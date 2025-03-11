San Diego Comic-Con Is Going International, First Location Revealed

The San Diego Comic-Con is expanding internationally for the first time in its five-decade history, with Malaga, Spain announced as the inaugural overseas location for the world’s most influential pop culture convention. The Spanish edition will run from September 25 to 28, 2025, marking a watershed moment for the organization that has previously limited its official branded events to Southern California. This expansion represents a significant strategic shift for Comic-Con International, the non-profit organization that oversees the convention, as it seeks to extend its cultural footprint beyond North America while offering international fans access to the authentic Comic-Con experience without requiring transcontinental travel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The decision to launch an international edition comes at a time when San Diego Comic-Con has far outgrown its humble origins, evolving from a small comics-focused gathering of just 300 attendees in 1970 to a massive cultural touchstone that now accommodates approximately 135,000 fans annually while being forced to turn away countless others due to capacity limitations. As David Glanzer, Chief Communications & Strategy Officer of San Diego Comic Convention, explained, Malaga’s vibrant cultural scene and modern facilities made it an ideal partner for Comic-Con’s first international venture. The Mediterranean coastal city, already known for a prestigious film festival, will now add Comic-Con to its calendar, potentially transforming the European convention landscape while providing a blueprint for possible future international expansions.

While specific programming details remain unannounced, industry insiders anticipate the Malaga edition will feature the same blend of panels, exhibitions, autograph sessions, and exclusive reveals that have made the San Diego event legendary within entertainment circles. The four-day format mirrors the traditional July convention, suggesting a comparable scale and scope despite being held in a new location. For Spanish fans and those throughout Europe, this expansion eliminates the significant financial and logistical barriers that have previously prevented many from experiencing the convention firsthand, potentially democratizing access to what has become one of the entertainment industry’s most significant annual gatherings.

How San Diego Comic-Con Became the Entertainment Industry’s Most Important Fan Event

Image courtesy of Disney+

The importance of the San Diego Comic-Con can be measured through the landmark announcements that have occurred on its stages. For instance, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the entirety of the studio’s Phase 3 film slate at a special 2014 event, including the first announcement of Black Panther and Captain Marvel films. Warner Bros. used the 2015 convention to debut the first footage from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, bringing the unprecedented sight of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill together in costume to thunderous audience response. In 2019, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance to unveil the first Top Gun: Maverick trailer, while the cast of Game of Thrones received a hero’s welcome following their controversial final season. The convention’s famous Hall H has become hallowed ground for pop culture enthusiasts, with fans camping overnight – sometimes for multiple days – to secure seats for the most anticipated presentations, creating an atmosphere unmatched at any other entertainment event.

Beyond serving as a marketing platform, San Diego Comic-Con functions as a creative incubator where entertainment professionals from various disciplines converge. Writers, artists, directors, and performers use the convention to promote current projects and find inspiration for future work. The convention’s Artist Alley has launched countless careers, while its panel discussions frequently pair established industry veterans with emerging talents. This cross-pollination has influenced everything from Hollywood’s embrace of comic book adaptations to television’s increased investment in science fiction and fantasy storytelling. The decision to expand internationally suggests Comic-Con sees an opportunity to foster similar creative communities abroad, potentially discovering new voices that might otherwise remain isolated from the primarily American entertainment ecosystem.

The first San Diego Comic-Con Malaga will take place from September 25th to 28th, 2025, and programming and guest announcements are expected in the coming months.

Do you think it’s a good move for San Diego Comic-Con to move abroad? Will you be attending the Spanish edition of the event? Share your thoughts in the comments!