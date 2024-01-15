Black Panther Battles One of the X-Men In New Marvel Preview

Black Panther crosses paths with a member of the X-Men in a preview of his solo series. T'Challa has found himself an outcast in Wakanda, the same kingdom he used to rule over as its king. But that hasn't stopped the Black Panther from continuing to serve Wakanda from the shadows. If you ignore Black Panther's presence on Captain Marvel's Avengers team, then T'Challais essentially on his own. Black Panther's investigation into missing Birnin citizens puts him on a collision course with an X-Man who proves to be a formidable foe for the former King of Wakanda.

Marvel released a preview of Black Panther #8 by Eve L. Ewing, Mack Chater, Chris Allen, Craig Yeung, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Sabino. It starts with Black Panther infiltrating the Wakandan vacation home of Cartier St. Croix, who just happens to be the father of Monet St. Croix, M of the X-Men. M isn't too thrilled to see someone break into her family's home, and even accuses T'Challa of being a Black Panther imposter. The X-Men are fugitives and on the run following the deadly events at this year's Hellfire Gala, so Monet shouldn't even be at the house. However, once her pisonic barriers detected someone on the property, she came to check it out. The battle between Black Panther and Monet in the preview if brief, but she more than holds her own.

Eve L. Ewing comments on writing Black Panther

"More than anything, I'm bowled over at the opportunity to write such a marquee character. I see it as a big responsibility," Eve L. Ewing told ComicBook.com when Marvel announced her as the writer. "Black Panther is a tremendously important legacy character for Marvel fans, but moreover, the character has become one of the most important icons in pop culture for people of the African diaspora all over the world. And on a personal note, the title was so indelibly shaped by my friend and mentor, Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is a big part of why I'm even in comics. There are a lot of talented creators working right now and I feel very awed that the editorial team asked me to take this on. It makes me feel really seen as a comics writer, very humbled, and very grateful. It's a big role for me and I take it extremely seriously."

The preview of Black Panther #8 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 17th.