Power Rangers Steps Into New Comics Era with Power Rangers Prime #1

BOOM! Studios brought its celebrated Power Rangers saga to an epic close in Darkest Hour, and fans have been wondering what the future might hold for the franchise. Now BOOM! Studios has pulled back the curtain to reveal what that new era will be, and it will be known as Power Rangers Prime. At the helm of this new series will be writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, Dead Lucky) and artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist), and they will be leading the Rangers into a bold new era that isn’t bound by the same rules or history as Power Rangers stories that have come before. Fans can experience this new adventure when Power Rangers Prime hits comic stores on November 13th, and you can check out a full preview of the new series on the next slide.

Familiar Faces, New Ideas

As you can see in the cover and the preview, there are still Rangers around, but the circumstances and world they find themselves in have been shaken up. That’s because Prime spirals into new directions after the world forever changed with Darkest Hour, and nothing and no one is off limits. You can find the official description for Power Rangers Prime below.

“Power Rangers is BACK and better than ever! Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire… but her existence may not stay secret for long. In the wake of Darkest Hour, prepare yourself for a bold new era and a brand new story unlike anything that’s come before! A perfect ‘Day One’ jumping on point for new readers and old fans alike!”

A New Era

“With Power Rangers Prime, we’re bringing the comics into a reimagined world! Familiar characters and settings will pop up in unexpected ways, but this is an all-new adventure – a crazy journey I can’t wait to share with you that beats with the heart of what it means to be a Power Ranger,” said long time Power Rangers scribe, Melissa Flores. “With designs by Dan Mora and art by the incredible Michael Yg, honestly I’m just blown away and so thankful to be a part of it!”

“What did I do to deserve drawing a Power Rangers book? Seriously! Back in the 90s, kids of my age in China got only a handful of American shows and cartoons and they were simply priceless! We’d rush back home from school to catch them regardless how pissed our parents were for not spending the time studying. But I had no regrets, because Power Rangers was one of the best,” said Power Rangers Prime series artist, Micahel Yg. “Now, not only am I drawing it, but the book is also written by the unbelievably talented Melissa Flores, and designed by Dan Mora, one of my favorite artists out there these days that I look up to. So it is for the team, for my younger self, and most importantly for you, that I’m putting my absolute heart and soul into this book! I can’t wait for you to read it.”

“Power Rangers is an integral part of BOOM! Studios’ DNA, and in the wake of the finale of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, we were never going to stop telling new and exciting ongoing stories,” said Power Rangers Editor, Allyson Gronowitz. “Melissa and Michael are putting together the most ambitious, ongoing Power Rangers story yet. It’s a brand-new era, a brand-new story, and I hope you all come along for the ride!”

Power Rangers Prime #1 will feature a main cover by franchise favorite Dan Mora, and will feature gorgeous variants by Juni Ba (The Boy Wonder), InHyuk Lee (Mighty Morphin), Bon Bernardo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Joëlle Jones (Catwoman), Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire), and more. Power Rangers Prime #1 hits comic stores on November 13th, and is available to pre-order at your local comic store now.

Are you excited for Power Rangers Prime?

Main Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Juni Ba

Variant Cover By Bon Bernardo

Variant Cover By Doaly

Variant Cover By Jordie Bellair

Variant Cover By Rafael Albuquerque

Grid of Possibilities

Welcome to New Eltar

Time to Get Serious

Close Call

Let the Sword do the Talking