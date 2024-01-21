X-Men: Marvel Previews the Resurrection of Magneto

Marvel Comics is teasing Magneto's return in its Resurrection of Magneto #1 preview. Magneto's fall during Marvel's Judgment Day event was one of the most powerful moments in the Krakoan era of the X-Men, especially since, in keeping with the way of Arakko, Magneto separated himself from the mutant resurrection queue of Krakoa. However, with mutants on the brink again, it is time for one of their greatest champions to return. It's up to Storm, who became Magneto's closest ally on Arakko, to find a way to bring Magneto back, and it all begins here. ComicBook.com previously had the opportunity to show off some additional preview pages and hear from Resurrection of Magneto writer Al Ewing, who explained how Magneto's return from the dead differs from most superhero resurrections.

"There's a trope in the super hero genre called the "revolving door of death", but nine times out of ten when a super hero comes back from the dead, it's because some twist of the plot meant they never died in the first place, because bringing someone back from death is a Very Big Deal," Ewing explained. "Now recently in the X-books we've been asking what would happen if death was no big deal and something mutantkind could shrug off as easily as a cold, and that question led to some interesting answers. How would a society that had conquered death change? How would it not change? On Krakoa, we found out, and as a result of that, maybe a few readers got a little complacent with the idea of their heroes dying. That was kind of the intention, to defang those big shock death stories and make it so we couldn't rely on that any more. Magneto was an exception, because he had a really great death that we stated ahead of time would not be undone easily – and so it's come to pass. Death is back, Death is once more insurmountable, it's once more a Very Big Deal, and we've not set up any of those plot twists that mean Magneto never actually died... we've left ourselves no wriggle room here, as was always the plan. So how does Storm bring him back? With great difficulty, and with a classic hero's journey into the underworld, and with judicious use of an ingredient Jonathan left in the pantry. But mostly the first one. She's going to be seeing some more of the architecture of reality in the Marvel Universe, and that's just for starters – this quest takes her and Max deep into the heart of X-Lore."

Resurrection of Magneto #1, from Al Ewing and Luciano Vecchio, goes on sale on January 24th. The issue's preview pages and solicitation information are included below.