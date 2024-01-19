An X-Men Love Triangle Just Got a Lot More Complicated - and Heartbreaking

An X-Men relationship just took a turn for the worse. Love and heartbreak have become synonymous with the X-Men. Just look at the failed relationships between Kate Pryde and Colossus, Cyclops and Emma Frost, Cyclops, Wolverine, and Jean Grey, among many others. Entire story arcs and events can (and have been) written about what happens when love goes wrong. But one of the newest relationships for the X-Men comes in the middle of the Fall of the House of X, which means we probably shouldn't look forward to a happy ending.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for X-Men #30. Continue reading at your own risk!

X-Men #30 is from the creative team of Gerry Duggan, Phil Noto, VC's Clayton Cowles, Tom Muller, and Jay Bowen. It finds the members of the X-Men resistance – Synch, Talon (the original X-23 that didn't die in the Vault), Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Gold Goblin, and Iron Man – brainstorming a way to counteract the kill switch the anti-mutant Organization Orchis laced in the mutant drugs. This leads Synch and Talon to Counter-Earth to visit the High Evolutionary. They succeed in leaving with High Evolutionary's bio-bomb, but not without some casualties. Talon died during their escape from Counter-Earth, but Synch was able to use Jean Grey's mental abilities to bring Talon's mind into his. To the reader and the uninitiated, it appears that Synch is speaking to Talon, when in reality he's really talking to himself. He makes a promise to Talon that he is going to find a way to save her.

During their reconnaissance mission, Talon and Synch spent a millennium together fighting to survive in the Vault. During that time they found love with each other, but Talon was believed to have died in the Vault while Synch escaped. The X-Men used their resurrection protocols to revive X-23, but then later learned that Talon survived. They were able to rescue Talon, which meant that two versions of X-23 were now a part of the X-Men.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What are Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X about?



"Fall of the House of X #1 will follow a team of Xavier's most dedicated students—Shadowkat, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Rogue, and Gambit—as they seek to crush Orchis, the group of villains that brought down Krakoa," a description from Marvel reads. "Set 10 years into a dark future, Rise of the Powers of X #1 will introduce a new team of X-Men—Shadowtiger, Iron Man, Synch, Captain Krakoa, and Wolverine— who are ready to make a bold sacrifice to prevent an even more tragic fate for mutantkind. Epic in scale with stakes beyond measure, both missions are vital in the struggle not just for mutant survival but for all existence!"

Let us know your thoughts on X-Men #30 in the comments!