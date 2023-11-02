Vengeance of the Moon Knight Trailer Released by Marvel

We're currently in The Last Days of Moon Knight, and Marvel is preparing readers for a new era for the Fist of Khonshu in a new Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 trailer. The series by writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio has been a breakout hit for the publisher, and Moon Knight #28-30 seemed to be setting up the big finale of their run. However, MacKay confirmed in April that Moon Knight wasn't being canceled. Instead, the current run will come to an end, and a new series, titled Vengeance of the Moon Knight, will take its place from the same creative team. Marvel has released a new look at the series through a captivating trailer featuring artwork from Cappuccio.

Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's Moon Knight has run for 30 issues, with the duo revitalizing the Moon Knight mythos. A new fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon, was introduced; Moon Knight's archenemy Black Spectre returned, and Marc Spector even found a new calling as the head of his Midnight Mission. But once The Last Days of Moon Knight concludes, a new avatar of Khonshu will take over the mantle of Moon Knight. This person's identity is being kept a secret, but artwork for Vengeance of Moon Knight shows off a new, black costume, with the person under the mask most likely Marc Spector's newest ally, Hunter's Moon.

Marvel to introduce an all-new Moon Knight

"MOON KNIGHT may be dying, but VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT rises, clawing itself from the grave!" MacKay said. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

Explaining the new design, Cappuccio said, "We needed a new black suit in this series so here we are! For the design, I took inspiration from ancient Egyptian banded armor while trying to stay true to the mood of the character. I replaced the classic batons with similar weapons that are reminiscent of the flowers of the Nile as depicted in the hieroglyphics. He is a new Moon Knight in both appearance and spirit and needed a change of look to suit the situation as you will see!"

Moon Knight #30 goes on sale December 13th, followed by Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 on sale January 3rd.