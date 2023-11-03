Black Widow and Hawkeyes Series Announced by Marvel

Marvel is celebrating the 60th anniversaries of Black Widow and Hawkeye with a new team-up series. The duo of superheroes are cornerstones of the Avengers after starting their comic careers as villains. Black Widow and Hawkeye have only had to rely on their natural abilities, compared to their super-powered allies like Thor, Hulk, and Spider-Man. Black Widow recently got a power upgrade thanks to an acquired Venom symbiote, but her next adventure will be alongside Hawkeye in a new limited series celebrating the duo's big anniversary.

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski announced Black Widow & Hawkeye during an appearance at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy. The four-issue limited series comes from writer Stephanie Phillips (Contest of Chaos, Cosmic Ghost Rider) and artist Paolo Villanelli (Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest). Both Hawkeye and Black Widow's past will be explored, which is filled with secrets and espionage, but will also address Black Widow and her new symbiote.

"THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged," the description of Black Widow & Hawkeye reads. "So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures.

"I love getting the chance to dig deep with Natasha Romanov and Clint Barton to tell a fast-paced spy story that celebrates their 60th anniversary," Phillips shared. "Nothing is as it seems, and I'm having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60."

Black Widow joins Marvel's Thunderbolts

Marvel announced a new volume of Thunderbolts back in July, led by the Winter Soldier. It's a continuation of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, with Bucky Barnes assembling a team of black ops heavy hitters to take down some of the Marvel Universe's biggest villains like Red Skull and Doctor Doom. Joining Black Widow on Thunderbolts are Sharon Carter AKA Destroyer, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi.

The official description of Thunderbolts reads, "Bucky Barnes, the Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel and he has one objective: justice… like lightning! He's going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he'll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!"

Written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Paolo Villanelli and a cover by Stephen Segovia, Black Widow & Hawkeye #1 goes on sale March 13, 2024.