7 Marvel Villains Who Fought Thanos

Marvel Comics has created some of the greatest villains in fiction, but even among that illustrious number Thanos is something special. The Mad Titan first appeared as a villain for cosmic Marvel heroes like Captain Marvel and Adam Warlock. He died in battle with Warlock and the Avengers, and wouldn’t return until the classic 1991 event comic Infinity Gauntlet. Gaining the power of the Infinity Gems (their superior pre-MCU name), the villain was put on the biggest stage in the bestselling year of comics ever and since then has become a legend. He’s one of the most complex characters in comics, a compelling monster who will destroy anything in his way to achieve his goals. He’s basically reached the level of a force of nature that even gods fear.

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While he’s mostly known for his battles against the heroes, Thanos has also battled many of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe. He wants the death of all things, and villains aren’t exempt from that. Thanos has battled these seven Marvel villains, and some of them have even defeated him.

7) Ahkenaten

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Thanos is mostly known as a villain, but he’s also saved the universe numerous times. Marvel: The End saw him become god once again, but this time he got the power by defeating Ahkenaten. This former Egyptian pharaoh was empowered by aliens known as the Celestial Order. He returned to Earth with godlike power in the modern day, and battled the heroes of the planet, with Thanos coming in clutch to defeat the cosmic-powered conqueror. He was a pretty basic all-powerful, all-evil bad guy, but his extreme power level made him a deadly threat.

6) Kang the Conqueror

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Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ greatest villains, a time-traveling warlord who wants to defeat the most powerful beings in the multiverse. He’s the type of bad guy who will fight anyone, and that has led to him going after Thanos. The outcome is exactly what you think it would be; Kang is crafty and formidable, but Thanos defeats ancient all-powerful gods all the time. The conqueror from the future gave the Mad Titan a challenge, and has beat him in alternate universes, but the real thing is too much for him.

5) Thanos

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Thanos is Marvel’s greatest villain, and has taken on all comers. It’s gotten to the point that there aren’t really that many characters who can actually challenge him, so several creators have found ways to pit the Mad Titan against other versions of himself. For example, Infinity War saw the Magus create a new version of the villain to use as servant/attack dog, leading to an amazing fight against the real deal in Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch #10. He’s battled versions of himself from other universes, and future versions of himself, like King Thanos in “Thanos Wins”. Thanos has battled Thanos often, and it will almost certainly happen again.

4) Mephisto

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Mephisto is the most famous devil in the Marvel Universe, and has dealt with every major cosmic Marvel character, including Thanos. They aren’t natural allies; Mephisto is out for his own aggrandizement and the Mad Titan just wants to kill things until Mistress Death falls in love with him. In Infinity Gauntlet, the devilish villain pretended to be on Thanos’s side when he got the Gauntlet so that he would get a chance to steal it. He made an attempt during the battles against Earth’s heroes and the cosmic beings, joining the cosmic beings in their assault, and lost. Mephisto has never been very successful against Thanos, but he keeps trying.

3) The Magus

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The Magus is an alternate future version of Adam Warlock, one who became the leader of the Church of Universal Truth and conquered the universe. He tried to take over the present, and was defeated by Warlock, Thanos, and several other cosmic Marvel heavies. The villain would return when Warlock got rid of his evil side when he gained the Infinity Gauntlet. He made his own plan to get the power of godhood in Infinity War, creating a plan that almost succeeded, attacking the numerous foes at once and taking advantage of the chaos. Thanos battled against him, helping Warlock and the heroes stop the villain from taking power over reality.

2) Galactus

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Galactus is one of the oldest beings in the Marvel Universe. He was once Galan of Taa in the universe that came before, and survived the end of all things. He was buffeted in the energies of creation, and became the World-Devourer. Since then, he’s done his part in keeping the universe existing, which means he’s fought Thanos. He was one of the leaders of the cosmic beings in Infinity Gauntlet, and lost. He’s fought the Mad Titan several more times, in the mainline and alternate universes, with them trading wins and losses.

1) Doctor Doom

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Doctor Doom is the greatest villain on Earth, but he’s also the kind of person who wants the planet to exist at all costs, if for no other reason than so he can rule it one day. This means he’s found himself in battle with Thanos numerous times. He helped the heroes in Infinity Gauntlet, and was able to not die in battle while constantly the villain at his most powerful, which is honestly impressive if you know anything about the meat grinder that was Infinity Gauntlet #4-6 Since then, they’ve battled many times, with Doom actually getting more wins than most. They are oil and water, and will always battle against each other.

What Marvel villains would you like to see Thanos fight? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!