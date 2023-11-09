She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and More to Get Venomized in New What If...? Miniseries

Marvel's Venom is about to have a brand-new impact on the Marvel universe. On Wednesday, Marvel announced What If...? Venom!, a new five-issue limited series that will be making its debut in February of 2024. As the title suggests, the series from writer Jeremy Holt and artist Jesús Hervás will see the titular and fan-favorite symbiote cross paths with a number of unexpected Marvel characters. Heroes such as She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and Loki will factor into What If...? Venom, as each issue explores the high stakes of their new alien abilities.

You can find the cover for What If...? Venom #1, as well as Hervás' designs for the venomized She-Hulk and Moon knight, below.

WHAT IF?... VENOM #1 (OF 5)

Written by JEREMY HOLT

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/28

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is What If...? Venom About?

In What If...? Venom, years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! Or, at least, that's the story you know! Get an all-new look at what makes the Marvel Universe's most sinister symbiote tick, starting with a journey that reimagines its earliest days bonded to a host with a rage and temper entirely different from those of Eddie Brock!

"Having the opportunity to play within the Venom sandbox is cool. Having the opportunity to bond five iconic heroes to the alien parasite is cooler," Holt said in a statement. "In doing so within the WHAT IF…? concept, I've had an absolute blast crafting a linear revisionist history that's provided me the latitude to introduce distinct versions of the anti-hero that we've all come to love."

Will There Be Another Venom Movie?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. Tom Hardy will return in the role of Eddie Brock, with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. Plot details are currently unknown at this time, but Hardy has stressed the importance of getting the story right.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

What do you think of the first details around What If? ... Venom!? Will you be checking out the upcoming series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

What If? ...Venom! #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on February 28, 2024.