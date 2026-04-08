Reed Richards Wants to Tinker with Time And Doctor Doom’s Not Having it in New Doomquest #1 First Look (Exclusive)

2026 is turning out to be the year of Doom — Doctor Doom, that is. Not only is Doctor Doom about to loom very large in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his arrival in December’s Avengers: Doomsday, but he’s proving to be a massive figure in Marvel Comics this spring as well. Doom 2099: Rage of Doom is set to see the villain make a deal with the devil that is Ultron this April, but there’s even more in store for fans in May. Arriving on May 27th, Doomquest #1 will see Doctor Doom on a quest to rewrite history — and we have an exclusive first look.

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Written by One World Under Doom’s Ryan North, the new, 10-issue Doomquest series features art from Francesco Mobili and will be a standalone, evergreen story, giving readers the perfect opportunity to jump in and get to know Marvel’s most intriguing villain while simultaneously giving longtime fans an exciting new story with seriously high stakes. From the looks of things in these new pages provided to us by Marvel Comics, this might just be one adventure Doom he’s right as it all kicks off with Reed Richards wanting to rewrite history for his purposes — something not only can Doom not let happen but also, what could possibly go wrong?

Mister Fantastic Wants to “Optimize” History (And Doom’s Not Having It)

In Doomquest #1, “Doctor Victor Von Doom is a great scientist, an unparallelled sorcerer and the ruler of his own nation. He is, by any measure, a great man. And yet Doom wants more. And when Reed Richards — Mister Fantastic, his greatest enemy and eternal rival — is showcased at a prestigious international event to which Doom wasn’t even invited, Doom is outraged. Reed shares his plan for his eventual retirement project: the total optimization of history. He intends to go back in time, to all the eras humanity wasted on war and conflict, and fix them, saving trillions of lives and ensuring humanity can achieve its greatest and final glory. The idea of Reed rewriting history in his own image is, of course, antithetical to Doom, so he decides to do it before Reed does. But when the Fantastic Four intervene, Doom finds himself in a battle he never intended — across all of time and space! Doomquest is an evergreen Doom story: the perfect introduction and exploration of his character. This fun and adventurous miniseries takes readers into the heart of Victor Von Doom, across the depths of time and space and into action-packed battles you can’t see anywhere else — and beyond.”

To be clear — and the first look pages make it pretty clear — Doom wanting to one up Reed isn’t exactly something he’s doing out of a concern for the timeline or the goodness of his heard. This is Doom after all. This mission is very much driven by Doom’s ego and he’s definitely going to be hopping through time to rewrite things for the glory of himself and Latveria. But that said, there’s some big questions about the very idea of “optimizing” history no matter who is doing it and while we’ll have to wait for the book’s arrival to see how it all plays out, North has teased the story will be Doom “at his absolute Doomiest” and we can’t wait.

“I thought we’d left Doom in a really interesting place with the events of One World Under Doom, and I was looking forward to seeing what others do with him now — and I still am,” North told Marvel. But when the chance came up to do an evergreen Doom story — meaning one set not in the immediate present but instead in the not-too-distant past, unshackled from his current status quo — it was really alluring, especially when I was told I could go as big and as crazy as I wanted. IN short, this is the fun one: Doom at his absolute Doomiest as he careens his way through a quest through time, rewriting history in his image — all to ennoble and exalt his beloved Latveria. It’s fun, it’s bombastic, and I can promise some absolute banger Doom moments (and speeches!) in it.”

Doomquest #1 hits comic shops on May 27th.

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