the incredible success of the original KPop Demon Hunters, it’ll be a while until we finally see the confirmed sequel on Netflix (and likely in theaters). Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return, and promise that “this is just the beginning,” with the first sequel reportedly eyeing a 2029 release. That might as well be 100 years away, but Netflix and Sony know the strength of the brand they have on their hands, and are already mobilizing to send merch and other releases out to market for the enthusiastic fanbase. Kayou’s KPop Demon Hunters trading cards are now on sale, and there are more releases you need to know about for the rest of 2026.

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There are three confirmed releases coming in 2026 that we know the full details of, as well as the long-announced LEGO set that still hasn’t surfaced for pre-order. That’s expected to be a set of Derpy and Sussy, the demonic cat and bird familiars who act as messengers between Rumi and Jinu. More details on that LEGO set (and the 2027 sets that are confirmed to follow it) soon. For now, this is everything you need to know about the three KPop Demon Hunters releases coming in 2026…

The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition

Release Date: September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 RRP: $40

The Art of KPop Demon Hunters is billed as the authorized, fully offiicial backstage tour, which was put together by Tracey Miller-Zarneke. It features over 500 pieces of concept art, in-progress stills, and final designs, and this new Deluxe edition has the following features:

● 500 pieces of concept art, in-progress stills, and final designs

● Commentary from the writers, directors, artists, and animators

● Holographic “platinum” foil edges evoking the Honmoon

● Illustrated jacket with “platinum” holographic foil

● Illustrated book case featuring concept art of Rumi and Jinu

Here’s an advanced look at some of the artwork from inside the book:

The books sections break down as follows:

Hunters through the Ages

Looks that Slay

Studio Snacks

Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird

Hair and Makeup

Norigae charms

Alongside the art, the book includes insight from the creatives who put it together, including their inspirations from Korean mythology to real family stories, K-pop idol groups to shamanism, manhwa to anime, and more. It’s a veritable treasure trove for fans who fell in love with the movie’s art.

KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set

Release Date: November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 Price: $60

Billed as the ultimate collector’s item for KPop Demon Hunters superfans, this deluxe boxed set transforms the Academy Award-winning film into a two-volume, 700+ page full-color screen comic. It’ll set you back $60 for a physical copy, but there’s also an eBook that’s available for just $19.99. Featuring song lyrics from the full soundtrack, the premium edition includes a holographic foil slipcase, foil-stamped covers, a unified spine design featuring Rumi, and two foldout posters of HUNTR/X and Saja Boys. There’s been no reveals from inside the comic yet, but we can expect to see something soon.

The complete film in over 700 pages of full-color comics

Song lyrics from the full soundtrack, including the Hunter’s Mantra and Jinu’s Lament

Holographic foil slipcase

Two paperback volumes with French flaps

Two unique foil-stamped book covers

Unified spine design showing Rumi’s two sides

Two foldout posters of HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys

This is a extensive new way to experience the story of KPop Demon Hunters, with all-new artwork, and the chance to relive the adventure.

KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Deluxe Coloring Book

Release Date: July 14, 2026

July 14, 2026 Price: $20

Fans can return to the vibrant world of KPop Demon Hunters with 40 intricate, single-sided illustrations printed on thick, perforated paper. From styling HUNTR/X for a savage demonic takedown to reimagining iconic performances from both bands like “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” this deluxe coloring book invites fans to immerse themselves in the film’s bold aesthetic and bring their own creativity to its unforgettable characters and moments.

From hunters to demons to the fans they fight for—there’s a coloring page for everyone in this official KPop Demon Hunters coloring book! Style HUNTR/X for a savage demonic takedown with Rumi’s iconic yellow motorcycle jacket, Zoey’s teal top, and Mira’s magenta pigtails. Pull out baby blues and pastel pinks for Saja Boys’ bubbly debut of “Soda Pop,” and your richest reds and blacks for their riveting performance of “Your Idol.” Use some golden metallics to finally seal the Honmoon. Or color things your way to bring your own imagination to the hit animated film

There are 40 single-sided illustrations on thick, perforated paper, and several of the pages have already been revealed online. Here they are:

Will you be getting these books? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!